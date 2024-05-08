Standard BioTools Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Ahead of plan on operating expense synergies; $50 million of $80 million target to be achieved by year-end 2024 with remaining balance in FY2025

Delivered pro forma combined revenue of $46.2 million, gross margin of 49.2%, non-GAAP gross margin of 56.3%, operating expense reduction of approximately $21 million, and non-GAAP operating expense reduction of approximately $17 million

On track to cash flow positive in full-year 2026 with current balance sheet of $464 million cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments



SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard BioTools Inc. (“Standard BioTools” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LAB) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 and recent business updates.

Standard BioTools First Quarter Financial Results

As Reported Pro Forma Combined (a) Quarter Ended Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Revenue $ 45.5 $ 46.2 $ 45.5 Gross margin 53.1 % 49.2 % 46.5 % Non-GAAP gross margin 56.2 % 56.3 % 53.3 % Operating expenses $ 84.4 $ 75.8 $ 97.1 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 49.3 $ 49.1 $ 65.9 Operating loss $ (60.2 ) $ (53.0 ) $ (76.0 ) Net loss $ (32.2 ) $ (50.0 ) $ (45.1 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (23.7 ) $ (23.1 ) $ (41.7 ) Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments $ 463.6





(a) Unaudited pro forma information combines the historical financial information of Standard BioTools and SomaLogic, Inc. (“SomaLogic”) from fiscal year 2023, after giving effect to the merger with SomaLogic (the “Merger”), which closed on January 5, 2024 (the “Closing Date”). See “Unaudited Pro Forma Results” below for discussion of the pro forma financial information for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2024.

“Our integration is well underway and we are ahead of plan, with more than 60% of the targeted $80 million cost synergies now firmly identified. This gives us increased confidence in our operating targets, while supporting long term growth initiatives,” said Michael Egholm, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Standard BioTools.

“Consistently, the first full quarter results showed operational, technological, and financial leverage as anticipated when we embarked on joining SomaScan and the SomaLogic team to the Standard BioTools Family.”

“With a more diversified revenue mix that adds flexible services to our instruments and consumables, and those businesses spread across an expanded customer base and shared operating structure, the business navigated a challenging macro market for capital equipment purchases adeptly.

“The Standard BioTools strategy of increasing scale, expanding product portfolio, and growing services through strategic M&A is delivering and will continue to as we establish this company as an emerging differentiated leader in the life sciences industry,” added Egholm.

Financial Highlights for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2024

As-Reported Financial Results

Revenue was $46 million, up 81% year-over-year, with impact of SomaScan assay services, kits and related revenue in 2024; and

Ended the quarter with cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments of $464 million, after accounting for $71 million cash payments for merger-related expenses, settlement of year-end operating accruals, debt retirement and completed stock buybacks.

Pro Forma Combined Financial Results

Revenue of $46 million grew 2% year-over-year;

Revenue mix consisted of approximately $22 million in services, $19 million in consumables and kits, and $5 million in instruments;

SomaScan assay services, expansion of authorized sites, and early traction with Illumina early access program contributed over $24 million, an increase of 21% year-over-year;

Standard BioTools instruments, consumables and instrument support services revenues contributed $22 million, a decrease of 12% year-over-year, due primarily to lingering economic headwinds for CAPEX instrument purchasing cycles;

Gross margins expanded 276 bps to 49.2% and Non-GAAP gross margin expanded 300 bps to 56%;

Operating expenses declined $21 million, or 22%, to $76 million and Non-GAAP operating expenses, which exclude merger-related costs, stock-based compensation, and restructuring charges, declined nearly $17 million, or 26%, to $49 million; and

Net loss increased by $5 million, or 11%, to a loss of $50 million, and adjusted EBITDA improved nearly $19 million, or 45%, to a loss of $23 million.



Other Financial Highlights

Repurchased approximately 4.1 million shares of common stock during the first quarter of 2024 for an aggregate purchase price of $11 million at an average price of $2.68 per share under the Company’s previously announced common stock buy-back program; and

Exchanged all outstanding shares of the Company’s Series B-1 and Series B-2 Convertible Preferred Stock for common stock, resulting in the elimination of Series B-1 and Series B-2 Preferred senior rights.

