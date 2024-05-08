Submit Release
RCM Technologies, Inc. Announces First-Quarter Results

PENNSAUKEN, N.J., May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RCM Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGM: RCMT), a premier provider of business and technology solutions designed to enhance and maximize the operational performance of its customers through the adaptation and deployment of advanced engineering, specialty health care, and information technology services, today announced financial results for the thirteen weeks ended March 30, 2024.

RCM Technologies reported revenue of $71.9 million for the thirteen weeks ended March 30, 2024 (the current quarter), an increase of 7.2% compared to $67.1 million for the thirteen weeks ended April 1, 2023 (the comparable prior quarter). Gross profit was $20.4 million for the current quarter, a 7.1% increase compared to $19.0 million for the comparable prior quarter. The Company experienced GAAP net income of $4.0 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, for the current quarter compared to $3.8 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the comparable prior quarter. The Company experienced adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $6.8 million for the current quarter compared to $6.1 million for the comparable prior quarter. The Company experienced $0.53 of adjusted net income per diluted share (non-GAAP) for the current quarter as compared to $0.41 for the comparable prior quarter.

Bradley Vizi, Executive Chairman of RCM Technologies, commented, “Our breadth of strategic focus is widening and deepening throughout the organization, with all teams executing on current initiatives while seeding new initiatives designed to propel growth well into the future.”

Kevin Miller, Chief Financial Officer of RCM Technologies, commented, “In the first quarter, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS increased 11.1% and 30.4%, respectively. Cash conversion increased both sequentially and year over year. We anticipate continued improvement in cash flow from operations in each of the next two quarters.”

Conference Call
On Thursday, May 9, 2024, RCM Technologies will host a conference call to discuss these results. The call will begin at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The dial-in number is (800) 285-6670.

About RCM
RCM Technologies (NasdaqGM: RCMT) is a business and technology solutions provider with world-class talent in key market segments. We help design, build, and enable the Industries of Tomorrow, Today. Operating at the intersection of resources, critical infrastructure and modernization of industries through advanced technologies, RCM is a provider of services in Health Care, Engineering, Aerospace & Defense, Process & Industrial, Life Sciences and Data & Solutions. www.rcmt.com.

The statements contained in this release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. They are subject to various risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements often include words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “continue,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “seek,” “could,” “can,” “should,” “are confident” or similar expressions. In addition, statements that are not historical should also be considered forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of our experience in the industry, and our perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors we believe are appropriate in these circumstances. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those relating to demand for the Company’s services, expectations regarding our future revenues and other financial results, such as cash flows, our pipeline, and potential project wins, and our expectations for investment and growth in our business. Such statements are based on current expectations that involve several known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risk, uncertainties, and other factors may emerge from time to time that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Investors are directed to consider such risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company assumes no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as may be required by law.

Tables to Follow


RCM Technologies, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

  Thirteen Weeks Ended  
  March 30,
2024 		  April 1,
2023 		 
Revenue $71,939   $67,124  
Cost of services   51,572     48,100  
Gross profit   20,367     19,024  
Selling, general and administrative   14,199     13,396  
Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment   287     271  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets   45     45  
Gain on sale of assets   -     (395 )
Operating income   5,836     5,707  
Other expense, net   426     407  
Income before income taxes   5,410     5,300  
Income tax expense   1,458     1,463  
Net income $3,952   $3,837  
         
Diluted net earnings per share data $0.48   $0.41  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding   8,170,839     9,401,867  



RCM Technologies, Inc.
Supplemental Operating Results on a Non-GAAP Basis
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)

The following non-GAAP measures, which adjust for the categories of expenses described below, are non-GAAP financial measures. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures (“Adjusted operating income,” “EBITDA” and “Adjusted EBITDA”) are useful information for investors, shareholders, and other stakeholders of our Company in gauging our results of operations on an ongoing basis and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of our current financial performance and period-to-period comparisons. Adjusted operating income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered alternatives to net income as an indicator of performance. In addition, Adjusted operating income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not take into account changes in certain assets and liabilities and interest and income taxes that can affect cash flows. We do not intend the presentation of these non-GAAP measures to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should be read-only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following unaudited table presents the Company’s GAAP net income and the corresponding adjustments used to calculate Adjusted operating income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the thirteen ended March 30, 2024 and April 1, 2023. 

  Thirteen Weeks Ended  
  March 30,
2024 		  April 1,
2023 		 
GAAP operating income $5,836   $5,707  
Adjustments        
Gain on sale of assets   -     (395 )
Equity compensation   635     496  
Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) $6,471   $5,808  
         
GAAP net income $3,952   $3,837  
Income tax expense   1,458     1,463  
Interest expense, net   478     360  
Depreciation of property and equipment   287     271  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets   45     45  
EBITDA (non-GAAP) $6,220   $5,976  
         
Adjustments        
Gain on sale of assets   -     (395 )
(Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions   (52 )   47  
Equity compensation   635     496  
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $6,803   $6,124  



RCM Technologies, Inc.
Supplemental Operating Results on a Non-GAAP Basis (Continued)
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)

