Epic Payment Solutions: Pioneering Compliance in Credit Card Processing
Epic Payment Solutions leads with compliant, zero-fee processing in NY, safeguarding merchants from severe non-compliance fines.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Vanguard of Innovation and Compliance
In the rapidly evolving landscape of financial transactions, Epic Payment Solutions, led by President David Agtsteribbe, a US Army combat wounded veteran and two-time Purple Heart recipient, has established itself as a paragon of innovation and compliance in the credit card processing industry. With the advent of stringent new regulations in New York State, Epic Payment Solutions not only adapts but excels, ensuring that every transaction adheres to the highest standards of lawful operation.
Trailblazing with Zero-Fee Processing
Under David’s leadership, Epic Payment Solutions has embraced the challenge of zero-fee processing, a method now heavily regulated in New York. This forward-thinking approach not only mitigates the risk of substantial fines for merchants but also positions Epic at the forefront of the financial processing revolution, making it the first and only processor to ensure complete compliance with all of New York’s rigorous new standards.
Setting the Industry Benchmark
Epic Payment Solutions recently garnered the "Excellency in Credit Card Processing Award" from Best of Best Review, standing out among hundreds for its commitment to regulatory compliance and innovative business practices. This prestigious recognition highlights the company's unique position in the market—combining technological advancements with uncompromising integrity and service.
Technological Excellence and Accessibility
The transition to a cloud-based processing model marks a significant milestone for Epic Payment Solutions, offering unmatched accessibility and efficiency. This innovative approach allows merchants to manage transactions seamlessly from any location worldwide, ensuring that their business operations are never hindered by logistical limitations.
Unwavering Commitment to Customer Service
At the core of Epic Payment Solutions' operations is a profound dedication to customer service. Guided by David’s military values, the company prides itself on honesty and integrity. These principles are not just ideals but are embedded in the everyday functioning of the business, ensuring that every client receives the highest level of service and support.
Building Trust Through Compliance
In a state that now imposes $500 fines per non-compliant transaction, Epic’s commitment to lawful processing is more than a regulatory necessity; it's a significant financial relief for merchants. The assurance that all transactions are compliant alleviates potential legal headaches, translating into trust and reliability that fortifies customer relationships.
Looking Forward: A Model for the Future
Epic Payment Solutions continues to lead by example, illustrating how businesses can thrive within regulatory frameworks. As other states potentially look towards adopting similar regulations, Epic's model provides a replicable framework for compliance, combining technological innovation with stringent adherence to legal standards.
About Epic Payment Solutions:
Founded by President David Agtsteribbe, a combat-wounded US Army veteran, Epic Payment Solutions is a trailblazer in the credit card processing industry, offering innovative, compliant solutions to merchants across New York. With a commitment to zero-fee processing and a cloud-based operational model, Epic ensures that merchants can conduct their business efficiently and lawfully.
Media Contact:
Name: David Agtsteribbe
Phone: +1 631-833-9679
Email: david@EpicPaymentSolutions.net
Website: www.EpicPaymentSolutions.net
Address: New York, USA
AnotherZero
AnotherZero
team@anotherzero.com