Outlook for 2024

For fiscal year 2024, the Company reaffirmed full year revenue guidance, which is expected to be in the range of $200 million to $205 million.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

Standard BioTools has presented certain financial information in accordance with U.S. GAAP and also on a non-GAAP basis. The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, and adjusted EBITDA. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, as a measure of operating performance because the non-GAAP financial measures do not include the impact of items that management does not consider indicative of the Company’s core operating performance. Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures, taken in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, provide useful information for both management and investors by excluding certain non-cash and other expenses that are not indicative of the Company’s core operating results. Management uses non-GAAP measures to compare the Company’s performance relative to forecasts and strategic plans and to benchmark the company’s performance externally against competitors. Non-GAAP information is not prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules and should only be used to supplement an understanding of the company’s operating results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Standard BioTools encourages investors to carefully consider its results under GAAP, as well as its supplemental non-GAAP information and the reconciliations between these presentations, to more fully understand its business. Reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP operating results are presented in the accompanying tables of this release.

Unaudited Pro Forma Results

The unaudited pro forma financial information for the three months ended March 31, 2024 combines the Company's financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and the historical results of SomaLogic for the 5-day period ended on the Closing Date. The unaudited pro forma financial information for the three months ended March 31, 2023 combines the historical results of the Company and SomaLogic for their respective three-month period ended March 31, 2023. The pro forma financial information for the three months ended March 31, 2023 has been adjusted to include certain nonrecurring impacts associated with the merger, including the bargain purchase gain and transaction costs. These same impacts have been eliminated from the pro forma financial information for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

The unaudited pro forma financial information for all periods presented includes the business combination accounting effects resulting from the merger, mainly including adjustments to reflect additional amortization expense from acquired intangible assets, adjustments to stock-based compensation expense, and additional depreciation expense from the acquired property and equipment. The unaudited pro forma financial information is for informational purposes only and is not necessarily indicative of the results of operations that would have been achieved if the acquisitions had taken place on January 1, 2023. The results of SomaLogic have been consolidated with the Company's results since the Closing Date.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among others, statements regarding future financial and business performance; expectations, operational and strategic plans; deployment of capital; market and growth opportunity and potential; and the potential to realize the expected benefits of the Company’s operational restructuring plan, including the potential for it to drive long-term profitable growth. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from currently anticipated results, including, but not limited to, risks that the anticipated benefits of the operational restructuring plan, including the potential for it to drive long-term profitable growth, may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; risks that the Company may not realize expected cost savings from its restructuring, including the anticipated decrease in operational expenses, at the levels it expects; possible restructuring and transition-related disruption, including through the loss of customers, suppliers, and employees and adverse impacts on the Company’s development activities and results of operation; restructuring activities, including the Company’s subleasing plans, customer and employee relations, management distraction, and reduced operating performance; risks that internal and external costs required for ongoing and planned activities may be higher than expected, which may cause the Company to use cash more quickly than it expects or change or curtail some of the Company’s plans, or both; risks that the Company’s expectations as to expenses, cash usage, and cash needs may prove not to be correct for other reasons such as changes in plans or actual events being different than our assumptions; changes in the Company’s business or external market conditions; challenges inherent in developing, manufacturing, launching, marketing, and selling new products; interruptions or delays in the supply of components or materials for, or manufacturing of, the Company’s products; reliance on sales of capital equipment for a significant proportion of revenues in each quarter; seasonal variations in customer operations; unanticipated increases in costs or expenses; continued or sustained budgetary, inflationary, or recessionary pressures; uncertainties in contractual relationships; reductions in research and development spending or changes in budget priorities by customers; uncertainties relating to the Company’s research and development activities, and distribution plans and capabilities; potential product performance and quality issues; risks associated with international operations; intellectual property risks; and competition. For information regarding other related risks, see the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 1, 2024, and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

About Standard BioTools Inc.

