DallasNews Corporation Announces Schedule for First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

DALLAS, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DallasNews Corporation (Nasdaq: DALN) said today that it will release first quarter 2024 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. A conference call will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. CDT.



The conference call will be simultaneously webcast on DallasNews Corporation’s website at investor.dallasnewscorporation.com/events. An archive of the webcast will be available at dallasnewscorporation.com in the Investor Relations section.

To access the listen-only conference call, dial 1-844-291-4185 and enter the following access code when prompted: 6757376. A replay line will be available at 1-866-207-1041 from 12:00 p.m. CDT on May 16, 2024 until 11:59 p.m. CDT on May 22, 2024. The access code for the replay is 4664664.

About DallasNews Corporation

DallasNews Corporation is the Dallas-based holding company of The Dallas Morning News and Medium Giant. The Dallas Morning News is Texas’ leading daily newspaper with an excellent journalistic reputation, intense regional focus and close community ties. With offices in Dallas and Tulsa, Medium Giant is a full-service advertising agency dedicated to designing, creating and delivering stories that drive customers to act. For additional information, visit dallasnewscorporation.com or email invest@dallasnews.com.

Contact:

Katy Murray

214-977-8869

Kmurray@dallasnews.com