Chartis Research is pleased to announce the STORM 2024 event

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chartis Research is pleased to announce STORM 2024 , a significant event to be held on June 12-13, 2024. This event focuses on the latest developments in financial technology across QuantTech, Insurance Analytics, Retail Finance Analytics, and Buyside Risk.Event Highlights:June 12, 2024: The event will begin with presentations and discussions on QuantTech50 and Buyside Risk50, covering market dynamics and portfolio management.June 13, 2024: Activities will continue with Insurance Analytics50 and Retail Finance Analytics50, focusing on innovations in risk management in insurance and retail finance.Distinguished Advisory Board:The discussions will be guided by experts including Wim Schoutens from the University of Leuven, Uwe Naumann from RWTH Aachen University, Luca Capriotti from Credit Suisse, and others.Participant Information:STORM 2024 is intended for professionals in finance and technology, particularly those involved in quantitative analysis and fraud detection.Registration:To participate in STORM 2024, interested individuals can register at the following URL: https://events.chartis-research.com/storm50 About Chartis Research:Chartis Research provides research and analysis on the global market for risk technology and is a part of Infopro Digital, which owns leading brands such as Risk.net and WatersTechnology.