Affordable 9 CFR 417.7 Compliant HACCP Training Available

May 8, 2024

Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Augusta, Maine - The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF) is pleased to announce the upcoming Quality Assurance and Regulations HACCP Training Course, designed to equip meat and poultry processing professionals with essential skills and knowledge for regulatory compliance.

Scheduled for July 15 and 16, 2024, the comprehensive two-part course will be held at the Bolton Hill Forestry Conference Space, located at 2870 North Belfast Ave., Augusta, Maine 04330. An optional follow-up workshop is also available at the same location on September 5, 2024.

This economical, in-person training opportunity is tailored specifically for Maine meat and poultry processors, providing them with a cost-effective solution to meet regulatory requirements. Registration is $200 per person, including materials and daily lunch, so attendees can access high-quality training without the financial burden often associated with similar programs.

"This training initiative is crucial to ensuring compliance with regulatory standards while enhancing the quality assurance practices within Maine's meat and poultry processing industry," said Josh Collins, Consumer Protection Inspector with DACF Quality Assurance and Regulations. "By offering this course at a significantly reduced rate of $200 per person, we aim to make essential training accessible to all industry stakeholders."

Participants will receive thorough instruction on Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) principles, enabling them to create and maintain HACCP plans following regulatory requirements, including 9 CFR 417.7 under MMPI/USDA. Additionally, the course welcomes individuals interested in learning about HACCP principles or those seeking to refresh their knowledge on crucial topics.

Registration for the course is now open, with a June 1, 2024, deadline. Interested individuals can secure their spot by submitting the online registration form at www.maine.gov/dacf/haccpclass. With limited availability, prospective attendees are encouraged to register early to guarantee participation.

For further inquiries and registration assistance, please contact Josh Collins at 207-287-7512.