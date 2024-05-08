ASAIO Vishnu H Ingle Lifetime Achievement Award for contributions to the Development of Artificial Organ Technologies
I feel totally humbled at winning this award; I still occasionally check my notification of this award to make sure my name is really listed.”BALTIMORE, MD, USA, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Society for Artificial Internal Organs (ASAIO) is pleased to announce that Dr. Harvey Borovetz has been selected as the inaugural recipient of the Vishnu H Ingle Lifetime Achievement Award for contributions to the Development of Artificial Organ Technologies.
The ASAIO Board of Trustees unanimously voted to bestow this award upon Dr. Borovetz in acknowledgment of his outstanding dedication, innovation, and leadership in artificial organ technology development. His pioneering work has significantly advanced the understanding and application of artificial organ technology, saving countless lives and improving the quality of life for patients around the world.
Dr. Harvey Borovetz is a Distinguished Professor and former Chair (2002-2013) in the Department of Bioengineering, Swanson School of Engineering at the University of Pittsburgh, the Robert L. Hardesty Professor in the Department of Surgery, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, a Professor of Chemical and Petroleum Engineering, a Professor - Clinical and Translational Science Institute and a University Honors College Faculty Fellow. Within the McGowan Institute for Regenerative Medicine, Dr. Borovetz held the position of Deputy Director of Artificial Organs and Medical Devices for more than 20 years.
After receiving his BA in Physics from Brandeis University in 1969, Dr. Borovetz went on to earn an MS and a PhD degree, both in bioengineering, from Carnegie Mellon University in 1973 and 1976, respectively. Dr. Borovetz's current research interests are focused on the design and clinical utilization of cardiovascular organ replacements for both adult and pediatric patients. This work in mechanical circulatory support followed Dr. Borovetz's early efforts in which he helped cardiac surgeons apply extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) to treat successfully a series of neonates in respiratory distress.
In 1999 and 2000, Dr. Borovetz spent one-half time at the NHLBI/NIH, where he served as a Health Sciences Administrator for the Bioengineering Research Group of the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute. From 2008 - 2020, Dr. Borovetz served as the Executive Director for an NSF Engineering Research Center. For the past 10 years, 2015 - 2024, Dr. Borovetz has taught/co-taught courses in artificial organs and biomechanics of implants as a Visiting Lecturer in the Department of Mechanical Engineering, Braude College, Karmiel, Israel. Since 2017 Dr. Borovetz has participated in the development of a VAD R&D Program in Hyderabad, India, to promote exchange of technologies between the United States and India.
Dr. Borovetz was the 2001 ASAIO Whitaker Lecturer, and the 2009 ASAIO Hastings Lecturer. Dr. Borovetz was the 2003 Inaugural Co-Chair (along with Dr. Glenn Pennington), Gordon Research Conference on Assisted Circulation.
When asked what his proudest experiences and accomplishments are he answered, “One of my proudest experiences was participating in my 1st pediatric ECMO case in 1976. My PhD dissertation was in this general area, but it wasn’t until I was actually with the medical team in Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, led by Dr. Robert Hardesty, that I gained a much deeper understanding and appreciation of the positives and challenges of this type of technology. I feel similarly about participating with Dr. Griffith in Pittsburgh’s 1st use of the Jarvik 7 total artificial heart in 1985 and 1st implant of the Novacor LVAS in 1987. It is from these 1st experiences that I realized the vital role bioengineers could play not only in the design but in the clinical utilization as well of mechanical blood pumps and how worthwhile it would be for the patients if a “partnership” among clinicians and bioengineers could be part of their clinical care. I was also thrilled when Dr. Robert Kormos and Dr. Bartley Griffith implanted the 1st HeartMate II VAD in a patient in Israel in 2000, which represented the culmination of a decade-long, wonderful collaboration between a small company, Nimbus, located in Sacramento, CA and led by the late Ken Butler, and our University of Pittsburgh “team.” Over the past 25-years the HeartMate II VAD has been implanted in thousands of heart failure patients worldwide. And, not directly related to the above, I served as Chair, Department of Bioengineering at the University of Pittsburgh for 12-years, and I take considerable pride in the growth of our Department over those years and the outstanding students we educated, so many of whom are achieving success in their professional careers.”
"Dr. Borovetz’s incredible contributions towards artificial cardiovascular support are exemplary and celebrates the true ethos of ASAIO,” Dr. Pramod Bonde, President of ASAIO stated. “He established one of the first and unique clinical biomedical engineering program allowing engineers to work directly with patients and was a visionary step towards truly bringing engineering discipline to bedside, encouraging flow of ideas from engineering to clinical domain and vice a versa. His fundamental laboratory investigations resulted in co-developing one of the longest clinically utilized LVAD (Left ventricular Assist Device), HeartMate II (Thoratec, Abbott), saving many lives and allowing many others to be successfully bridged to a heart transplant.”
On receiving this award, Dr. Borovetz said “I feel totally humbled at winning this award; I still occasionally check my notification of this award to make sure my name is really listed. When I recall the many early pioneers and current colleagues who have made such important contributions to this field, I cannot help but feel humbled.” He continued, “I would like to thank the ASAIO Board for selecting me for this award. I have been blessed during my career to work with so many wonderful colleagues and students whose support of me and friendship / kindness extended to me over the years made it possible for me to be selected for this award.”
The presentation of the Lifetime Achievement Awards will take place during the ASAIO 70th Anniversary Conference, held from May 28th to June 1st, 2024, at the Marriott Baltimore Waterfront. Dr. Borovetz is invited to attend the conference and accept this prestigious accolade in person. The award ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, May 30th, at 9:00 am, immediately following the Presidential Address.
