Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,818 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,851 in the last 365 days.

BRT Apartments Corp. Files First Quarter 2024 Financial Statements

GREAT NECK, N.Y., May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRT APARTMENTS CORP. (NYSE:BRT), a real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties, announced that it has filed its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The financial statements and supplemental financial information can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website under the caption “Financials – Quarterly Results.”

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of March 31, 2024, BRT owns or has interests in 29 multi-family properties with 7,947 units in 11 states. For additional information on BRT’s operations, activities and properties, please visit its website at www.brtapartments.com.

Contact:

BRT APARTMENTS CORP.
60 Cutter Mill Road
Suite 303
Great Neck, New York 11021
Telephone: (516) 466-3100
Email: investors@BRTapartments.com
www.BRTapartments.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

BRT Apartments Corp. Files First Quarter 2024 Financial Statements

Distribution channels: Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more