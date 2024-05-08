Robinhood Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

Record Revenues of $618 million, up 40% year-over-year and Record GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.18



Record Net Deposits of $11.2B, including net positive transfers from every major incumbent brokerage firm

Gold Subscribers reached a new high of 1.7 million, up 42% year-over-year

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robinhood Markets, Inc. (“Robinhood”) (NASDAQ: HOOD) today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2024, which ended March 31, 2024.

“We continued to aggressively execute on our product roadmap in Q1, leading to all-time highs for Net Deposits and Gold Subscribers," said Vlad Tenev, CEO and Co-Founder of Robinhood. "Q2 is off to a strong start with April being our highest month of the year for Net Deposits and Gold Subscriber growth, and we’re excited to see strong interest from over 1 million customers in our Robinhood Gold Card."

"We delivered significant revenue growth and margin expansion in Q1 as we remain focused on driving another year of profitable growth in 2024,” said Jason Warnick, Chief Financial Officer of Robinhood. “In Q1, we set records for quarterly revenues, net income, and EPS, even as we stepped up our marketing and growth investments."

First Quarter Results:

Total net revenues increased 40% year-over-year to $618 million. Transaction-based revenues increased 59% year-over-year to $329 million, primarily driven by cryptocurrencies revenue of $126 million, up 232%, options revenue of $154 million, up 16%, and equities revenue of $39 million, up 44%. Net interest revenues increased 22% year-over-year to $254 million, driven by growth in interest-earning assets and higher short term interest rates. Other revenues increased 35% year-over-year to $35 million, primarily driven by higher Gold subscription revenue.

increased 40% year-over-year to $618 million. Net income increased year-over-year to $157 million, or diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18, compared with a net loss of $511 million, or diluted EPS of -$0.57, in Q1 2023. Q1 2023 diluted EPS of -$0.57 included a -$0.54 impact from a one-time $485 million share-based compensation ("SBC") expense related to our co-founders cancelling their 2021 market-based restricted stock unit awards in February 2023 (the "2021 Founders Award Cancellation").

increased year-over-year to $157 million, or diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18, compared with a net loss of $511 million, or diluted EPS of -$0.57, in Q1 2023. Total operating expenses decreased 52% year-over-year to $460 million primarily due to the 2021 Founders Award Cancellation in Q1 2023. Adjusted Operating Expenses (non-GAAP) increased 13% year-over-year to $398 million, primarily due to increased marketing and growth investments. SBC decreased 90% year-over-year to $62 million, primarily due to the 2021 Founders Award Cancellation in Q1 2023.

decreased 52% year-over-year to $460 million primarily due to the 2021 Founders Award Cancellation in Q1 2023. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) increased 115% year-over-year to $247 million.

increased 115% year-over-year to $247 million. Funded Customers increased by 810 thousand year-over-year to 23.9 million. Investment Accounts increased by 1.1 million year-over-year to 24.4 million.

increased by 810 thousand year-over-year to 23.9 million. Assets Under Custody (AUC) increased 65% year-over-year to $129.6 billion, primarily driven by higher equity and cryptocurrency valuations and continued Net Deposits.

increased 65% year-over-year to $129.6 billion, primarily driven by higher equity and cryptocurrency valuations and continued Net Deposits. Net Deposits were $11.2 billion, an annualized growth rate of 44% relative to AUC at the end of Q4 2023. Over the past twelve months, Net Deposits were $23.9 billion, a growth rate of 30% relative to AUC at the end of Q1 2023.

were $11.2 billion, an annualized growth rate of 44% relative to AUC at the end of Q4 2023. Over the past twelve months, Net Deposits were $23.9 billion, a growth rate of 30% relative to AUC at the end of Q1 2023. Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) increased by 35% year-over-year to $104.

increased by 35% year-over-year to $104. Gold S ubscribers increased by 500 thousand, or 42%, year-over-year to 1.7 million.

increased by 500 thousand, or 42%, year-over-year to 1.7 million. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $4.7 billion compared with $5.5 billion at the end of Q1 2023.

Highlights

Robinhood drives value for customers as it makes progress on its goal to be the most trusted, lowest cost, and most culturally relevant money app worldwide

Gold Subscribers continue to accelerate - Gold Subscribers grew to a record high of 1.7 million in Q1 2024, up 260 thousand quarter-over-quarter, marking the fastest quarterly growth in three years.

Gold Subscribers grew to a record high of 1.7 million in Q1 2024, up 260 thousand quarter-over-quarter, marking the fastest quarterly growth in three years. New 1% unlimited deposit boost with Gold - Announced in March and launching soon, deposit boost will provide even more value to customers with Robinhood Gold.

Announced in March and launching soon, deposit boost will provide even more value to customers with Robinhood Gold. Robinhood announces new Gold Credit Card - Announced in March and exclusively for Robinhood Gold Subscribers, the Gold credit card provides industry leading benefits such as 3% cash back on all categories and no annual or foreign transaction fees. More than 1 million customers have joined the waitlist.

Announced in March and exclusively for Robinhood Gold Subscribers, the Gold credit card provides industry leading benefits such as 3% cash back on all categories and no annual or foreign transaction fees. More than 1 million customers have joined the waitlist. 3% Retirement Transfer Match Drives Adoption - Customers transferred over $4 billion in retirement assets from brokerage competitors during Robinhood's 3% transfer promotion between January 2024 and April 2024, averaging over $90 thousand per customer.

Customers transferred over $4 billion in retirement assets from brokerage competitors during Robinhood's 3% transfer promotion between January 2024 and April 2024, averaging over $90 thousand per customer. Robinhood Retirement grows more than 4X year-to-date - In early May, Retirement AUC reached a new high with over $7 billion.

In early May, Retirement AUC reached a new high with over $7 billion. Robinhood UK Reaches Full Availability - Marking another step in global expansion, Robinhood rolled all eligible customers off the waitlist in March.

Marking another step in global expansion, Robinhood rolled all eligible customers off the waitlist in March. 24 Hour Market Sees Record Overnight Volumes - With over 900 stocks and ETFs available, Robinhood 24 Hour Market reached new highs in its overnight trading volumes. Through March, customers have traded over $10 billion in Notional Trading Volume during the overnight session since launch.

Additional Q1 2024 Operating Data

Retirement AUC totaled $4.2 billion compared with $0.3 billion at the end of Q1 2023.

totaled $4.2 billion compared with $0.3 billion at the end of Q1 2023. Cash Sweep increased 113% year-over-year to $19.0 billion.

increased 113% year-over-year to $19.0 billion. Margin Book increased 32% year-over-year to $4.1 billion.

increased 32% year-over-year to $4.1 billion. Equity Notional Trading Volumes increased 40% year-over-year to $225.0 billion.

increased 40% year-over-year to $225.0 billion. Options Contracts Traded increased 26% year-over-year to 343.6 million.

increased 26% year-over-year to 343.6 million. Crypto Notional Trading Volumes increased 224% year-over-year to $36.0 billion.

increased 224% year-over-year to $36.0 billion. Monthly Active Users (MAU) increased 16% year-over-year to 13.7 million.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Robinhood will host a conference call to discuss its results at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET today, May 8, 2024. The live webcast of Robinhood's earnings conference call can be accessed at investors.robinhood.com, along with the earnings press release and accompanying slide presentation.

Following the call, a replay and transcript will also be available at the same website.

Financial Outlook

Our 2024 expense plan includes growth investments in new products, features, and international expansion while also getting more efficient in our existing businesses. Taken together, we continue to expect both GAAP total operating expenses and Non-GAAP combined Adjusted Operating Expenses and SBC for full-year 2024 to be in the range of $1.85 billion to $1.95 billion.

Actual results might differ materially from our outlook due to several factors, including the rate of growth in Funded Customers and our effectiveness to cross-sell products which affects variable marketing costs, the degree to which we are successful in managing credit losses and preventing fraud, and our ability to manage web-hosting expenses efficiently, among other factors. The above expense outlook does not include potential significant regulatory matters or other significant expenses (such as impairments, restructuring charges, and business acquisition- or disposition-related expenses) that may arise or accruals we may determine in the future are required, as we are unable to accurately predict the size or timing of such matters, expenses or accruals at this time. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information on Adjusted Operating Expenses and SBC, including significant items that we believe are not indicative of our ongoing expenses that would be adjusted out of total operating expenses (GAAP) to get to Adjusted Operating Expenses and SBC (non-GAAP) should they occur.

About Robinhood

Robinhood Markets, Inc. is on a mission to democratize finance for all. In the U.S., people can invest with no account minimums through Robinhood Financial LLC, a registered broker dealer (member SIPC), buy and sell crypto through Robinhood Crypto, LLC, and spend and earn rewards through debit cards with Robinhood Money, LLC and credit cards with Robinhood Credit, Inc. People can also trade U.S. stocks without commission or FX fees in the UK through Robinhood U.K. Ltd., trade crypto in select jurisdictions in the European Union through Robinhood Europe, UAB, and access easy-to-understand educational content through Robinhood Learn.

