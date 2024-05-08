Profire Energy Reports Financial Results for First Quarter 2024
Company Reports Strong Performance on Revenue Diversification
LINDON, Utah, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIE), a technology company (the "Company") that provides solutions which enhance the efficiency, safety, and reliability of industrial combustion appliances, today reported financial results for its first quarter ending March 31, 2024. A conference call will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results.
First Quarter Summary (comparisons to prior-year quarter)
- Revenue of $13.6 million, compared to $14.7 million
- Gross profit of $6.8 million, compared to $7.8 million
- Gross margin of 49.5%, compared to 53.3%
- Net income of $1.4 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, versus $2.6 million and $0.05
- Generated EBITDA of $2.0 million, versus $3.6 million
- Cash and investments of $16.2 million with no debt
"Our first quarter results reflect the continued underlying strength of our legacy business and expansion of our diversification efforts, despite lapping the third best quarterly revenue in company history and a significant decline in natural gas prices during the quarter," said Ryan Oviatt, co-CEO and Chief Financial Officer of Profire Energy. "Our overall balance sheet remains strong, with cash in the bank, zero debt, and sufficient inventory to ensure on-time product deliveries to our customers."
First Quarter 2024 Financial Results
Total revenues for the period equaled $13.6 million, compared to $14.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $14.7 million in the prior-year quarter. The sequential and year-over-year increase was partially driven by the timing of certain that orders moved into the second quarter of this year due to changes in customer timing and preparation.
Gross profit was $6.8 million, compared to $7.8 million in both the fourth quarter and same quarter of 2023. Gross margin was 49.5% of revenues, compared to 53.9% of revenues in the prior quarter and 53.3% of revenues in the prior-year quarter. The sequential and year-over-year decrease is related to product mix, the typical fluctuations in inventory and warranty reserves and inflation.
Total operating expenses were $5.0 million, compared to $5.0 million in the final quarter of 2023 and $4.5 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase year-over-year is primarily due to ongoing inflation pressure on our business as well as increased headcount to support strategic growth and increased business activity.
Compared with the same quarter last year, operating expenses for G&A increased 12%, R&D decreased 11% and depreciation increased by 5%.
Net income was $1.4 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to net income of $3.3 million or $0.07 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $2.6 million or $0.05 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.
"The underlying fundamentals of our business remain strong. We recorded our best two sequential quarters in Company history of total value of sales orders received thanks to the strength of our brand and revenue diversification efforts. We have multiple favorable industry tailwinds including forecasts related to LNG and renewable natural gas expansion coupled with the growing demand for global electrification." said Cameron Tidball, co-CEO of Profire Energy. "Our diversification strategy continues to attract interest from existing and new customers. We remain very optimistic about the outlook for Profire and our ability to deliver long-term value to our shareholders."
About Profire Energy, Inc.
Profire Energy is a technology company providing solutions that enhance the efficiency, safety, and reliability of industrial combustion appliances while mitigating potential environmental impacts related to the operation of these devices. It is primarily focused in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. However, in recent years, we have completed many installations of our burner-management solutions in other industries that we believe will be applicable as we expand our addressable market over time. Profire specializes in the engineering and design of burner and combustion management systems and solutions used on a variety of natural and forced draft applications. Its products and services are sold primarily throughout North America. It has an experienced team of sales and service professionals that are strategically positioned across the United States and Canada. Profire has offices in Lindon, Utah; Victoria, Texas; Midland-Odessa, Texas; Homer, Pennsylvania; Greeley, Colorado; Millersburg, Ohio; and Acheson, Alberta, Canada. For additional information, visit www.profireenergy.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements. Statements made in this release that are not historical are forward-looking statements. This release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to statements regarding the Company’s expected growth, delivery of Company product, and the Company’s expected revenues from diversification opportunities. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events or results described in, or anticipated by, the forward-looking statements. Factors that could materially affect such forward-looking statements include certain economic, business, public market and regulatory risks and factors identified in the company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which statements are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measure of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”). The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.
We use this non-GAAP financial measure for financial and operational decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to this non-GAAP financial measure in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. We believe this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors both because it allows for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making.
The Following is a tabular presentation of EBITDA, including a reconciliation to net income which the Company believes to be the most directly comparable US GAAP financial measure.
