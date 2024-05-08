Emergency General Surgery Verification Program

The American College of Surgeons (ACS) and the American Association for the Surgery of Trauma (AAST) are pleased to present the EGS Verification Program, a national quality verification program focused on the care and treatment of patients undergoing emergency general surgical care. Grounded in an awareness of the diverse scope of emergency general surgical care, this program focuses on those areas unique to the experience of EGS patients and providers, including:

A triaged approach to care for patients across the spectrum of need, including standards addressing both timeliness and team availability

Recognition of the value of clinically relevant EGS data to drive quality improvement including the development of a new EGS-focused NSQIP Targeted Registry Module

A multi-disciplinary approach to care and quality, with involvement of the full array of care team members serving EGS patients