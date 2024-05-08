electroCore Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Record first quarter 2024 net sales of $5.4 million, an increase of 96% over first quarter 2023

Company to host a conference call and webcast today, May 8, 2024 at 4:30 PM EST

ROCKAWAY, N.J., May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company and wellness company, today announced first quarter 2024 financial results.

Recent Highlights

Launched our direct-to-consumer mobile app-enabled product for general wellness, Truvaga Plus™

First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, electroCore reported net sales of $5.4 million compared to $2.8 million during the same period of 2023, which represents an approximately 96% increase over the prior year. The increase of $2.7 million is primarily due to an increase in net sales across all major channels.

(in thousands) Three months ended March 31, % Change Channel 2024 2023 Rx gammaCore™ – VA/DoD $ 3,875 $ 1,705 127 % Rx gammaCore – U.S. Commercial 433 430 1 % Outside the United States 449 410 10 % Truvaga™ 385 147 162 % Total Before TAC-STIM™ 5,142 2,692 91 % TAC-STIM 301 88 242 % Total Revenue $ 5,443 $ 2,780 96 %

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2024 was $4.6 million as compared to $2.3 million for the first quarter of 2023. Gross margin was 84% for the first quarter of 2024 and 2023.



Total operating expenses in the first quarter of 2024 were approximately $8.4 million as compared to $8.5 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Research and development expense in the first quarter of 2024 was $399,000 as compared to $1,800,000 in the first quarter of 2023. This decrease was primarily due to a significant reduction in investments associated with the development of Truvaga Plus.

Selling, general and administrative expense in the first quarter of 2024 was $8.0 million as compared to $6.7 million in the first quarter of 2023. The increase was driven by continued targeted investments in sales and marketing to support our commercial efforts.

GAAP net loss in the first quarter of 2024 was $3.5 million or a loss of $0.53 per share, compared to the $5.9 million net loss or a loss of $1.24 per share in the first quarter of 2023. This significant improvement was primarily due to the increase in net sales to $5.4 million for the first quarter of 2024 compared to $2.8 million during the same period of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA net loss in the first quarter of 2024 was $3.1 million as compared to adjusted EBITDA net loss of $5.1 million in the first quarter of 2023. These improved results are also primarily due to the 96% increase in first quarter 2024 net sales over the first quarter of 2023.

The Company defines adjusted EBITDA net loss as GAAP net loss, adjusted to exclude non-operating gains/losses, depreciation and amortization, stock-compensation expense, inventory reserve charges, severance and other related charges, legal fees associated with stockholders’ litigation, and provision/benefit from income taxes. A reconciliation of GAAP net loss to Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA net loss has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release.

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at March 31, 2024 totaled approximately $8.1 million, as compared to approximately $10.6 million as of December 31, 2023.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

electroCore’s management team will host a conference call today, May 8, 2024, beginning at 4:30 PM EST. Investors interested in listening to the conference call, or webcast may dial 877-407-8835 for domestic callers or 201-689-8779 for international callers, using Conference ID: 13744118, or click through the following link: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=abuNgBai.

An archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: www.electrocore.com.

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company dedicated to improving health through its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (“nVNS”) technology platform. Our focus is the commercialization of medical devices for the management and treatment of certain medical conditions and consumer product offerings utilizing nVNS to promote general wellbeing and human performance in the United States and select overseas markets.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release and other written and oral statements made by representatives of electroCore may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about, electroCore’s business prospects and clinical and product development plans; its pipeline or potential markets for its technologies; the timing, outcome and impact of regulatory, clinical and commercial developments; business prospects around its prescription gammaCore product, general wellness Truvaga and TAC-STIM products, and other potential new products and markets, and other statements that are not historical in nature, particularly those that utilize terminology such as “anticipates,” “will,” “expects,” “believes,” “intends,” and other words of similar meaning, derivations of such words and the use of future dates. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the ability to raise the additional funding needed to continue to pursue electroCore’s business and product development plans, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies, the ability to commercialize gammaCore, TAC-STIM, and Truvaga, electroCore’s results of operations and financial performance, inflation and currency fluctuations, and any expectations electroCore may have with respect thereto, competition in the industry in which electroCore operates and overall economic and market conditions. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and electroCore assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factor disclosure set forth in the reports and other documents electroCore files with the SEC available at www.sec.gov.

electroCore, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net sales $ 5,443 $ 2,780 Cost of goods sold 888 458 Gross profit 4,555 2,322 Gross profit margin 84 % 84 % Operating expenses Research and development 399 1,809 Selling, general and administrative 8,005 6,710 Total operating expenses 8,404 8,519 Loss from operations (3,849 ) (6,197 ) Other (income) expense Interest and other income (225 ) (119 ) Other expense 4 — Total Other (income) expense (221 ) (119 ) Loss before income taxes (3,628 ) (6,078 ) Benefit from income taxes 122 211 Net loss $ (3,506 ) $ (5,867 ) Net loss per share of common stock - Basic and Diluted $ (0.53 ) $ (1.24 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding - Basic and Diluted 6,617 4,743







electroCore, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Information

(unaudited)

(in thousands)

March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,849 $ 10,331 Restricted cash $ 250 $ 250 Total assets $ 13,890 $ 16,102 Current liabilities $ 7,827 $ 8,123 Total liabilities $ 9,394 $ 8,660 Total stockholders' equity $ 4,496 $ 7,442

(Unaudited) Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure



The Company is presenting adjusted EBITDA net loss because it believes this measure is a useful indicator of its operating performance. Management uses this non-GAAP measure principally as a measure of the Company’s core operating performance and believes that this measure is useful to investors because it is frequently used by the financial community, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate companies in the Company’s industry. The Company also believes that this measure is useful to its management and investors as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period. Additionally, the Company believes its use of non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA net loss from operations facilitates management’s internal comparisons to historical operating results by factoring out potential differences caused by gains and charges not related to its regular, ongoing business, including, without limitation, non-cash charges and certain large and unpredictable charges such as restructuring expenses.

The Company defines adjusted EBITDA net loss as GAAP net loss, adjusting to exclude non-operating gains/losses, depreciation and amortization, stock-compensation expense, inventory reserve charges, severance and other related charges, legal fees associated with stockholders’ litigation, and provision/benefit from income taxes. A reconciliation of GAAP net loss to Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA net loss is provided in the financial statement table below.

Three months ended March 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 GAAP net loss $ (3,506 ) $ (5,867 ) Depreciation and amortization 206 122 Stock-based compensation 484 572 Inventory reserve charge — 75 Severance and other related charges — 332 Legal fees associated with stockholders' litigation 69 — Interest and other (income) expense (221 ) (119 ) Benefit from income taxes (122 ) (211 ) Adjusted EBITDA net loss $ (3,090 ) $ (5,096 )

The Company’s use of a non-GAAP measure has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of its results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are: (i) the non-GAAP measure does not reflect interest or tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available; (ii) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and the non-GAAP measure does not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements; (iii) the non-GAAP measure does not reflect the potentially dilutive impact of equity-based compensation; and (iv) the non-GAAP measure does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for working capital needs; other companies, including companies in electroCore’s industry, may calculate adjusted EBITDA net loss differently, effectively reducing its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Because of these and other limitations, you should consider the non-GAAP measure together with other GAAP-based financial performance measures, including various cash flow metrics, net loss, and other GAAP results. A reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA net loss has been provided in the preceding financial statements table of this press release.



