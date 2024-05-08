Jant Pharmacal at COLA Laboratory Enrichment Forum 2024
Florida's Destin-Fort Walton Beach Convention Center is featuring laboratory professionals & industry experts at the prominent lab conference by COLA.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jant Pharmacal is currently exhibiting at the Laboratory Enrichment Forum, organized by the Commission on Office Laboratory Accreditation (COLA).
The event began on May 7th, 2024, and lasts through May 9th, 2024. It is taking place at the convention center in Destin-Fort Walton Beach, Florida. This will mark COLA’s 3rd annual summit.
COLA is a non-profit organization with the mission of helping laboratories meet state and federal regulatory requirements, with CLIA being the most popular certification. The organization was founded in 1988, and has accredited more than 7,400 laboratories.
Jant Pharmacal is a longstanding supplier within laboratory and diagnostic settings, providing instrumentation and reagents for Core Lab and Molecular testing, as well as point of care (POC) products for CLIA-waived and OTC settings.
This year’s annual Laboratory Enrichment Forum has the theme of “Medical Laboratory Science: The Hidden Gem of Healthcare.” Attendees comprise of lab directors, managers, supervisors, technical consultants, testing personnel, QA/QC managers, and regulatory consultants.
The program includes presentation on Laboratory Leadership, Quality, Emerging Trends, and Pathology. Laboratory professionals and physicians will have the opportunity to obtain certifications and continuing education credits.
The Laboratory Enrichment Forum will feature 40 speakers and presenters, as well as a showcase with more than twenty demonstrators within the laboratory and healthcare industries. Jant Pharmacal is among these contributors who will provide solutions to assist lab professionals in facilitating optimal efficiency and quality within the laboratory environment.
Jant will demonstrate many laboratory and Point-of-Care (POC) products, including the CLIA-Waived Uriscreen (rapid UTI screening test) and the RAMP 200 cardiovascular test system (with NT-proBNP and other tests).
Jant Pharmacal will participate with two booths— #13 and #14. Please feel free to visit in order to view the latest core laboratory and molecular testing instruments and reagents, including extraction and RT-PCR solutions.
Annushka Golinsky, Marketing Director
Jant Pharmacal Corporation
800.676.5565
info@jantdx.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube