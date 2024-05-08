Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,804 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,863 in the last 365 days.

Attor­ney Gen­er­al Ken Pax­ton Secures Impor­tant Win in Cen­sor­ship Law­suit Against Biden Administration

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton secured an important victory in an ongoing lawsuit against the Biden Administration for unlawfully censoring American media companies. The federal government sought to have the lawsuit dismissed, but a federal district court judge denied the Biden Administration’s request and ordered expedited discovery. 

In December 2023, Attorney General Paxton sued the U.S. Department of State, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and other government officials over their conspiracy to censor, deplatform, and demonetize media outlets disfavored by the federal government. Through its “Global Engagement Center,” which was only authorized to counter foreign propaganda, the State Department actively intervened in the news-media market to limit the reach and business viability of domestic news organizations by funding censorship technology and private censorship enterprises. The agency unlawfully weaponized the center to violate the First Amendment and suppress Americans’ constitutionally protected speech. The Daily Wire and The Federalist joined Texas in the lawsuit and the New Civil Liberties Alliance is serving as co-counsel. 

“The Biden Administration made a reprehensible attempt to censor the American press with funding intended to monitor foreign propaganda, aiming to repress viewpoints the federal government disagreed with,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Abusing taxpayer money, Biden repurposed a government agency into a censorship apparatus. It must stop, and I am proud to lead the Nation’s fight to save the First Amendment.”

To read the order, click here.

You just read:

Attor­ney Gen­er­al Ken Pax­ton Secures Impor­tant Win in Cen­sor­ship Law­suit Against Biden Administration

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more