Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,826 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,883 in the last 365 days.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals to Present at the BofA Securities Health Care Conference 2024

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:XENE), a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the company will present at the BofA Securities Health Care Conference 2024 taking place May 14-16, 2024 in Las Vegas, NV.

Fireside Chat Presentation Details:
Date: Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Time: 3:40 pm Pacific Time (6:40 pm Eastern Time)
Webcast: Register here
Presenters: Ian Mortimer, President and Chief Executive Officer
Sherry Aulin, Chief Financial Officer
   

A live webcast of the company presentation will be available on the “Investors” section of Xenon's website and posted for replay following the event. The above listed dates and times are subject to change.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:XENE) is a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of people living with neurological and psychiatric disorders. We are advancing a novel product pipeline to address areas of high unmet medical need, including epilepsy and depression. For more information, please visit www.xenon-pharma.com.

“Xenon” and the Xenon logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. in various jurisdictions. All other trademarks belong to their respective owner.

Contacts:
For Investors:
Chad Fugere
Vice President, Investor Relations
(857) 675-7275
investors@xenon-pharma.com

For Media:
Jodi Regts
Xenon Corporate Affairs
(604) 484-3353
media@xenon-pharma.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals to Present at the BofA Securities Health Care Conference 2024

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more