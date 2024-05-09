SugarBee® Apple Sponsors the 2024 Scripps National Spelling Bee and Presents the Scripps Educator of the Year Award
We are proud to support the Bee’s educators and their devotion to inspiring every child to unlock their potential and strive to reach incredible goals.”BREWSTER, WA, USA, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the third consecutive year, SugarBee® Apple, a prominent apple brand renowned for its exceptional honey-sweet taste and unmatched crispness, is excited to announce its partnership with the 2024 Scripps National Spelling Bee.
This televised event, spanning a week, showcases both students and their educators. This year, the spotlight shines on a teacher who attributes his mastery of the English language to spelling bees, especially as a second-language learner. The 2024 Educator of the Year title goes to Dr. Alexander Carr. Joining the Orlando Gifted Academy in 2018, Carr laid the groundwork for the school's maiden spelling bee program, aiming for inclusivity among all students regardless of their abilities or language challenges.
From moving to Florida from Puerto Rico during elementary school to becoming the Scripps Teacher of the Year, Dr. Alexander Carr highlights the impact of his classroom spelling bee in his language learning journey.
"I'm a second language learner," shared Dr. Alexander Carr, now an educator at Orlando Gifted Academy in Florida. "When I was in school and learning English as a language, we'd do the spelling competition, so I became really interested in spelling."
Joining the Orlando Gifted Academy in 2018, Carr launched the school's first spelling bee program as its coordinator. His aim was to ensure the program's inclusivity, catering to all students regardless of their abilities or language challenges.
Bee Week 2024 is scheduled to begin on May 26th at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland. Over 200 spellers hailing from various corners of the country and globe will convene in the Washington, D.C., area to compete for the prestigious title of National Spelling Bee Champion.
Through encouraging a love for words, the Scripps National Spelling Bee not only fosters lifelong curiosity but also celebrates academic accomplishments and enriches communities.
The SugarBee® Apple growers wholeheartedly support The Bee's mission to empower every child to unleash their potential while recognizing the dedication of over 70,000 educators who steadfastly support the Scripps National Spelling Bee program annually. “To all of the families and students who work hard each year to compete in local, state, and national competitions, we are proud of your continued drive to excel,” says SugarBee® orchardist Cass Gebbers, one of the proud growers of the SugarBee® apple.
“We are thrilled to be sponsoring the Scripps Spelling Bee, in addition to regional Spelling Bee competitions,” said Gebbers. “We believe in the power of words and the importance of literacy. We are proud to support the Bee’s educators and their devotion to inspiring every child to unlock their potential and strive to reach incredible goals.”
In addition to sponsoring the Scripps National Spelling Bee, SugarBee® Apple presents the Scripps Educator of the Year award. This prestigious award celebrates educators who exhibit exceptional commitment to their students, leaving a lasting impact on their education and personal growth. The awardee is chosen based on their noteworthy contributions to the education sector and their ability to motivate students towards academic excellence.
“We are honored to present the Scripps Educator of the Year award to Dr. Carr,” said Julie DeJarnatt, Marketing Director of SugarBee® Apple. “Teachers play a crucial role in shaping the minds and futures of our children, and we want to recognize and celebrate their exceptional efforts in creating a positive learning environment. SugarBee® Apple growers proudly support the Bee’s educators and their devotion to inspiring every child to discover their potential to innovate and create something magical.”
The mission of Scripps to inspire wonderment and curiosity aligns with that one curious little bee who carried pollen from an unknown tree to a honeycrisp tree, where the SugarBee® apple was born.
For more information, visit sugarbeeapple.com/scripps-national-spelling-bee.
About SugarBee® Apple:
The SugarBee® Apple is head of the class when it comes to eating and snacking apples. Its crisp crunch, caramel-and-honey toned sweetness and excellent storage make it among the most highly sought-after varieties for retailers nationwide. Nearly 200 growers in Washington State work hard to bring this stunning apple to eager consumers across the country. www.sugarbeeapple.com
About the Scripps National Spelling Bee:
The Scripps National Spelling Bee is the nation’s largest and longest-running educational program, having launched in 1925. The purpose of the Scripps National Spelling Bee is to help students improve their spelling, increase their vocabularies, learn concepts and develop correct English usage that will help them all their lives. Visit spellingbee.com for more information about the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which is administered on a not-for-profit basis by The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP). www.spellingbee.com
