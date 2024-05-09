AMK Products, Inc. Celebrates 34 Years in the Automotive Fastener Industry Founder Max Kotlowski Reflects on Success

AMK Products, Inc. Logo Bulk Automotive Fasteners from AMK Products, Inc.

AMK Products, Inc. celebrates 34 years of excellence in automotive fasteners, championing quality and steadfast commitment to American manufacturing.

Today, I am proud to see how far we have come and the impact we have made in the industry. Our success is a testament to the hard work, unrelenting focus on quality and dedication of our entire team.” — Max Kotlowski

WINCHESTER, VA, USA, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMK Products, Inc., a leading distributor of wholesale and bulk automotive fasteners to the automotive aftermarket, proudly celebrates its 34th anniversary. Founded by Max Kotlowski in 1990, AMK Products has been dedicated to providing top-quality automotive parts to customers nationwide.

Located at 800 Airport Road, Winchester, VA 22602, AMK Products has built a strong reputation for its extensive inventory of auto fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, washers, studs, and other essential automotive components. The company's success is driven by Max Kotlowski's vision and unwavering commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

"When I started AMK Products 34 years ago, I had a simple goal: to provide the automotive restoration niche with the best fasteners and components available," said Max Kotlowski, founder of AMK Products. "Today, I am proud to see how far we have come and the impact we have made in the industry. Our success is a testament to the hard work, unrelenting focus on quality and dedication of our entire team."

AMK Products takes great pride in its commitment to supporting American manufacturing. The company's policy, established by Max Kotlowski, requires that at least 80% of its products are Made in the USA. This emphasis on domestic production ensures that customers receive high-quality, reliable products while supporting American jobs and the local economy.

As a supplier for automotive professionals and enthusiasts, AMK Products offers a comprehensive range of fasteners suitable for various applications. Whether customers are working on restoration projects, performing routine maintenance, or undertaking repairs, AMK Products has many of the hard to find components needed to complete the project.

To learn more about AMK Products, Inc. and its extensive range of automotive fasteners, please visit https://www.amkproducts.com/ or contact the company directly at (540) 662-7008.

About AMK Products, Inc.:

AMK Products, Inc. is a leading distributor of wholesale and bulk automotive fasteners to the aftermarket, specializing in bolts, nuts, screws, washers, studs, and other essential automotive parts. Founded by Max Kotlowski in 1990 and headquartered in Winchester, VA, the company is committed to providing high-quality products and exceptional customer service. With a strong focus on American manufacturing, AMK Products ensures that the majority of its products are Made in the USA.

Contact:

800 Airport Road Winchester, VA 22602