Asure Software Sets May & June 2024 Investor Conference Schedule
AUSTIN, Texas, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASUR), a leading provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (“HCM”) software solutions, is scheduled to participate at the following financial conferences during May and June 2024:
19th Annual Needham Technology, Media and Consumer Conference
Date: Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Format: In Person 1x1 Meetings
Location: New York, NY
Jefferies HCM Summit
Date: Thursday, May 16, 2024
Format: In Person 1x1 Meetings
Location: New York, NY
21st Annual Craig Hallum Conference
Date: Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Format: In Person 1x1 Meetings
Location: Minneapolis, MN
52nd Annual TD Cowen Technology, Media and Telecom Conference
Date: Thursday, May 30, 2024
Format: In Person 1x1 Meetings
Location: New York, NY
Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference
Date: Tuesday, June 4, 2024
Format: In Person 1x1 Meetings
Location: Boston, MA
Northland Capital Markets Growth Conference
Date: Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Format: Virtual 1x1 Meetings
For additional information, please contact your financial institution’s representative or Patrick McKillop – Vice President Investor Relations at Asure Software.
About Asure Software
Asure (Nasdaq: ASUR) is a leading provider of Human Capital Management (“HCM”) software solutions. We help small and mid-sized companies grow by assisting them in building better teams with skills to stay compliant with ever-changing federal, state, and local tax jurisdictions and labor laws, and better allocate cash so they can spend their financial capital on growing their business rather than back-office overhead expenses. Asure’s Human Capital Management suite, named AsureHCM®, includes cloud-based Payroll, Tax Services, and Time & Attendance software and Asure Marketplace™ as well as human resources (“HR”) services ranging from HR projects to completely outsourcing payroll and HR staff. We also offer these products and services through our network of reseller partners. Visit us at asuresoftware.com.
Asure Software
Patrick McKillop
Vice President, Investor Relations
617-335-5058
patrick.mckillop@asuresoftware.com