|3/31/2024
|3/31/2023
|EBITDA Calculation:
|3 months
|3 months
|Net Income
|$1,434,375
|$2,589,621
|add back net income tax expense
|$393,148
|$816,815
|add back net interest expense
|$(68,952)
|$(57,114)
|add back depreciation and amortization
|$267,654
|$262,039
|EBITDA calculated
|$2,026,225
|$3,611,361
|PROFIRE ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|As of
|March 31,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|ASSETS
|(Unaudited)
|CURRENT ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|7,196,424
|$
|10,767,519
|Short-term investments
|2,750,324
|2,799,539
|Accounts receivable, net
|14,226,321
|14,013,740
|Inventories, net (note 3)
|15,747,817
|14,059,656
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets (note 4)
|3,357,009
|2,832,262
|Total Current Assets
|43,277,895
|44,472,716
|LONG-TERM ASSETS
|Net deferred tax asset
|497,263
|496,785
|Long-term investments
|6,286,599
|6,425,582
|Lease right-of-use asset (note 6)
|395,267
|432,907
|Property and equipment, net
|11,233,795
|10,782,372
|Intangible assets, net
|1,064,724
|1,104,102
|Goodwill
|2,579,381
|2,579,381
|Total Long-Term Assets
|22,057,029
|21,821,129
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|65,334,924
|$
|66,293,845
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES
|Accounts payable
|$
|2,985,177
|$
|2,699,556
|Accrued liabilities (note 5)
|2,733,161
|4,541,820
|Current lease liability (note 6)
|121,386
|130,184
|Income taxes payable
|916,469
|1,723,910
|Total Current Liabilities
|6,756,193
|9,095,470
|LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
|Net deferred income tax liability
|44,876
|52,621
|Long-term lease liability (note 6)
|280,371
|307,528
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|7,081,440
|9,455,619
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (note 7)
|Preferred stock: $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized: no shares issued or outstanding
|—
|—
|Common stock: $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized: 53,337,589 issued and 47,094,226 outstanding at March 31, 2024, and 53,047,231 issued and 46,803,868 outstanding at December 31, 2023
|53,340
|53,048
|Treasury stock, at cost
|(9,324,272
|)
|(9,324,272
|)
|Additional paid-in capital
|32,966,075
|32,751,749
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(3,078,437
|)
|(2,844,702
|)
|Retained earnings
|37,636,778
|36,202,403
|TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|58,253,484
|56,838,226
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|65,334,924
|$
|66,293,845
These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Form 10-Q and accompanying footnotes.
|PROFIRE ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
|(Unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended March 31,
|2024
|2023
|(See Note 1)
|REVENUES (note 8)
|Sales of products, net
|$
|12,691,804
|$
|13,759,679
|Sales of services, net
|949,336
|924,949
|Total Revenues
|13,641,140
|14,684,628
|COST OF SALES
|Cost of sales - products
|6,095,004
|6,105,506
|Cost of sales - services
|789,364
|746,014
|Total Cost of Sales
|6,884,368
|6,851,520
|GROSS PROFIT
|6,756,772
|7,833,108
|OPERATING EXPENSES
|General and administrative
|4,604,766
|4,110,032
|Research and development
|265,058
|274,389
|Depreciation and amortization
|149,859
|142,887
|Total Operating Expenses
|5,019,683
|4,527,308
|INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
|1,737,089
|3,305,800
|OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)
|Gain on sale of assets
|44,821
|53,075
|Other expense
|(23,339
|)
|(9,553
|)
|Interest income
|71,897
|58,047
|Interest expense
|(2,945
|)
|(933
|)
|Total Other Income
|90,434
|100,636
|INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|1,827,523
|3,406,436
|INCOME TAX EXPENSE
|(393,148
|)
|(816,815
|)
|NET INCOME
|$
|1,434,375
|$
|2,589,621
|OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
|Foreign currency translation loss
|$
|(244,801
|)
|$
|(5,524
|)
|Unrealized gains on investments
|11,066
|76,287
|Total Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|(233,735
|)
|70,763
|COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|$
|1,200,640
|$
|2,660,384
|BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE
|$
|0.03
|$
|0.05
|FULLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
|$
|0.03
|$
|0.05
|BASIC WEIGHTED AVG NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING
|46,884,875
|47,174,518
|FULLY DILUTED WEIGHTED AVG NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING
|48,482,704
|48,612,833
These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Form 10-Q and accompanying footnotes.
|PROFIRE ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|(Unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended March 31,
|2024
|2023
|OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Net income
|$
|1,434,375
|$
|2,589,621
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|267,654
|262,039
|Gain on sale of property and equipment
|(44,821
|)
|(53,075
|)
|Bad debt expense
|61,684
|41,792
|Stock awards issued for services
|197,443
|223,047
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(23,969
|)
|(1,108,889
|)
|Income taxes receivable/payable
|(804,057
|)
|629,371
|Inventories
|(1,741,768
|)
|(292,119
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(564,253
|)
|(335,832
|)
|Deferred tax asset/liability
|(7,112
|)
|212,548
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|(1,467,314
|)
|(1,646,723
|)
|Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities
|(2,692,138
|)
|521,780
|INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|46,097
|97,886
|Sale (purchase) of investments
|199,357
|(390,548
|)
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(776,721
|)
|(153,755
|)
|Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
|(531,267
|)
|(446,417
|)
|FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Value of equity awards surrendered by employees for tax liability
|(307,933
|)
|(242,506
|)
|Principal paid toward lease liability
|(10,875
|)
|(6,947
|)
|Net Cash Used in Financing Activities
|(318,808
|)
|(249,453
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|(28,882
|)
|8,868
|NET DECREASE IN CASH
|(3,571,095
|)
|(165,222
|)
|CASH AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD
|10,767,519
|7,384,578
|CASH AT END OF PERIOD
|$
|7,196,424
|$
|7,219,356
|SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION
|CASH PAID FOR:
|Interest
|$
|2,945
|$
|933
|Income taxes
|$
|1,056,844
|$
|—
|NON-CASH FINANCING AND INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Common stock issued in settlement of accrued bonuses
|$
|324,415
|$
|378,526
|Common stock issued for stock options
|$
|850
|$
|—
These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Form 10-Q and accompanying footnotes.