Robinhood uses the “Overview” tab of its Investor Relations website (accessible at investors.robinhood.com/overview) and its Newsroom (accessible at newsroom.aboutrobinhood.com), as means of disclosing information to the public in a broad, non-exclusionary manner for purposes of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (“SEC”) Regulation Fair Disclosure (Reg. FD). Investors should routinely monitor those web pages, in addition to Robinhood’s press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts, as information posted on them could be deemed to be material information.

“Robinhood” and the Robinhood feather logo are registered trademarks of Robinhood Markets, Inc. All other names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited) December 31, March 31, (in millions, except share and per share data) 2023 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,835 $ 4,717 Cash, cash equivalents, and securities segregated under federal and other regulations 4,448 4,521 Receivables from brokers, dealers, and clearing organizations 89 207 Receivables from users, net 3,495 4,303 Securities borrowed 1,602 2,107 Deposits with clearing organizations 338 585 Asset related to user cryptocurrencies safeguarding obligation 14,708 26,223 User-held fractional shares 1,592 1,975 Held-to-maturity investments 413 495 Prepaid expenses 63 64 Other current assets 207 348 Total current assets 31,790 45,545 Property, software, and equipment, net 120 122 Goodwill 175 175 Intangible assets, net 48 46 Non-current held-to-maturity investments 73 10 Other non-current assets, including non-current prepaid expenses of $3 as of December 31, 2023 and $4 as of March 31, 2024 126 190 Total assets $ 32,332 $ 46,088 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 384 $ 351 Payables to users 5,097 6,074 Securities loaned 3,547 4,215 User cryptocurrencies safeguarding obligation 14,708 26,223 Fractional shares repurchase obligation 1,592 1,975 Other current liabilities 217 275 Total current liabilities 25,545 39,113 Other non-current liabilities 91 90 Total liabilities 25,636 39,203 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value 210,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2024. — — Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value. 21,000,000,000 shares authorized, 745,401,862 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023; 21,000,000,000 shares authorized, 753,880,032 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024. — — Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value. 700,000,000 shares authorized, 126,760,802 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023; 700,000,000 shares authorized, 124,480,224 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024. — — Class C common stock, $0.0001 par value. 7,000,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2024. — — Additional paid-in capital 12,145 12,176 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3 ) (2 ) Accumulated deficit (5,446 ) (5,289 ) Total stockholders’ equity 6,696 6,885 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 32,332 $ 46,088





ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31, YOY%

Change

Three Months Ended

December 31, QOQ%

Change

(in millions, except share, per share, and percentage data) 2023 2024 2023 Revenues: Transaction-based revenues $ 207 $ 329 59 % $ 200 65 % Net interest revenues 208 254 22 % 236 8 % Other revenues 26 35 35 % 35 — % Total net revenues 441 618 40 % 471 31 % Operating expenses(1)(2): Brokerage and transaction 36 35 (3) % 32 9 % Technology and development 199 196 (2) % 197 (1) % Operations 42 44 5 % 40 10 % Marketing 26 67 158 % 43 56 % General and administrative 647 118 (82) % 133 (11) % Total operating expenses 950 460 (52) % 445 3 % Other (income) expense, net — (4 ) NM (3 ) 33 % Income (loss) before income taxes (509 ) 162 NM 29 459 % Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 2 5 150 % (1 ) NM Net income (loss) $ (511 ) $ 157 NM $ 30 423 % Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ (511 ) $ 157 $ 30 Diluted $ (511 ) $ 157 $ 30 Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ (0.57 ) $ 0.18 $ 0.03 Diluted $ (0.57 ) $ 0.18 $ 0.03 Weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic 896,924,695 875,319,407 867,298,537 Diluted 896,924,695 895,779,155 883,227,967



(1) The following table presents operating expenses as a percent of total net revenues:

Three Months Ended

March 31, Three Months Ended

December 31, 2023

2024

2023

Brokerage and transaction 8 % 5 % 7 % Technology and development 45 % 32 % 42 % Operations 10 % 7 % 8 % Marketing 6 % 11 % 9 % General and administrative 147 % 19 % 28 % Total operating expenses 216 % 74 % 94 %

