EMCORE Reports Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Results

BUDD LAKE, NJ, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMCORE Corporation (Nasdaq: EMKR), the world’s largest independent provider of inertial navigation solutions to the aerospace and defense industry, today announced results for the fiscal 2024 second quarter (2Q24) ended March 31, 2024. Management will host a conference call to discuss 2Q24 financial and business results on May 8, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).

“Lower-than-expected revenue in the March quarter was primarily due to product shipment delays and declining revenue from our Budd Lake site. The lower top-line negatively impacted 2Q24 profit margins,” said Tom Minichiello, Chief Financial Officer of EMCORE. “With regard to cash and liquidity, we announced last week the $2.92 million sale of our Chips business and Alhambra InP wafer fab assets, a restructuring of our debt resulting from Hale Capital’s acquisition of our credit facility, and formation of a Board of Director Restructuring Committee with authority to direct management to make cost reductions aimed at achieving at least break-even adjusted operating cash flow on a quarterly basis beginning with the September 2024 quarter.”

Three Months Ended Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 +increase/ 2Q24 1Q24 -decrease Revenue $19.6M $24.1M -$4.5M Gross margin 17% 25% -8% Operating expenses $10.9M $10.4M +$0.5M Net loss on continuing operations ($7.8M) ($4.4M) -$3.4M Net loss on continuing operations per share, basic and diluted ($0.09) ($0.05) -$0.04 Non-GAAP gross margin (a) 15% 29% -14% Non-GAAP operating expenses (a) $9.8M $9.5M +$0.3M Non-GAAP net loss on continuing operations (a) ($7.0M) ($2.6M) -$4.4M Non-GAAP net loss on continuing operations per share, basic and diluted (a) ($0.08) ($0.03) -$0.05 Adjusted EBITDA ($5.8M) ($1.7M) -$4.1M Ending cash and cash equivalents $12.0M $21.2M -$9.2M Line of credit and loan payable $8.3M $8.6M -$0.3M (a) Please refer to the schedules at the end of this press release for GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations and other information related to non-GAAP financial measures.



Business Outlook

The Company expects revenues for the fiscal third quarter (3Q24) ending June 30, 2024 to be in the range of $19 million to $21 million.

CEO Departure

The Company also announced that its CEO, Jeff Rittichier, has decided to leave the Company effective immediately. Mr. Rittichier will also resign from the Board. Mr. Rittichier will continue to consult with the Board and assist with the transition to a new CEO. The Board has begun a search for a new CEO. The Board will take the necessary time to complete this search. The Company will establish an Office of the CEO in the near term before the search for a permanent CEO is completed

Chairman of the Board, Cletus Glasener, added “Although the Board is not satisfied with our results in the second fiscal quarter, we are committed to taking the necessary actions to best position the Company for success moving forward. We have much left to do, but we believe the recent actions we’ve taken demonstrate our determination to execute on the Company’s pure play Aerospace & Defense strategy.”

Conference Call

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation is a leading provider of inertial navigation products for the aerospace and defense markets. We leverage industry-leading Photonic Integrated Chip (PIC), Quartz MEMS, and Lithium Niobate chip-level technology to deliver state-of-the-art component and system-level products across our end-market applications. EMCORE has vertically-integrated manufacturing capability at its facilities in Alhambra, CA, Budd Lake, NJ, Concord, CA, and Tinley Park, IL. Our manufacturing facilities all maintain ISO 9001 quality management certification, and we are AS9100 aerospace quality certified at our facilities in Alhambra, Budd Lake, and Concord. For further information about EMCORE, please visit https://www.emcore.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company conforms to U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) in the preparation of its financial statements. We disclose supplemental non-GAAP earnings measures, including for gross profit, gross margin, operating expenses, and net loss, as well as adjusted EBITDA. The Company has, regardless of result, applied consistent rationale and methods when presenting supplemental non-GAAP measures.

Management believes these supplemental non-GAAP measures reflect the Company’s core ongoing operating performance and facilitate comparisons across reporting periods. The Company uses these measures when evaluating its financial results and for planning and forecasting of future periods. We believe that these supplemental non-GAAP measures are also useful to investors in assessing our operating performance. While we believe in the usefulness of these supplemental non-GAAP measures, there are limitations. Our non-GAAP measures may not be reported by other companies in our industry and/or may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to potential differences in calculation. We compensate for these limitations by using these non-GAAP measures as a supplement to GAAP and by providing the reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measure.

The schedules at the end of this press release reconcile the Company’s non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. The adjustments share one or more of the following characteristics: (a) they are unusual and the Company does not expect them to recur in the ordinary course of its business, (b) they do not involve the expenditure of cash, (c) they are unrelated to the ongoing operation of the business in the ordinary course, or (d) their magnitude and timing is largely outside of the Company’s control. All of these items meet one or more of the characteristics listed above. The criteria that must be met for litigation-related expense to qualify as a non-GAAP measure is that it must be directly connected to active litigation that the Company infrequently encounters and is unrelated to the ongoing operations of the business in the ordinary course. All legal expenses related to the ordinary course of business are included in the non-GAAP results consistently for all reporting periods. The Company has, for all reporting periods disclosed in this press release, applied consistent rationale, method, and adjustments in reconciling non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, reflecting the Company’s core ongoing operating performance and facilitating comparisons across reporting periods that the Company uses when evaluating its financial results, planning and forecasting future periods, and that are useful to investors in assessing our performance.

