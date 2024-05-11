ColoWell America Unveils Advanced Non-Surgical Medical Aesthetics Services, Elevating Wellness and Beauty in Tampa, FL
ColoWell America Adds Innovative Procedures for a More Comprehensive Approach to Wellness in Tampa, FL
Our Medical Aesthetics services are about empowering individuals to feel their best and embrace a lifestyle of wellness.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, U.S.A, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ColoWell America, a leader in integrated health and aesthetic solutions, announces the launch of its comprehensive Medical Aesthetics Treatments. This new venture aligns with ColoWell America's mission to blend health enhancement with aesthetic innovation, offering a range of non-surgical treatments that provide significant wellness and beauty benefits.
ColoWell America's EMFACE offers a non-surgical facelift in Tampa, FL that rejuvenates the face by simultaneously lifting and toning the skin and muscles. Clinical results show up to a 23% improvement in lifted facial features and 30% reduction in wrinkles (BLT introduces EMFACE 2022). This advanced procedure uses a combination of radiofrequency and HIFES technologies to stimulate collagen production and enhance facial contours.
Exion Microneedling Radiofrequency complements our facial rejuvenation services, delivering a comfortable treatment experience. With 82% of patients reporting high comfort levels (Clark-Loeser, LR & Halaas, Y 2022) and 93% expressing satisfaction (Duncan, D. 2023), this technology ensures effective and patient-friendly facial rejuvenation.
Emsculpt NEO represents the pinnacle of non-invasive body contouring technology at ColoWell America. This innovative treatment combines radiofrequency heating with high-intensity focused electromagnetic waves, simultaneously reducing fat and increasing muscle mass. Clinical studies demonstrate a 30% reduction in subcutaneous fat and a 25% increase in muscle depth (Kinney, B. M., & Lozanova, P. 2019).
The Emfemme treatment advances women's intimate wellness by improving vaginal health and enhancing sexual well-being. This 8-minute, non-invasive therapy addresses concerns like discomfort and reduced sensation.
"These new Medical Aesthetics services are more than cosmetic enhancements; they empower individuals to embrace wellness and confidence," says Dr. Shiraz Farooq, founder of ColoWell America. "Each treatment embodies our commitment to innovation and high-quality care."
ColoWell America's aesthetic services are backed by scientific research and tailored to ensure safety and effectiveness. The treatments not only improve physical appearance but also enhance self-esteem and overall quality of life, reflecting ColoWell America's holistic approach to healthcare.