(2) The following table presents the SBC on our unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended

March 31, Three Months Ended

December 31, (in millions) 2023 2024 2023 Brokerage and transaction $ 2 $ 2 $ 1 Technology and development 54 44 50 Operations 2 2 2 Marketing 1 2 2 General and administrative 539 12 26 Total SBC $ 598 $ 62 $ 81





ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, (in millions) 2023 2024 Operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (511 ) $ 157 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 20 17 Provision for credit losses 9 16 Share-based compensation 598 62 Other 5 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Securities segregated under federal and other regulations — (692 ) Receivables from brokers, dealers, and clearing organizations (36 ) (118 ) Receivables from users, net 57 (796 ) Securities borrowed (327 ) (505 ) Deposits with clearing organizations (61 ) (247 ) Current and non-current prepaid expenses 2 — Other current and non-current assets (8 ) (157 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 18 (46 ) Payables to users 285 977 Securities loaned 775 668 Other current and non-current liabilities 2 41 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 828 (623 ) Investing activities: Purchases of property, software, and equipment — (2 ) Capitalization of internally developed software (5 ) (7 ) Proceeds from sales and maturities of available-for-sale investments 9 — Purchases of held-to-maturity investments (487 ) (171 ) Proceeds from maturities of held-to-maturity investments 2 154 Purchases of credit card receivables — (29 ) Collections of purchased credit card receivables — 11 Asset acquisition, net of cash acquired — (3 ) Net cash used in investing activities (481 ) (47 ) Financing activities: Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (2 ) (40 ) Payments of debt issuance costs (10 ) (14 ) Borrowings on Credit Card Funding Trust — 17 Change in principal collected from customers due to Coastal Bank — 3 Proceeds from exercise of stock options, net of repurchases 1 4 Net cash used in financing activities (11 ) (30 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, segregated cash, and restricted cash 336 (700 ) Cash, cash equivalents, segregated cash, and restricted cash, beginning of the period 9,357 9,346 Cash, cash equivalents, segregated cash, and restricted cash, end of the period $ 9,693 $ 8,646 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, segregated cash, and restricted cash, end of the period: Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period $ 5,459 $ 4,717 Segregated cash and cash equivalents, end of the period 4,213 3,829 Restricted cash in other current assets, end of the period 1 83 Restricted cash in other non-current assets, end of the period 20 17 Cash, cash equivalents, segregated cash, and restricted cash, end of the period 9,693 8,646 Supplemental disclosures: Cash paid for interest $ 3 $ 7 Cash paid for income taxes, net of refund received $ — $ 2





Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, Three Months Ended

December 31, (in millions) 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss) $ (511 ) $ 157 $ 30 Net margin (116) % 25 % 6 % Add: Interest expenses related to credit facilities 6 6 6 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 2 5 (1 ) Depreciation and amortization 20 17 17 EBITDA (non-GAAP) (483 ) 185 52 Less: SBC 2021 Founders Award Cancellation 485 — — SBC Excluding 2021 Founders Award Cancellation 113 62 81 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 115 $ 247 $ 133 Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) 26 % 40 % 28 %





Three Months Ended

March 31, Three Months Ended

December 31, (in millions) 2023 2024 2023 Total operating expenses (GAAP) $ 950 $ 460 $ 445 Less: SBC 2021 Founders Award Cancellation 485 — — SBC Excluding 2021 Founders Award Cancellation 113 62 81 Adjusted Operating Expenses (Non-GAAP) $ 352 $ 398 $ 364





Financial Outlook

for the Year Ending December 31, 2024 Outlook

(in millions) Total operating expenses (GAAP) $1,850 - $1,950 Significant reconciliation items(1) — Adjusted Operating Expenses and SBC (non-GAAP) $1,850 - $1,950

(1) Actual results might differ materially from our outlook, see “Financial Outlook” for more information. The above expense outlook does not include potential significant regulatory matters or other significant expenses (such as impairments, restructuring charges, and business acquisition- or disposition-related expenses) that may arise or accruals we may determine in the future are required, as we are unable to accurately predict the size or timing of such matters, expenses or accruals at this time. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information on Adjusted Operating Expenses and SBC, including significant items that we believe are not indicative of our ongoing expenses that would be adjusted out of total operating expenses (GAAP) to get to Adjusted Operating Expenses and SBC (non-GAAP) should they occur.

