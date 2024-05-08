Submit Release
Leadership & Advocacy Summit Unites Surgeons, Inspires Change

The 2024 ACS Leadership & Advocacy Summit, held April 13–16 in Washington, DC, had more than 700 surgeons attendees, in person and virtual, and underscored the vital intersection of leadership and advocacy in shaping the future of surgical practice.

“We brought together a slate of amazing individuals who all share one common trait: they are all Fellows of the American College of Surgeons,” said Michael J. Sutherland, MD, MBA, FACS, Director of the ACS Division of Member Services. “These formidable surgeons shared insights and expertise from their personal journeys to help us all become better leaders.”

Importantly, it was the first time that the leadership presentations were interspersed with advocacy topics to help provide the important throughline between learning about leadership and taking action.

See photos and read the full story in the May Bulletin.

