Chartis Research is pleased to announce the STORM 2024 event

Chartis Research hosts STORM 2024 on June 12-13, featuring the latest in QuantTech, Insurance Analytics, and more.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chartis Research is pleased to announce STORM 2024, a significant event to be held on June 12-13, 2024. This event focuses on the latest developments in financial technology across QuantTech, Insurance Analytics, Retail Finance Analytics, and Buyside Risk.

Event Highlights:

June 12, 2024: The event will begin with presentations and discussions on QuantTech50 and Buyside Risk50, covering market dynamics and portfolio management.

June 13, 2024: Activities will continue with Insurance Analytics50 and Retail Finance Analytics50, focusing on innovations in risk management in insurance and retail finance.

Distinguished Advisory Board:
The discussions will be guided by experts including Wim Schoutens from the University of Leuven, Uwe Naumann from RWTH Aachen University, Luca Capriotti from Credit Suisse, and others.

Participant Information:
STORM 2024 is intended for professionals in finance and technology, particularly those involved in quantitative analysis and fraud detection.

Registration:
To participate in STORM 2024, interested individuals can register at the following URL: https://events.chartis-research.com/storm50

About Chartis Research:
Chartis Research provides research and analysis on the global market for risk technology and is a part of Infopro Digital, which owns leading brands such as Risk.net and WatersTechnology.

