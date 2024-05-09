Chartis Research is pleased to announce the STORM 2024 event
Chartis Research hosts STORM 2024 on June 12-13, featuring the latest in QuantTech, Insurance Analytics, and more.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chartis Research is pleased to announce STORM 2024, a significant event to be held on June 12-13, 2024. This event focuses on the latest developments in financial technology across QuantTech, Insurance Analytics, Retail Finance Analytics, and Buyside Risk.
Event Highlights:
June 12, 2024: The event will begin with presentations and discussions on QuantTech50 and Buyside Risk50, covering market dynamics and portfolio management.
June 13, 2024: Activities will continue with Insurance Analytics50 and Retail Finance Analytics50, focusing on innovations in risk management in insurance and retail finance.
Distinguished Advisory Board:
The discussions will be guided by experts including Wim Schoutens from the University of Leuven, Uwe Naumann from RWTH Aachen University, Luca Capriotti from Credit Suisse, and others.
Participant Information:
STORM 2024 is intended for professionals in finance and technology, particularly those involved in quantitative analysis and fraud detection.
Registration:
To participate in STORM 2024, interested individuals can register at the following URL: https://events.chartis-research.com/storm50
About Chartis Research:
Chartis Research provides research and analysis on the global market for risk technology and is a part of Infopro Digital, which owns leading brands such as Risk.net and WatersTechnology.
