Green Thumb Industries Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb” or the “Company”) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RISE Dispensaries, today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. Financial results are reported in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and all currency is in U.S. dollars.



Highlights for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024:

First quarter revenue of $276 million increased 11% over the prior year period.

Cash at quarter end of $224 million.

GAAP net income for the first quarter of $31 million or $0.13 per basic and diluted share increased 240% year-over-year.

Adjusted EBITDA of $91 million or 33% of revenue increased 19% over the prior year period.

Cash flow from operations of $84 million increased 12% compared to Q1 2023.

Purchased 1,067,000 Subordinate Voting Shares (“Shares”) for a total of $13.6 million.

See definitions and reconciliation of non-GAAP measures elsewhere in this release.

Management Commentary

“I am pleased that our team delivered an outstanding quarter with revenue over $275 million, Adjusted EBITDA over $90 million, and cash flow from operations over $80 million,” said Green Thumb Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. “We have the pieces in place to execute on our strategy to create award-winning brands and build customer loyalty. As we round out our tenth year as a company, we believe we have a clear vision, a healthy balance sheet and the best team in the business to execute the next decade of the Green Thumb story.”

Green Thumb President Anthony Georgiadis added, “We are off to a great start to 2024. As we look ahead to the balance of the year, we will continue to invest in our people, our brands, opening new retail locations and producing the highest quality products. I want to thank our incredible Green Thumb team for their passion and dedication toward normalizing cannabis for our patients and consumers and continuing to make this remarkable journey so exciting and fun.”

First Quarter 2024 Financial Overview

Total revenue for the first quarter 2024 was $275.8 million, up 11.0% from the prior year period. Revenue growth in the first quarter was primarily driven by increased retail and consumer packaged goods sales in 15 incremental RISE Dispensaries since the prior year period, as well as the addition of adult-use sales in Maryland.

Overall retail revenue increased 7.9% versus the first quarter of 2023. First quarter 2024 comparable sales (stores open at least 12 months) increased 1.8% versus the prior year period on a base of 76 stores. Consumer Packaged Goods gross revenue increased 19.3% versus the first quarter of 2023.

Gross profit for the first quarter 2024 was $144.9 million or 52.5% of revenue compared to $124.7 million or 50.2% of revenue for the first quarter 2023. The increase in gross margin was primarily driven by revenue growth in the quarter.

Total selling, general and administrative expenses for the first quarter were $74.3 million or 26.9% of revenue, a decrease from $80.5 million or 32.4% of revenue for the first quarter 2023. Net of a one-time $16 million non-cash credit, total selling, general and administrative expenses were $90.2 million.

Net income attributable to the Company for the first quarter 2024 was $31.1 million or $0.13 per basic and diluted share, an increase from net income of $9.1 million, or $0.04 per basic and diluted share in the prior year period.

In the first quarter 2024, EBITDA was $98.4 million or 35.7% of revenue versus $67.7 million or 27.2% of revenue for the comparable prior year period. First quarter Adjusted EBITDA, which excluded non-cash stock-based compensation of $6.5 million and other non-operating adjustments of ($14.4) million, was $90.5 million or 32.8% of revenue as compared to $76.2 million or 30.7% of revenue for the first quarter 2023.

For additional information on these non-GAAP financial measures, see below under “Non-GAAP Financial Information.”

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of March 31, 2024, current assets were $419.7 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $223.9 million. Total debt outstanding was $309.9 million, consisting of long-term mortgages and $223.7 million of senior debt. The Company is current on income taxes payable.

Total basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding for the three months ended March 31, 2024, were 236.8 million shares and 240.6 million shares, respectively.

Capital Allocation

During the first quarter of 2024, the Company repurchased 1,067,000 Shares for $13.6 million, bringing the aggregate spend under the repurchase program to $53.4 million for 4,910,125 Shares. The Company’s remaining authority to repurchase Shares is $46.6 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are included in the financial schedules attached to this press release. This information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for, or superior to, any measure of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Definitions

EBITDA: Earnings before interest, taxes, other income or expense and depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA: Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, adjusted for other income, non-cash stock-based compensation, one-time transaction related expenses, or other non-operating costs.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb”), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, promotes well-being through the power of cannabis while giving back to the communities in which it serves. Green Thumb manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles and RYTHM. The Company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called RISE Dispensaries. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Green Thumb has 20 manufacturing facilities, 93 open retail locations and operations across 14 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, Green Thumb employs approximately 4,500 people and serves millions of patients and customers each year. More information is available at www.gtigrows.com.

Green Thumb Industries Inc. Highlights from Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023 (Amounts Expressed in Thousands of United States Dollars, Except for Share Amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues, net of discounts $ 275,806 $ 278,231 $ 248,536 Cost of Goods Sold, net (130,877 ) (135,543 ) (123,815 ) Gross Profit 144,929 142,688 124,721 Expenses: Selling, General, and Administrative 74,258 92,348 80,519 Total Expenses 74,258 92,348 80,519 Income From Operations 70,671 50,340 44,202 Other Income (Expense): Other Income (Expense), net (1,763 ) (16,230 ) 924 Interest Income, net 2,103 1,859 1,731 Interest Expense, net (7,514 ) (7,749 ) (3,816 ) Total Other Income (Expense) (7,174 ) (22,120 ) (1,161 ) Income Before Provision for Income Taxes And Non-Controlling Interest 63,497 28,220 43,041 Provision For Income Taxes 32,149 24,703 33,636 Net Income Before Non-Controlling Interest 31,348 3,517 9,405 Net Income Attributable To Non-Controlling Interest 272 301 266 Net Income Attributable To Green Thumb Industries Inc. $ 31,076 $ 3,216 $ 9,139 Net Income per share - basic $ 0.13 $ 0.01 $ 0.04 Net Income per share - diluted $ 0.13 $ 0.01 $ 0.04 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic 236,759,731 236,934,348 237,398,253 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - diluted 240,561,864 239,162,831 237,686,092





Green Thumb Industries Inc. Highlights from the Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (Amounts Expressed in Thousands of United States Dollars) March 31, 2024 (Unaudited) Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 223,937 Other Current Assets 195,757 Property and Equipment, Net 689,006 Right of Use Assets, Net 241,006 Intangible Assets, Net 526,007 Goodwill 589,691 Other Long-term Assets 89,415 Total Assets $ 2,554,819 Total Current Liabilities $ 175,054 Notes Payable, Net of Current Portion and Debt Discount 306,901 Lease Liability, Net of Current Portion 253,224 Other long-Term Liabilities 72,510 Total Equity 1,747,130 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 2,554,819





Green Thumb Industries Inc. Supplemental Information (Unaudited) Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023 (Amounts Expressed in Thousands of United States Dollars)

EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures and do not have standardized definitions under GAAP. We define each term as follows:



(1) EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, other income or expense and depreciation and amortization.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, adjusted for other income, non-cash share-based compensation, one-time transaction related expenses, or other non-operating costs.

The following information provides reconciliations of the supplemental non-GAAP financial measures, presented herein to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company has provided the non-GAAP financial measures, which are not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP, as supplemental information and in addition to the financial measures that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. These supplemental non-GAAP financial measures are presented because management has evaluated the financial results both including and excluding the adjusted items and believe that the supplemental non-GAAP financial measures presented provide additional perspective and insights when analyzing the core operating performance of the business. These supplemental non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or as an alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the GAAP financial measures presented.