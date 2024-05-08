Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,811 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,912 in the last 365 days.

Emergency General Surgery Verification Program

The American College of Surgeons (ACS) and the American Association for the Surgery of Trauma (AAST) are pleased to present the EGS Verification Program, a national quality verification program focused on the care and treatment of patients undergoing emergency general surgical care. Grounded in an awareness of the diverse scope of emergency general surgical care, this program focuses on those areas unique to the experience of EGS patients and providers, including:

  • A triaged approach to care for patients across the spectrum of need, including standards addressing both timeliness and team availability
  • Recognition of the value of clinically relevant EGS data to drive quality improvement including the development of a new EGS-focused NSQIP Targeted Registry Module 
  • A multi-disciplinary approach to care and quality, with involvement of the full array of care team members serving EGS patients

You just read:

Emergency General Surgery Verification Program

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more