OTC Markets Group Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

First Quarter 2024 Highlights:



Gross revenues of $27.7 million for the quarter, down 1% versus the prior year period

Operating income of $6.7 million for the quarter, down 3% versus the prior year period

Operating profit margin of 25.0%, versus 25.4% for the prior year period

Net income of $6.0 million, down 5% versus the prior year period, and quarterly diluted GAAP EPS of $0.49, down 6%

Total cash returned to shareholders during the quarter of $5.1 million, comprised of dividends of $2.2 million and repurchases of common stock of $2.9 million

Announcing second quarter 2024 dividend of $0.18 per share

577 OTCQX ® and 1,115 OTCQB ® companies at quarter end

7 graduates to a national securities exchange during the quarter

112 subscribers to OTC Link ECN as of March 31, 2024, up 10 versus March 31, 2023

Approximately 34,000 average daily trades during the quarter versus approximately 35,000 during the prior year period

On May 1, 2024, OTC Link announced to subscribers that it intends to launch closing cross functionality on OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB



NEW YORK, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2024.

“In the first quarter of the year, we stayed focused on improving trading functionality, investor information, and market integrity to better serve our broker-dealer and corporate clients,” said R. Cromwell Coulson, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We continue to invest in our people, platforms, and processes to make us a stronger, more resilient, and scalable organization, where managers intelligently allocate company resources and align our operating costs with revenue generation. We remain committed to delivering value for shareholders and creating future revenue growth.”

“During the first quarter of 2024, our Market Data Licensing business grew, and our OTC Link revenues remained relatively consistent. However, our Corporate Services business was impacted by macroeconomic challenges, which continued to pressure our OTCQB issuers and DNS subscribers,” said Antonia Georgieva, Chief Financial Officer. “We remain committed to delivering enhanced functionality to our subscribers and long-term, per share value.”

First Quarter 2024 compared to First Quarter 2023

Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands, except shares and per share data) 2024 2023 % change $ change OTC Link $ 5,397 $ 5,445 (1 %) (48 ) Market data licensing 11,088 10,842 2 % 246 Corporate services 11,172 11,740 (5 %) (568 ) Gross revenues 27,657 28,027 (1 %) (370 ) Net revenues 26,817 27,231 (2 %) (414 ) Revenues less transaction-based expenses 25,309 25,446 (1 %) (137 ) Operating expenses 18,610 18,523 - 87 Income from operations 6,699 6,923 (3 %) (224 ) Operating profit margin 25.0% 25.4% Income before provision for income taxes 6,874 7,070 (3 %) (196 ) Net income $ 5,984 $ 6,319 (5 %) (335 ) Diluted earnings per share $ 0.49 $ 0.52 (6 %) Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.76 $ 0.75 1 % Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 11,863,089 11,866,646 -





Gross revenues of $27.7 million, down 1% over the prior year quarter. Revenues less transaction-based expenses also down 1%.

OTC Link revenues down 1%, relative to the prior year quarter. Transaction-based revenues from OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB down 8%, reflecting a lower number of shares and a changing mix of securities traded on these platforms. Lower subscriber count for our OTC Dealer application resulted in related revenue declining 6%. Partially offsetting these decreases was a 123% increase in certain connectivity revenue and an 8% increase in OTC Link ATS messages.

Market Data Licensing revenues up 2%. Pro-user revenues were up 8%, reflecting a 4% increase in the number of professional users quarter over quarter. Revenues from non-professional users were down 18%, driven by a commensurate decrease in the number of non-professional users of our market data. Revenues from internal system licenses, delayed data licenses, and certain other data services increased 11% due to growth in subscribers and price increases for certain licenses. A 33% increase in revenue from our Blue Sky Data products partially offset a 33% decline in revenue from EDGAR Online, which did not include certain non-recurring revenue recognized in the prior year period.

Corporate Services revenues down 5% quarter over quarter. Revenues from our OTCQX market remained relatively unchanged with pricing increases offsetting the lower number of companies on the OTCQX market. Revenues from our OTCQB market and our Disclosure & News Service ® (“DNS”) product declined 8% and 6%, respectively, in each case reflecting a lower number of companies subscribing.

(“DNS”) product declined 8% and 6%, respectively, in each case reflecting a lower number of companies subscribing. Operating expenses remained relatively flat compared to the prior year quarter. A 5% increase in compensation and benefits costs, reflecting the cumulative effect of higher stock-based compensation in prior years and related employer taxes was largely offset by a 10% decrease in professional and consulting fees, and a 46% decrease in general, administrative and other expenses. Operating expenses in the prior year period included approximately $900 thousand in one-time, non-recurring integration costs related to the EDGAR Online acquisition.

