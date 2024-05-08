PCC's Inspection Commission examines violations by some Party organisations, officials

VIETNAM, May 8 - HÀ NỘI — The Inspection Commission of the Party Central Committee (PCC) has proposed disciplinary measures against several Party organisations and members at its 41st meeting in Hà Nội.

At the meeting, the Inspection Commission looked into the case involving the Party delegation to the HCM City People's Committee. It stated that the Party delegation violated the principle of democratic centralism and working regulations, and showed a lack of responsibility and lax leadership and instruction, letting the People’s Committee and organisations and individuals violate the Party’s regulations and the State’s laws in the management and use of land, finance and assets, as well as investment, planning and the implementation of projects run by Vạn Thịnh Phát Group and bidding packages and projects by Advanced International Joint Stock Company (AIC).

Many Party organisations and members have been disciplined, and many others have undergone criminal proceedings.

Such violations have caused very serious consequences and risks of huge losses to State assets and social resources, triggered public concern, and negatively affected the reputation of the city Party organisation and administration, to the extent that they must be reviewed and handled, the commission noted.

It said the Standing Board of the municipal Party Committee for the 2010-2015 term, and the Party delegation to the municipal People's Committee for the 2011-2016 and 2016-2021 tenures must bear the main responsibility for the above-said violations and wrongdoings.

Lê Thanh Hải, former Politburo member, former Secretary of the municipal Party Committee, and former Secretary of the Party and former Chairman of the municipal People's Committee; Lê Hoàng Quân and Nguyễn Thành Phong, former members of the Party Central Committee, former Deputy Secretaries of the municipal Party Committee, and former secretaries of the Party delegation and former Chairmen of the municipal People's Committee; and several other Party organisations and members must also shared the major responsibility.

The Inspection Commission decided to issue warnings against the Party delegation to the People’s Committee for the 2011-2016 and 2016-2021 terms, and the Party Committees of the municipal Departments of Finance, and Planning and Investment for the 2015-2020 term, and the Departments of Construction, and Natural Resources and Environment for the 2010-2015 tenure.

It reprimanded the Party Committees of the Departments of Construction, and Natural Resources and Environment for the 2015-2020 term and Nguyễn Toàn Thắng, Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of the Department of Natural Resources and Environment.

The commission proposed authorised agencies consider and take disciplinary measures against the Standing Board of the municipal Party Committee for the 2010-2015 terms and Hải, Quân and Phong.

The Standing Board of the municipal Party Committee and the Party delegation to the municipal People's Committee were asked to instruct the correction of the violations and wrongdoings, and consider and handle organisations and individuals who committed violations.

At the meeting, the commission also scrutinised the cases involving Party members of the Party Organisations in the northern provinces of Bắc Giang, Bắc Ninh and Vĩnh Phúc and the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai, the Government Office, and the National Assembly Office.

The cases involved Mai Tiến Dũng, former member of the Party Central Committee and former Minister-Chairman of the Government Office; Dương Văn Thái, member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Head of the National Assembly Deputy Delegation of Bắc Giang Province; Phạm Thái Hà, member of the Standing Board of the Party Committee and Vice Chairman of the NA Office, and Assistant to the NA Chairman, and some officials of the localities, who the Inspection Commission said, have shown a decline in political ideology and morality, seriously violated the Party’s regulations and the State’s laws while performing their tasks in the fight against corruption and other negative phenomena, and violated rules set for Party members, causing “very serious” consequences and public anger, and negatively affecting the reputation of Party organisations and agencies.

It proposed competent agencies consider and impose disciplinary measures against Dũng, Thái and Hà and a number of local officials, while several others were expelled from the Party.

For the case of the Standing Board of the Party Committee of Military Region 3, the commission asked it to carry forward its achievements and review its shortcomings in instructing the implementation of working regulations, personnel affairs, the management and use of land, finance and assets, and investment, and the declaration of assets and income. — VNS