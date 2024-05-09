Harlem Design District Takes Center Stage at NYCxDESIGN Festival 2024 During Aspire Design Tour Harlem
A Celebration of Creativity, Community and Culture
As we witness the resurgence of Harlem's creative spirit within the design landscape, we are poised for an unprecedented journey of innovation and influence”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NYCxDESIGN, in collaboration with aspire design and home magazine, announces the launch of the Harlem Design District on Sunday, May 19, 2024, from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm during the prestigious NYCxDESIGN Festival.
— Richard E. Pelzer II, Founder of HarlemCLX & Steering Committee Member
The vibrant spirit of Harlem takes on this new form with the groundbreaking Aspire Design Tour Harlem taking place around Malcolm X Blvd, connecting 116th to 124th with curated trolley tours, guided walking tours, AI-enabled self-guided tours, Klub Kart tours, performances, art exhibitions, community activations, and cultural touchstones. HomeToHarlem, a historic townhouse with architectural finery and artists in residence, will host a community center, an affirming space of connection and information beckoning all to step beyond their doors to explore Harlem.
"As we witness the resurgence of Harlem's creative spirit within the design landscape, we are poised for an unprecedented journey of innovation and influence,” shares Richard E. Pelzer II, Founder of HarlemCLX and Steering Committee Member of NYCxDesign Festival. “Over the next five years, Harlem's unique blend of culture, history, and creativity will not only captivate the design world but also set a new standard for global inspiration and collaboration."
The Aspire Design Tour Harlem promises an immersive experience, drawing inspiration from the iconic Harlem Renaissance of the 1920s. In Harlem's storied neighborhoods, visitors will encounter the vibrant legacy of luminaries like Langston Hughes and Maya Angelou along the way. The Harlem Design District will showcase the seamless blend of architecture, design, history, craftsmanship, and culture, celebrating Harlem's dynamic creativity and profound impact on the global design landscape.
"aspire design and home magazine has always been a beacon of creativity and inspiration, and our vision for the Harlem Design District is no different. Harlem is not just a neighborhood; it's a vibrant canvas where culture, innovation, and design intersect to redefine urban living,” shares Steven Mandel, Publisher of aspire design and home magazine. “Our dedication to the Harlem Design District reflects our belief in the power of community-driven creativity to shape the future of design and enhance the human experience."
The Harlem Design District launch is made possible through the collaboration of esteemed partners: Aspire One Communications, ArtCrawl Harlem, Digital Thread Consulting, Harlem Arts Alliance, HarlemCLX, LA Inc., Magik Beans, NiLu Boutique, NYCxDESIGN Festival, and the Harlem Tourism Board (HTB), an Official Marketing Partner of Aspire Design Tour Harlem 2024.
Collaborators invite all to pay homage to Harlem's creativity, resilience, and cultural significance during this momentous occasion. Together, they will celebrate the intersection of design and culture in the heart of one of New York City's most iconic neighborhoods.
HomeToHarlem, 246 Malcolm X Blvd, New York, NY 10027, between 122nd and 123rd Street. Public transportation or rideshare services are recommended when attending Aspire Design Tour Harlem 2024, as parking is limited.
For more information and free registration for Aspire Design Tour Harlem 2024 on Sunday, May 19, 2024, from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm, please visit ---- registration link ----
Richard E. Pelzer II
HarlemCLX
Richard@Harlem2020.nyc
