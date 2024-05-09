Voting is Open for the Two Largest Online Fitness Competitions

Whitney Jones and Dennis James host

In the Mr. and Ms. Health & Fitness competitions, one man and one woman will each receive $20,000 and an exclusive magazine feature.

There is nothing you can't do. You can overcome. You have to believe in yourself and take action.” — 2021 Mr. Health & Fitness Shea Taylor

LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entering its eighth year, Ms. Health and Fitness is searching for one female athlete to take home $20,000 and star on the cover of Muscle & Fitness HERS Magazine. This year’s champion will follow in the footsteps of incredible previous winners, such as Dr. Snehi Kapur, a triple board-certified physician, Elizabeth Cauchois, a Cirque du Soleil soloist, and Antoinette Walder, a veteran and former aircraft mechanic.

The Mr. Health & Fitness Competition, now in its fourth year, offers the best of the best of male athletes a shot at $20,000 and a two-page feature in Muscle & Fitness Magazine. 2021 Champion Shea Taylor said, “There is nothing you can't do. You can overcome. You have to believe in yourself and take action.”

Both competitions support the Andrew McDonough Be Positive Foundation in its mission to provide financial assistance to families, fund childhood cancer research, bring awareness, and spread positivity. Ms. Health and Fitness, LLC and Mr. Health and Fitness, LLC will donate a portion of the net proceeds from their respective competitions to further the work done by this incredible organization.

The Mr. and Ms. Health & Fitness competitions are sponsored by notable health & wellness companies:

–WOLFpak backpacks are waterproof, spacious, and structured, with many compartments that make them functional for everyday athletic use.

–Cymbiotika’s soy-free, GMO-free, plant-based, holistic products, including everything from vitamins to household care, are all backed by science and made with zero preservatives.

–SaunaBox is the world’s most accessible at-home sauna, delivering the full rejuvenating experience of a traditional sauna in a compact and easy-to-use package.

Learn more at mrhealthandfit.com and mshealthandfit.com.