  Thirteen Weeks Ended  
  March 30,
2024 		  April 1,
2023 		 
GAAP net income $3,952   $3,837  
Adjustments        
Gain on sale of assets   -     (395 )
(Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions   (52 )   47  
Equity compensation   635     496  
Tax impact from normalized rate   (174 )   (136 )
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $4,361   $3,849  
         
GAAP diluted net earnings per share $0.48   $0.41  
Adjustments        
Gain on sale of assets   -     (0.04 )
(Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions   0.00     0.00  
Equity compensation   0.08     0.05  
Tax impact from normalized rate   (0.03 )   (0.01 )
Adjusted diluted net earnings per share (non-GAAP) $0.53   $0.41  



RCM Technologies, Inc.
Summary of Selected Income Statement Data
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)

  Thirteen Weeks Ended March 30, 2024  
  Specialty
Health Care		   Engineering   Life Sciences
and IT		   Consolidated  
                 
Revenue $38,182   $23,505   $10,252   $71,939  
Cost of services   27,108     18,003     6,461     51,572  
Gross profit $11,074   $5,502   $3,791   $20,367  
Gross profit margin   29.0 %   23.4 %   37.0 %   28.3 %


  Thirteen Weeks Ended April 1, 2023  
  Specialty
Health Care		   Engineering   Life Sciences
and IT		   Consolidated  
                 
Revenue $39,130   $18,490   $9,504   $67,124  
Cost of services   27,458     14,444     6,198     48,100  
Gross profit $11,672   $4,046   $3,306   $19,024  
Gross profit margin   29.8 %   21.9 %   34.8 %   28.3 %



RCM Technologies, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands, Except Share Amounts)

  March 30,   December 30,  
    2024     2023  
  (Unaudited)      
Current assets:        
  Cash and cash equivalents $2,099   $6,284  
  Accounts receivable, net   73,486     70,690  
  Transit accounts receivable   9,722     8,891  
  Prepaid expenses and other current assets   4,515     4,637  
    Total current assets   89,822     90,502  
             
Property and equipment, net   4,386     4,005  
         
Deposits   290     313  
Deferred income taxes, foreign   53     55  
Goodwill   22,147     22,147  
Operating right of use asset   3,147     2,779  
Intangible assets, net   638     683  
    Total other assets   26,275     25,977  
             
    Total assets $120,483   $120,484  


Current liabilities:        
  Accounts payable and accrued expenses $13,596   $12,454  
  Transit accounts payable   31,715     31,102  
  Accrued payroll and related costs   12,174     11,203  
  Finance lease payable   116     233  
  Income taxes payable   778     330  
  Operating right of use liability   615     693  
  Contingent consideration from acquisitions   300     300  
  Deferred revenue   3,514     1,881  
    Total current liabilities   62,808     58,196  
         
Deferred income taxes, net, foreign   185     187  
Deferred income taxes, net, domestic   1,619     1,568  
Contingent consideration from acquisitions, net of current position   1,671     1,671  
Operating right of use liability, net of current position   2,644     2,268  
Borrowings under line of credit   22,159     30,804  
  Total liabilities   91,086     94,694  
         
Contingencies (note 15)   -     -  
         
Stockholders’ equity:        
  Preferred stock, $1.00 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized;        
    no shares issued or outstanding   -     -  
  Common stock, $0.05 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized;        
    17,775,693 shares issued and 7,947,087 shares outstanding at
March 30, 2024 and 17,673,427 shares issued and 7,844,821 shares
outstanding at December 30, 2023		   887     882  
  Additional paid-in capital   116,256     116,579  
  Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (2,840 )   (2,813 )
  Accumulated deficit   (15,313 )   (19,265 )
  Treasury stock, 9,828,606 shares at March 30, 2024 and        
  December 30, 2023, at cost   (69,593 )   (69,593 )
    Total stockholders’ equity   29,397     25,790  
             
    Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $120,483   $120,484  



RCM Technologies, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)

  Thirteen Weeks Ended  
  March 30,
2024 		  April 1,
2023 		 
Net income $3,952   $3,837  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used in operating activities   1,250     703  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
  Accounts receivable   (2,802 )   (8,035 )
  Prepaid expenses and other current assets   120     960  
  Net of transit accounts receivable and payable   (219 )   1,472  
  Accounts payable and accrued expenses   1,345     (1,667 )
  Accrued payroll and related costs   976     2,404  
  Right of use liabilities   (304 )   (348 )
  Income taxes payable   451     141  
  Deferred revenue   1,633     (310 )
  Deposits   24     11  
Total adjustments   2,474     (4,669 )
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities   6,426     (832 )
         
Net cash used in investing activities   (669 )   (332 )
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities   (9,714 )   2,416  
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents   (228 )   234  
(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents ($ 4,185 ) $1,486  


RCM Technologies, Inc. Tel: 856.356.4500 Corporate Contacts:
2500 McClellan Avenue info@rcmt.com Bradley S. Vizi
Pennsauken, NJ 08109 www.rcmt.com Executive Chairman
    Kevin D. Miller
    Chief Financial Officer

