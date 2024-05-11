Verity One Ltd: Pioneering Carbon Credit with Advanced AI & Blockchain Aragonite Recovery and Carbon Sequestration
Verity One is a pioneer in carbon credit certification, integrating AI and blockchain for transparency and trust.
By harnessing AI and blockchain, we not only uphold 'TRUTH MATTERS™' but ensure 'TRUST MATTERS™' in every data point and transaction”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, May 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Verity One Ltd., leveraging cutting-edge technologies like Hyperledger Fabric, Hedera HBAR, Polygon MATIC, TAO, and Bittensor AI, introduces a groundbreaking initiative for carbon credit certification. This strategic integration underscores the company's commitment to "TRUTH MATTERS™" and introduces a new ethos, "TRUST MATTERS™," reflecting its dedication to building trusted data within the environmental sustainability sector.
— Adam Reiser
Verity One Ltd is pleased to announce the launch of a novel Bahamas Aragonite Recovery and Carbon Sequestration Initiative, utilizing advanced blockchain and AI technologies for enhanced carbon credit certification.
This initiative is underpinned by the sophisticated integration of Hyperledger Fabric, Hedera HBAR, Polygon MATIC, TAO, and Bittensor AI, setting new standards in transparency, accountability, and technological innovation.
Project Details:
Name: Bahamas Aragonite Recovery and Carbon Sequestration Initiative
Location: Shallows of the Bahamas to designated petrol wells
Technologies Involved: Hyperledger Fabric, Hedera HBAR, Polygon MATIC, TAO, Bittensor AI
Methodological Approach:
The initiative employs a meticulously designed process for extracting and processing Aragonite. It aims to minimize environmental impact and maximize CO2 capture and storage, compliant with global carbon sequestration standards.
Verification and Monitoring Framework:
Initial Assessment: Conducted to affirm significant pollution reductions and carbon capture enhancements, using Aragonite over traditional methods.
Ongoing Monitoring: Ensures continuous adherence to environmental standards and effective carbon sequestration with quarterly reviews.
Carbon Credit Calculation:
Total CO2 Sequestered - metric tons; Credits Issued.
Blockchain Validation and Monetization Techniques:
Hyperledger Fabric and Hedera HBAR:
These platforms ensure secure, tamper-proof documentation of all transactions and carbon credit data.
AI Integration with Bittensor AI and TAO: Enables predictive analytics and dynamic adjustment of credit allocations based on real-time performance data.
Smart Contracts on Polygon MATIC: Automate the validation, issuance, and transfer of carbon credits, ensuring compliance with predefined environmental standards.
Tokenization and Monetization Strategies in Verity One Ltd's Carbon Credit Initiative
Tokenization of Carbon Credits:
The Verity One V Token is crucial in monetizing carbon credits within Verity One Ltd's innovative initiative. Each carbon credit verified through our rigorous blockchain-enabled processes is transformed into a Verity One V Token. This transformation symbolizes a digital confirmation of carbon sequestration and enhances the token's utility as a tradable asset across various platforms. Verity One enhances liquidity by tokenizing carbon credits, enabling broader market access and simplifying stakeholder investment processes.
NFT Bundling of Carbon Credits:
Further innovating in the digital asset space, Verity One Ltd employs a novel approach by bundling carbon credits into Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). Each NFT is a unique digital entity that encapsulates detailed metadata about the carbon sequestration project, including the origin of credits, the specific amount of CO2 sequestered, pertinent project details, and credit expiration dates. This approach secures data integrity and adds a layer of exclusivity and collectability to the carbon credits, appealing to a niche market of environmental asset collectors and investors.
Marketplace Integration and Enhancing Benefits:
Integrating these tokenized and bundled carbon credits into digital marketplaces is pivotal. This strategic placement facilitates the seamless trading of NFTs, enhancing the ease of authentication and the transfer of ownership. The digital marketplaces serve as a transparent platform where buyers and sellers can engage in transactions underpinned by the immutable records of blockchain technology.
Benefits of Tokenization and NFT Integration:
Transparency and Security: Blockchain ensures that each transaction and validation is recorded transparently and securely, reducing the risk of fraud and enhancing trust among participants.
Increased Liquidity and Accessibility: By tokenizing carbon credits, Verity One Ltd makes these environmental assets more liquid and accessible, allowing a broader range of investors to participate in environmental stewardship.
Innovation in Environmental Assets: Bundling carbon credits into NFTs introduces a groundbreaking method for the digital trade of environmental assets, setting a new standard in the sector.
Through these advanced tokenization and monetization strategies, Verity One Ltd. supports global carbon reduction goals and pioneers, creating a market where environmental and sustainability efforts are validated and valorized in the digital economy.
Integration with digital marketplaces: Facilitates seamless trading of NFTs, promoting easy authentication and transfer.
Transparency, Security, and Trust: Leveraging blockchain and AI ensures transparency and security and builds trust through verified, reliable data.
This initiative supports global carbon reduction efforts and demonstrates Verity One Ltd's commitment to innovation and trust in environmental asset management. By integrating sophisticated technologies, the company sets a new benchmark for accountability and efficiency in the carbon credit market.
Verity One, blockchain, AI, carbon credits, Hyperledger Fabric, Hedera HBAR, Polygon MATIC, TAO, Bittensor, environmental sustainability, Aragonite, carbon sequestration, NFT, cryptocurrency, digital assets.
Hedera HBAR for Verity One Ltd VERT V Token
0xe77D0ce6de1E54F3bDc8BB5A44A43C719b523c24
https://hashscan.io/mainnet/contract/0.0.5029265
MATIC CONTRACT for Verity One Ltd VERT V Token
0x691E1395E97c013f0AaF4993b206a6Bce8A2DC96
https://polygonscan.com/address/0x691e1395e97c013f0aaf4993b206a6bce8a2dc96
Adam Reiser
Verity One Ltd.
+1 561-789-1139
