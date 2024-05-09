Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,852 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,535 in the last 365 days.

Voting is Open for the Two Largest Online Fitness Competitions

Mr. and Ms. Health & Fitness supports the B+ Foundation

Whitney Jones and Dennis James host

In the Mr. and Ms. Health & Fitness competitions, one man and one woman will each receive $20,000 and an exclusive magazine feature.

There is nothing you can't do. You can overcome. You have to believe in yourself and take action.”
— 2021 Mr. Health & Fitness Shea Taylor

LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entering its eighth year, Ms. Health and Fitness is searching for one female athlete to take home $20,000 and star on the cover of Muscle & Fitness HERS Magazine. This year’s champion will follow in the footsteps of incredible previous winners, such as Dr. Snehi Kapur, a triple board-certified physician, Elizabeth Cauchois, a Cirque du Soleil soloist, and Antoinette Walder, a veteran and former aircraft mechanic.

The Mr. Health & Fitness Competition, now in its fourth year, offers the best of the best of male athletes a shot at $20,000 and a two-page feature in Muscle & Fitness Magazine. 2021 Champion Shea Taylor said, “There is nothing you can't do. You can overcome. You have to believe in yourself and take action.”

Both competitions support the Andrew McDonough Be Positive Foundation in its mission to provide financial assistance to families, fund childhood cancer research, bring awareness, and spread positivity. Ms. Health and Fitness, LLC and Mr. Health and Fitness, LLC will donate a portion of the net proceeds from their respective competitions to further the work done by this incredible organization.

The Mr. and Ms. Health & Fitness competitions are sponsored by notable health & wellness companies:

–WOLFpak backpacks are waterproof, spacious, and structured, with many compartments that make them functional for everyday athletic use.

–Cymbiotika’s soy-free, GMO-free, plant-based, holistic products, including everything from vitamins to household care, are all backed by science and made with zero preservatives.

–SaunaBox is the world’s most accessible at-home sauna, delivering the full rejuvenating experience of a traditional sauna in a compact and easy-to-use package.

Learn more at mrhealthandfit.com and mshealthandfit.com.

Ashley Long
Ms. Health & Fitness
hello@mshealthandfit.com

You just read:

Voting is Open for the Two Largest Online Fitness Competitions

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more