Drone-Based Cleaning Company, Condor Cleaning, Announces First Franchise Sales
The commercial and industrial cleaning company will be bringing new locations to North Carolina and Tennessee.CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Condor Cleaning, a cutting edge cleaning company that uses advanced drone technology to maintain commercial and industrial properties, has just announced the addition of two new franchisees to its growing franchise network of locations. Cameron Falkner has acquired the franchise for the Raleigh, Chapel Hill, and Durham areas in North Carolina, operating under the name of Condor Cleaning of the Triangle. Daniel Smiley has taken on the franchise for the Chattanooga area in Tennessee, under the name Condor Cleaning of Chattanooga.
Ryan Godwin, a founding partner of Condor Cleaning, expressed excitement about the new franchisees.
"We are extremely proud to introduce two new franchisees with strong backgrounds in sales and customer management,” he commented. “We look forward to seeing them excel in their territories and take the Condor brand to the next level."
The company offers a proven business blueprint for its franchise partners complete with a robust support program, in-depth training, and established brand standards. Condor Cleaning's commitment to empowering its franchisees was highlighted by another founding partner, Donnie Birth, who emphasized the franchise's appeal as a sound investment choice.
"Condor Cleaning is a franchise that offers a true path to agency over your life and finances. Our franchise offers freedom, but not without hard work and dedication to the craft we have perfected over years of hard work and lessons learned," Birth commented.
In addition to its focus on franchisee success, Condor Cleaning has secured working partnerships with industry leaders such as Sunbelt Rentals, Lucid Bots, and Cyclone Technologies.
As for future plans, Condor Cleaning aims to expand its footprint nationwide by adding more franchise locations in every state. The brand is dedicated to fostering success among its franchise owners and ensuring they have the support they need to thrive.
For more information about Condor Cleaning and franchise opportunities, please visit http://www.condorclean.com/franchise-with-us.
ABOUT Condor Cleaning
Condor Cleaning is pioneering new drone-driven cleaning technology to clean roofs, structures, and exterior windows for commercial and industrial properties. The company is an embodiment of over 15 years of combined industry experience, built upon the mission to provide top-tier cleaning services for property owners. To learn more about Condor Cleaning, visit www.condorclean.com.
Ryan Godwin
Condor Cleaning
ryan@condorclean.com