Oxford: Owner of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Johnny Was to Participate in the 19th Annual Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer Conference

ATLANTA, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE: OXM) today announced the Company will be participating in the 19th Annual Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer Conference being held at The Westin Grand Central Hotel in New York, New York on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

About Oxford
Oxford Industries, Inc., a leader in the apparel industry, owns and markets the distinctive Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer®, Johnny Was®, Southern Tide®, The Beaufort Bonnet Company®, Duck Head® and Jack Rogers® lifestyle brands. Oxford's stock has traded on the New York Stock Exchange since 1964 under the symbol OXM. For more information, please visit Oxford's website at www.oxfordinc.com.

Contact: Brian Smith
E-mail: InvestorRelations@oxfordinc.com