Standard BioTools Inc. (Nasdaq:LAB), the parent company of SomaLogic Inc. and previously known as Fluidigm Corporation has an established portfolio of essential, standardized next-generation technologies that help biomedical researchers develop medicines faster and better. As a leading solutions provider, the company provides reliable and repeatable insights in health and disease using its proprietary mass cytometry and microfluidics technologies, which help transform scientific discoveries into better patient outcomes. Standard BioTools works with leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, plant and animal research and clinical laboratories worldwide, focusing on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including oncology, immunology and immunotherapy. Learn more at standardbio.com or connect with us on X, Facebook®, LinkedIn, and YouTube™.

STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Revenue: Product revenue $ 23,592 $ 17,438 Services revenue 21,027 6,881 Service and other revenue 921 800 Total revenue 45,540 25,119 Cost of revenue: Cost of product revenue 12,781 9,990 Cost of services revenue 8,509 2,792 Cost of collaboration and other revenue 62 56 Total cost of revenue 21,352 12,838 Gross profit 24,188 12,281 Operating expenses: Research and development 15,980 6,429 Selling, general and administrative 46,943 21,295 Restructuring and related charges 4,284 1,150 Transaction and integration expenses 17,163 — Total operating expenses 84,370 28,874 Loss from operations (60,182 ) (16,593 ) Bargain purchase gain 25,213 — Interest income, net 5,174 72 Other expense, net (2,234 ) (59 ) Loss before income taxes (32,029 ) (16,580 ) Income tax expense (128 ) (263 ) Net loss $ (32,157 ) $ (16,843 ) Induced conversion of redeemable preferred stock (46,014 ) — Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (78,171 ) $ (16,843 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.27 ) $ (0.21 ) Shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 294,125 79,080





STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 287,057 $ 51,704 Short-term investments 175,225 63,191 Accounts receivable, net 36,012 19,660 Inventories, net 40,359 20,533 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,912 3,127 Total current assets 547,565 158,215 Inventory, non-current 13,262 — Royalty receivable, non-current 4,352 — Property and equipment, net 44,786 24,187 Operating lease right-of-use asset, net 32,966 30,663 Other non-current assets 3,673 2,285 Acquired intangible assets, net 24,794 1,400 Goodwill 106,269 106,317 Total assets $ 777,667 $ 323,067 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 13,141 $ 9,236 Accrued liabilities 30,430 21,019 Operating lease liabilities, current 5,834 4,323 Deferred revenue, current 13,906 11,607 Deferred grant income, current 3,587 3,612 Term loan, current — 5,000 Convertible notes, current 54,656 54,530 Total current liabilities 121,554 109,327 Convertible notes, non-current 299 569 Term loan, non-current — 3,414 Deferred tax liability 841 841 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 31,108 30,374 Deferred revenue, non-current 33,854 3,520 Deferred grant income, non-current 9,875 10,755 Other non-current liabilities 2,820 1,065 Total liabilities 200,351 159,865 Mezzanine equity: Redeemable preferred stock — 311,253 Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) 577,316 (148,051 ) Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 777,667 $ 323,067





STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Operating activities Net loss $ (32,157 ) $ (16,843 ) Bargain purchase gain (25,213 ) — Stock-based compensation expense 11,611 3,148 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,106 2,800 Depreciation and amortization 3,088 862 Accretion of discount on short-term investments, net (2,660 ) (165 ) Non-cash lease expense 1,446 945 Provision for excess and obsolete inventory 655 350 Change in fair value of warrants 853 — Other non-cash items 293 55 Changes in assets and liabilities, net (22,498 ) 363 Net cash used in operating activities (62,476 ) (8,485 ) Investing activities Cash and restricted cash acquired in merger 280,033 — Purchases of short-term investments (73,177 ) (6,836 ) Proceeds from sales and maturities of investments 112,000 51,000 Purchases of property and equipment (781 ) (1,010 ) Net cash provided by investing activities 318,075 43,154 Financing activities Repayment of term loan and convertible notes (8,192 ) — Payment of term loan fee (545 ) — Repurchase of common stock (11,051 ) (2,466 ) Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards and other (17 ) (92 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 72 — Net cash used in financing activities (19,733 ) (2,558 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents (21 ) 23 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 235,845 32,134 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 52,499 82,324 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 288,344 $ 114,458 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash consists of: Cash and cash equivalents $ 287,057 $ 113,663 Restricted cash 1,287 795 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 288,344 $ 114,458





STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) ITEMIZED RECONCILIATION OF GROSS PROFIT TO NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT AND MARGIN PERCENTAGE As Reported Non-GAAP Pro Forma Combined Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31,

2024 March 31,

2023 March 31,

2024 March 31,

2023 Gross profit $ 24,188 $ 12,281 $ 22,722 $ 21,142 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,956 2,800 1,987 3,356 Depreciation and amortization 1,024 323 1,044 678 Stock-based compensation expense 239 353 239 396 Restructuring and related charges — — — — Cost of sales adjustment (1,812 ) 0 - (1,337 ) Adjusted gross profit $ 25,595 $ 15,757 $ 25,991 $ 24,234 0 0 Gross margin percentage 53.1 % 48.9 % 49.2 % 46.5 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets 4.3 % 11.1 % 4.3 % 7.4 % Depreciation and amortization 2.2 % 1.3 % 2.3 % 1.5 % Stock-based compensation expense 0.5 % 1.4 % 0.5 % 0.9 % Restructuring and related charges 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % Cost of sales adjustment -4.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % -2.9 % Adjusted gross margin percentage 56.2 % 62.7 % 56.3 % 53.3 % STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) ITEMIZED RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING EXPENSES TO NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES, R&D OPERATING EXPENSES TO NON-GAAP R&D OPERATING EXPENSES, AND SG&A EXPENSES TO NON-GAAP SG&A EXPENSES As Reported Non-GAAP Pro Forma Combined Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31,

2024 March 31,

2023 March 31,

2024 March 31,

2023 Operating expenses $ 84,370 $ 28,874 $ 75,760 $ 97,149 Restructuring and related charges (4,284 ) (1,150 ) (4,284 ) (1,150 ) Transaction and integration expenses (17,163 ) — (14,733 ) (17,587 ) Stock-based compensation expense (11,372 ) (2,795 ) (5,276 ) (10,452 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (150 ) — (150 ) (150 ) Depreciation and amortization (2,065 ) (539 ) (2,199 ) (1,878 ) Gain/loss on disposal of property and equipment (14 ) — (14 ) (16 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 49,322 $ 24,390 $ 49,105 $ 65,916 R&D operating expenses $ 15,980 $ 6,429 $ 16,632 $ 20,573 Stock-based compensation expense (1,328 ) (416 ) (1,328 ) (2,192 ) Depreciation and amortization (871 ) (150 ) (884 ) (631 ) Non-GAAP R&D operating expenses $ 13,781 $ 5,863 $ 14,420 $ 17,750 SG&A expenses $ 46,943 $ 21,295 $ 40,112 $ 57,689 Stock-based compensation expense (10,044 ) (2,379 ) (3,948 ) (8,261 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (150 ) — (150 ) — Depreciation and amortization (1,194 ) (389 ) (1,315 ) (1,247 ) Gain/loss on disposal of property and equipment (14 ) — (14 ) (16 ) Non-GAAP SG&A expenses $ 35,541 $ 18,527 $ 34,685 $ 48,166 STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) ITEMIZED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA As Reported Non-GAAP Pro Forma Combined Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31,

2024 March 31,

2023 March 31,

2024 March 31,

2023 Net loss $ (32,157 ) $ (16,843 ) $ (50,019 ) $ (45,053 ) Income tax expense 128 263 — — Interest income, net (5,174 ) (72 ) (5,253 ) (5,741 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,106 2,800 2,137 3,506 Depreciation and amortization 3,089 862 3,243 2,555 Bargain purchase gain (25,213 ) — — (25,213 ) Restructuring and related charges 4,284 1,150 4,284 1,150 Transaction and integration expenses 17,163 — 14,733 17,587 Stock-based compensation expense 11,611 3,148 5,515 10,848 Cost of sales adjustment (1,812 ) — — (1,337 ) Gain/loss on disposal of property and equipment 14 — 14 16 Other non-operating expense 2,234 59 2,234 — Adjusted EBITDA $ (23,728 ) $ (8,633 ) $ (23,114 ) $ (41,682 )



