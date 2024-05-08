RaeAnne Arsenault recognized for making school life better for students

CANADA, May 8 - Described as the person on the ground at every school event, RaeAnne Arsenault is well known in her school community for being caring, generous, and humble, with a passion for helping others.

It’s no wonder the St. Louis Elementary School volunteer was recently recognized as the PEI Home and School Federation Volunteer of the Year.

Arsenault first got involved with the federation when her kids enrolled in school, about ten years ago.

“I just wanted to lend a hand, so I started helping with the breakfast program every week.”

From there, Arsenault began to expand her volunteerism with the school.

“It’s really about being proactive and thinking creatively about how to improve students’ day-to-day experience.”

Over the years, Arsenault has collaborated with West Prince businesses to lead fundraising initiatives that promote social and academic development, worked to promote Winter Wellness Day, French-Acadian Day, School Staff Appreciation Week and so much more.

“We do it for the kids, but also for the teachers and school staff. If we can improve one person’s experience, it has a ripple effect on the whole school community.”

As the weather warms up, Arsenault and her fellow volunteers have been focusing their efforts on students’ outdoor enjoyment at St. Louis Elementary.

“We want them to be excited about getting outside so we’ve worked to update the gaga pits, created a disc golf course, and are in the process of adding a basketball court.”

Arsenault has thoroughly enjoyed her time volunteering with the PEI Home and School Federation and encourages everyone to get involved.

“Our team is made up of a variety of people with different strengths and connections to offer.”

“Volunteering can be as much or as little as you want it to be. It's not all or nothing, every contribution helps. Presenting a new idea can be just as valuable as putting in the time to carry it through.”

Arsenault says she plans to continue her involvement for a while longer.

“With my kids getting older, it’s a great way to stay in the loop, and to help ensure that they have the best school experience possible.”