Key Performance Metrics

In addition to the measures presented in our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements, we use the following key performance metrics to help us evaluate our business, identify trends affecting our business, formulate business plans, and make strategic decisions. For information on changes to our key performance metrics, see 'Key Performance Metrics" in Part I, Item 2 "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Q1 2024 10-Q.

Funded Customers

We define a Funded Customer as a unique person who has at least one account with a Robinhood entity and, within the past 45 calendar days (a) had an account balance that was greater than zero (excluding amounts that are deposited into a Funded Customer account by the Company with no action taken by the unique person) or (b) completed a transaction using any such account. We define an Investment Account as a funded individual brokerage account or a funded individual retirement account ("IRA"). As of March 31, 2024, a Funded Customer can have up to three Investment Accounts - individual brokerage account, traditional IRA, and Roth IRA.

Assets Under Custody (“AUC”)

We define AUC as the sum of the fair value of all equities, options, cryptocurrency and cash held by users in their accounts, net of receivables from users, as of a stated date or period end on a trade date basis. Net Deposits and net market gains (losses) drive the change in AUC in any given period.

Net Deposits

We define Net Deposits as all cash deposits and asset transfers from, as well as dividends and interest received by customers, net of reversals, customer cash withdrawals, margin interest, Gold subscription fees, and other assets transferred out of our platforms (assets transferred in or out include debit card transactions, Automated

Customer Account Transfer Service transfers, and custodial crypto wallet transfers) for a stated period. Prior to January 2024, Net Deposits did not include inflows from dividends and interest or outflows from Robinhood Gold subscription fees and margin interest, although we have not restated amounts in prior periods as the impact to those figures was immaterial.

Average Revenue Per User (“ARPU”)

We define ARPU as total revenue for a given period divided by the average number of Funded Customers on the last day of that period and the last day of the immediately preceding period. Figures in this release represent ARPU annualized for each three-month period presented.

Growth Rate and Annualized Growth Rate with respect to Net Deposits

When used with respect to Net Deposits, “growth rate” and “annualized growth rate” provide information about Net Deposits relative to total AUC. “Growth rate” is calculated as aggregate Net Deposits over a specified 12 month period, divided by AUC for the fiscal quarter that immediately precedes such 12 month period. “Annualized growth rate” is calculated as Net Deposits for a specified quarter multiplied by 4 and divided by AUC for the immediately preceding quarter.

Gold Subscribers

We define a Gold Subscriber as a unique person who has at least one account with a Robinhood entity and who, as of the end of the relevant period (a) is subscribed to Robinhood Gold and (b) has made at least one Robinhood Gold subscription fee payment.

Additional Operating Metrics

Retirement AUC

We define Retirement AUC as the total AUC in traditional IRAs and Roth IRAs.

Cash Sweep

We define Cash Sweep as the period-end aggregate balances in our brokerage sweep program (i.e., the period-end total amount of participating users’ uninvested brokerage cash that has been automatically “swept” or moved from their brokerage accounts into deposits for their benefit at a network of program banks). This is an off-balance-sheet amount. Robinhood earns a net interest spread on Cash Sweep balances based on the interest rate offered by the banks less the interest rate given to users as stated in our program terms.

Margin Book

We define Margin Book as our period-end aggregate outstanding margin loan balances receivable (i.e., the period-end total amount we are owed by customers on loans made for the purchase of securities, supported by a pledge of assets in their margin-enabled brokerage accounts).

Notional Trading Volume

We define Notional Trading Volume for any specified asset class as the aggregate dollar value (purchase price or sale price as applicable) of trades executed in that asset class over a specified period of time.

Options Contracts Traded

We define Options Contracts Traded as the total number of options contracts bought or sold over a specified period of time. Each contract generally entitles the holder to trade 100 shares of the underlying stock.

Monthly Active Users ("MAU")

We define MAUs as the number of unique persons who, using one or more accounts with a Robinhood entity, meet one of the following criteria at any point during a specified calendar month: a) executes a debit card or credit card transaction, b) transitions between two different screens on a mobile device while logged into their account or c) loads a page in a web browser while logged into their account. A person need not satisfy these conditions on a recurring monthly basis or be a Funded Customer to be included in MAU. MAU figures in this release reflect MAU for the last month of the relevant period presented. We utilize MAU to measure how many customers interact with our products and services during a given month. MAU does not measure the frequency or duration of the interaction, but we consider it a useful indicator for engagement. Additionally, MAUs are positively correlated with, but are not indicative of, the performance of revenue and other key performance indicators.