Operating income decreased 3%, while net income decreased 5%, to $6.7 million and $6.0 million, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes non-cash stock-based compensation expense, remained approximately unchanged at $9.2 million, or $0.76 per adjusted diluted share.



Dividend Declaration – Quarterly Cash Dividend

OTC Markets Group announced today that its Board of Directors authorized and approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend is payable on June 20, 2024, to stockholders of record on June 6, 2024. The ex-dividend date is June 5, 2024.

Stock Buyback Program

The Company is authorized to purchase shares from time to time on the open market, from employees, and through block trades, in compliance with applicable law. During the first quarter of 2024, the Company purchased 51,141 shares at an average price of $57.56 per share.

On March 4, 2024, the Board of Directors refreshed the Company’s stock repurchase program, giving the Company authorization to repurchase up to 300,000 shares of the Company’s Class A Common Stock.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing results prepared in accordance with GAAP, the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP results of operations, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted earnings per share that either exclude or include amounts that are described in the reconciliation table of GAAP to non-GAAP information provided at the end of this release. Non-GAAP financial measures do not replace and are not superior to the presentation of GAAP financial results but are provided to improve overall understanding of the Company’s current financial performance. Management believes that this non-GAAP information is useful to both management and investors regarding certain additional financial and business trends related to the operating results. Management uses this non-GAAP information, along with GAAP information, in evaluating its historical operating performance.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC MARKETS GROUP INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands, except share and per share information) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 OTC Link $ 5,397 $ 5,445 Market data licensing 11,088 10,842 Corporate services 11,172 11,740 Gross revenues 27,657 28,027 Redistribution fees and rebates (840 ) (796 ) Net revenues 26,817 27,231 Transaction-based expenses (1,508 ) (1,785 ) Revenues less transaction-based expenses 25,309 - 25,446 Operating expenses Compensation and benefits 12,522 11,914 IT Infrastructure and information services 2,699 2,651 Professional and consulting fees 1,466 1,635 Marketing and advertising 263 318 Occupancy costs 585 579 Depreciation and amortization 653 650 General, administrative and other 422 776 Total operating expenses 18,610 18,523 Income from operations 6,699 6,923 Other income Interest income 175 141 Other income, net - 6 Income before provision for income taxes 6,874 7,070 Provision for income taxes 890 751 Net income $ 5,984 $ 6,319 Net income per share Basic $ 0.50 $ 0.53 Diluted $ 0.49 $ 0.52 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 11,705,383 11,642,968 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 11,863,089 11,866,646 Non-GAAP Reconciliation Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net Income $ 5,984 $ 6,319 Excluding: Interest Income (175 ) (141 ) Provision for income taxes 890 751 Depreciation and amortization 653 650 Stock-based compensation expense 1,826 1,574 Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,178 $ 9,153 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.76 $ 0.75 Note: We use non-GAAP financial measures of operating performance. Non-GAAP measures do not replace and are not superior to the presentation of our GAAP financial results, but are provided to improve overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance.





OTC MARKETS GROUP INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share information) March 31, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 27,346 $ 34,101 Short-term investments 3,636 3,622 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $456 and $451 7,535 7,680 Prepaid income taxes 942 1,324 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,584 1,865 Total current assets 42,043 48,592 Property and equipment, net 8,538 8,429 Operating lease right-of-use assets 11,987 12,324 Deferred tax assets, net 8,381 7,691 Goodwill 3,984 3,984 Intangible assets, net 7,265 7,411 Long-term restricted cash 1,592 1,586 Other assets 951 508 Total Assets $ 84,741 $ 90,525 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,684 $ 2,152 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 8,503 14,065 Income taxes payable 1,316 141 Deferred revenue 26,378 29,267 Total current liabilities 37,881 45,625 Income tax reserve 809 778 Operating lease liabilities 11,518 11,895 Total Liabilities 50,208 58,298 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Common stock - par value $0.01 per share Class A - 17,000,000 authorized, 12,805,631 issued, 11,969,721 outstanding at March 31, 2024; 12,716,135 issued, 11,931,366 outstanding at December 31, 2023 128 127 Additional paid-in capital 30,888 29,469 Retained earnings 26,255 22,425 Treasury stock - 835,910 shares at March 31, 2024 and 784,769 shares at December 31, 2023 (22,738 ) (19,794 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 34,533 32,227 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 84,741 $ 90,525







