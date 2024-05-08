WORK JAPAN Unveils Platform to Connect Foreign Job Seekers with Opportunities in Japan
TOKYO, JAPAN, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WORK JAPAN is pleased to announce the launch of its new platform designed to streamline the job-seeking process for foreigners. This latest development comes at a critical time, as recent reports highlight Japan's need for up to 6 million foreign workers to counteract labor shortages.
At its core, the platform is part of WORK JAPAN's comprehensive suite of services that not only connects job seekers with foreigner-friendly employers, but also provides essential resources to help them integrate and succeed in Japan. From securing accommodations and mobile SIMs to understanding Japanese culture, WORK JAPAN ensures a smooth transition for foreigners moving to and living in Japan.
"Our new platform is a significant step forward in making job searches more accessible and effective for foreigners in Japan,” says Ankit Dhama, Media Contact at WORK JAPAN. “With 150,000 sign-ups so far, we are thrilled to see the positive impact our platform continues to have on facilitating employment and supporting Japan’s economic growth."
"Our vision has always been to empower foreigners to thrive in Japan, not just to fill positions," says Misa Matsuzaki, CEO of WORK JAPAN. "Believe, aspire, and get hired - this is the essence of what we strive for. Our platform does more than connect job seekers with employers; it builds bridges between cultures and fosters a community where everyone can prosper."
WORK JAPAN goes above and beyond the competition by focusing exclusively on foreign workers, offering a multilingual interface and jobs that are tailored to the needs and qualifications of international applicants. This approach not only addresses the demographic challenges of Japan’s aging population and declining birthrate but also enriches the Japanese workforce with diverse talents and perspectives.
For more information, please visit https://www.workjapan.jp/.
About WORK JAPAN
WORK JAPAN was founded in 2017 by Misa Matsuzaki, who has long been a pioneer in creating avenues for international collaboration and employment in Japan. Born in 1970 and having spent her childhood in South Africa, Matsuzaki brings a unique international perspective to her business endeavors. At the young age of 26, she launched her first venture, AGASTA, a company dedicated to exporting second-hand cars globally, marking her as the youngest woman in Japan to take a company public. Her entrepreneurial spirit didn’t stop there; in 2014, she established People Worldwide Co., Ltd, a cross-border manpower agency, further expanding her influence in the global job market.
In 2017, Matsuzaki founded WORK JAPAN Co., Ltd, aiming to address the critical need for a job portal that caters specifically to foreigners looking to work in Japan. This initiative not only leverages her experience in international business but also aligns with her accolades such as being named a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum in 2005 and Women of the Year in the same year. Matsuzaki also serves as an Independent Director at BASE Inc (TSE 4477), bringing her leadership and vision to broader business and economic contexts.
WORK JAPAN stands as a testament to her commitment to creating a bridge between Japan and the global workforce. The platform serves as a multilingual job portal designed specifically for foreign job seekers, offering them a seamless way to find employment in Japan and integrate into Japanese society. With an array of services from job placement to assistance with accommodation and cultural assimilation, WORK JAPAN ensures that foreigners have the necessary support to build successful careers and lives in Japan.
Ankit Dhama
At its core, the platform is part of WORK JAPAN's comprehensive suite of services that not only connects job seekers with foreigner-friendly employers, but also provides essential resources to help them integrate and succeed in Japan. From securing accommodations and mobile SIMs to understanding Japanese culture, WORK JAPAN ensures a smooth transition for foreigners moving to and living in Japan.
"Our new platform is a significant step forward in making job searches more accessible and effective for foreigners in Japan,” says Ankit Dhama, Media Contact at WORK JAPAN. “With 150,000 sign-ups so far, we are thrilled to see the positive impact our platform continues to have on facilitating employment and supporting Japan’s economic growth."
"Our vision has always been to empower foreigners to thrive in Japan, not just to fill positions," says Misa Matsuzaki, CEO of WORK JAPAN. "Believe, aspire, and get hired - this is the essence of what we strive for. Our platform does more than connect job seekers with employers; it builds bridges between cultures and fosters a community where everyone can prosper."
WORK JAPAN goes above and beyond the competition by focusing exclusively on foreign workers, offering a multilingual interface and jobs that are tailored to the needs and qualifications of international applicants. This approach not only addresses the demographic challenges of Japan’s aging population and declining birthrate but also enriches the Japanese workforce with diverse talents and perspectives.
For more information, please visit https://www.workjapan.jp/.
About WORK JAPAN
WORK JAPAN was founded in 2017 by Misa Matsuzaki, who has long been a pioneer in creating avenues for international collaboration and employment in Japan. Born in 1970 and having spent her childhood in South Africa, Matsuzaki brings a unique international perspective to her business endeavors. At the young age of 26, she launched her first venture, AGASTA, a company dedicated to exporting second-hand cars globally, marking her as the youngest woman in Japan to take a company public. Her entrepreneurial spirit didn’t stop there; in 2014, she established People Worldwide Co., Ltd, a cross-border manpower agency, further expanding her influence in the global job market.
In 2017, Matsuzaki founded WORK JAPAN Co., Ltd, aiming to address the critical need for a job portal that caters specifically to foreigners looking to work in Japan. This initiative not only leverages her experience in international business but also aligns with her accolades such as being named a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum in 2005 and Women of the Year in the same year. Matsuzaki also serves as an Independent Director at BASE Inc (TSE 4477), bringing her leadership and vision to broader business and economic contexts.
WORK JAPAN stands as a testament to her commitment to creating a bridge between Japan and the global workforce. The platform serves as a multilingual job portal designed specifically for foreign job seekers, offering them a seamless way to find employment in Japan and integrate into Japanese society. With an array of services from job placement to assistance with accommodation and cultural assimilation, WORK JAPAN ensures that foreigners have the necessary support to build successful careers and lives in Japan.
Ankit Dhama
WORK JAPAN
media@workjapan.jp