Non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with or an alternative to GAAP, nor are they meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures. Our disclosures of these measures should be read only in conjunction with our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for the Company’s GAAP results.

EMCORE CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited) March 31, September 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,495 $ 26,211 Restricted cash 495 495 Accounts receivable, net of credit loss of $299 and $356, respectively 13,901 15,575 Contract assets 8,097 8,402 Inventory 32,124 28,905 Prepaid expenses 3,721 4,612 Other current assets 397 922 Assets held for sale 3,552 7,264 Total current assets 73,782 92,386 Property, plant, and equipment, net 13,717 15,517 Operating lease right-of-use assets 20,051 21,564 Other intangible assets, net 11,258 12,245 Other non-current assets 2,189 2,201 Total assets $ 120,997 $ 143,913 LIABILITIES and SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 8,591 $ 9,683 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 7,637 8,471 Contract liabilities 2,278 1,630 Financing payable — 460 Loan payable - current 852 852 Operating lease liabilities - current 3,148 3,033 Liabilities held for sale 37 4,662 Total current liabilities 22,543 28,791 Line of credit 4,582 6,418 Loan payable - non-current 2,904 3,330 Operating lease liabilities - non-current 19,309 20,882 Asset retirement obligations 4,316 4,194 Other long-term liabilities 8 8 Total liabilities 53,662 63,623 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, no par value, 100,000 shares authorized; 88,945 shares issued and 82,039 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2024; 84,014 shares issued and 77,108 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2023 826,338 825,119 Treasury stock at cost; 6,906 shares as of March 31, 2024 and September 30, 2023 (47,721 ) (47,721 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 350 350 Accumulated deficit (711,632 ) (697,458 ) Total shareholders’ equity 67,335 80,290 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 120,997 $ 143,913





EMCORE CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, Six Months Ended

March 31, (in thousands, except for per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 19,634 $ 24,250 $ 43,757 $ 44,229 Cost of revenue 16,387 19,389 34,422 34,989 Gross profit 3,247 4,861 9,335 9,240 Operating expense: Selling, general, and administrative 6,037 9,089 12,646 18,378 Research and development 3,726 4,882 7,335 9,097 Severance 1,019 — 1,230 16 Impairment 88 — 88 — Loss (gain) on sale of assets — 24 (31 ) (1,147 ) Total operating expense 10,870 13,995 21,268 26,344 Operating loss (7,623 ) (9,134 ) (11,933 ) (17,104 ) Other expense: Interest expense, net (67 ) (196 ) (76 ) (411 ) Foreign exchange loss — (1 ) — (1 ) Other income (expense) 1 19 (15 ) 126 Total other expense (66 ) (178 ) (91 ) (286 ) Loss from continuing operations before income tax expense (7,689 ) (9,312 ) (12,024 ) (17,390 ) Income tax expense from continuing operations (86 ) (54 ) (114 ) (148 ) Net loss from continuing operations $ (7,775 ) $ (9,366 ) $ (12,138 ) $ (17,538 ) Loss from discontinued operations $ (720 ) $ (2,861 ) $ (2,036 ) $ (6,382 ) Net loss $ (8,495 ) $ (12,227 ) $ (14,174 ) $ (23,920 ) Per share data: Net loss on continuing operations per share, basic and diluted $ (0.09 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.42 ) Net loss on discontinued operations per share, basic and diluted $ (0.01 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.15 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.10 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.58 ) Weighted-average number of shares outstanding, basic and diluted 89,239 45,240 89,113 41,356





EMCORE CORPORATION

Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited) Three Months Ended Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 (in thousands, except for percentages) 2Q24 1Q24 Gross profit $ 3,247 $ 6,088 Gross margin 17 % 25 % Stock-based compensation expense (341 ) 329 Asset retirement obligation accretion 61 61 Intangible asset amortization 494 494 Variable compensation accrual adjustment (599 ) — Non-GAAP gross profit $ 2,862 $ 6,972 Non-GAAP gross margin 15 % 29 %





Three Months Ended Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 (in thousands) 2Q24 1Q24 Operating expense $ 10,870 $ 10,398 Stock-based compensation expense (754 ) (519 ) Impairment expense (88 ) — Severance expense (1,019 ) (211 ) Variable compensation accrual adjustment 874 — Gain on sale of assets — 31 Transition/M&A-related expense (98 ) (158 ) Litigation-related expense — 2 Non-GAAP operating expense $ 9,785 $ 9,543





Three Months Ended Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 (in thousands, except for per share data and percentages) 2Q24 1Q24 Net loss from continuing operations $ (7,775 ) $ (4,363 ) Net loss from continuing operations per share, basic and diluted $ (0.09 ) $ (0.05 ) Stock-based compensation expense 413 848 Asset retirement obligation accretion 61 61 Intangible asset amortization 494 494 Impairment expense 88 — Severance expense 1,019 211 Variable compensation accrual adjustment (1,473 ) — Gain on sale of assets — (31 ) Transition/M&A-related expense 98 158 Litigation-related expense — (2 ) Other (income) expense (1 ) 16 Income tax expense 86 28 Non-GAAP net loss from continuing operations $ (6,990 ) $ (2,580 ) Non-GAAP net loss from continuing operations per share, basic and diluted $ (0.08 ) $ (0.03 ) Interest expense, net 67 9 Depreciation expense 1,154 903 Adjusted EBITDA $ (5,769 ) $ (1,668 ) Adjusted EBITDA % (29 %) (7 %)



