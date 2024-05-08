Mother’s Day a reminder of families affected by US immigrant detention

SPANISH VERSION BELOW – VERSIÓN EN ESPAÑOL A CONTINUACIÓN

Mother’s Day in the United States is a chance to honor the special role that mothers play in our communities. For Southern Poverty Law Center clients detained in immigrant detention centers, Mother’s Day celebrations carry a somber tone as families declare “I love you” across crackly phone lines and, in the worst cases, across borders.

Children lucky enough to visit their mothers at Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Georgia, are unable to hug their mothers, instead exchanging handprint smudges on plexiglass visitation windows. Mothers in detention, including this facility three miles from an SPLC office, often speak of the tremendous sacrifices they have made to ensure a better life for their children and future children.

The average daily population of more than 34,000 people in immigrant detention provides a glimpse into the number of families separated by detention. That number may increase by up to 9,000 next year according to the president’s Fiscal Year 2025 budget.

Sexual abuse is among the dangers that people – including those who have children and those who do not – face in immigrant detention. SPLC client “Victoria,” 23, whose name has been changed in this blog to protect her identity, fled Venezuela in 2021, leaving behind her mother and sister to seek asylum in the United States. Instead of finding safety at the U.S. border, however, Victoria was arrested and flown to Stewart, an immigrant detention center where a male nurse sexually assaulted her while she was seeking medical care.

Victoria is only one of many survivors of the nurse’s abuse. Following her release from detention, she joined four brave survivors in filing an administrative complaint against ICE and the private prison operator, CoreCivic, exposing a pattern of sexual assault by the nurse and retaliation by guards.

Victoria and her fellow survivors, through counsel, also lodged a Federal Tort Claims Act (FTCA) complaint against the government and complaints against the nurse with the Georgia Board of Nursing. Victoria’s FTCA claim was denied, and the nursing board closed their investigation.

The nurse remains employed at Stewart.

Despite the heartbreaking outcome of her claims, Victoria says that the work has not been in vain. In fact, it helped her heal. Through her advocacy, Victoria found community, leadership and strength in linking her experiences with the broader movement to close immigrant detention centers. Through the SPLC, she connected with attorneys at the Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton law firm and recently won her asylum case. With detention and the threat of deportation behind her, she is planting roots with her partner and is expecting a baby girl this summer.

“Knowing that my daughter will be safe makes all the sacrifices worth it in the end,” she said.

As the daughter of an immigrant mother, I am touched by Victoria’s story and all the incredible firsthand accounts we hear from mothers impacted by our nation’s harsh and outdated immigration policies.

In honor of Victoria and all immigrant mothers on Mother’s Day this Sunday, please join me in calling upon lawmakers to reunite families and restore dignity to our communities by ending immigrant detention.

Illustration at top: Children visiting their mothers at Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Georgia, are unable to hug their mothers, instead exchanging handprint smudges on plexiglass visitation windows. (Credit: Susie Ang)

Monica Whatley is a senior project coordinator for the SPLC’s Southeast Immigrant Freedom Initiative, which provides pro bono legal representation to asylum seekers who are being held at immigrant detention centers in the Deep South.

El Día de la Madre es un recordatorio de las familias afectadas por la detención de inmigrantes en Estados Unidos

Por Mónica Whatley

El Día de la Madre en los Estados Unidos es una oportunidad para honrar el papel especial que desempeñan las madres en nuestras comunidades. Para los clientes del Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC, por sus siglas en inglés) detenidos en centros de detención de inmigrantes, las celebraciones del Día de la Madre tienen un tono sombrío cuando las familias declaran “te quiero” a través de líneas telefónicas entrecortadas y, en los peores casos, a través de fronteras.

Los niños que tienen la suerte de visitar a sus madres en el Centro de Detención Stewart en Lumpkin, Georgia, no pueden abrazar a sus madres, sino que atentan intercambiar huellas poniendo las manos en las ventanas de plexiglás en los cuartos de visitas. Las madres detenidas, incluido este centro a tres millas de una oficina del SPLC, a menudo hablan de los tremendos sacrificios que han hecho para asegurar una vida mejor para sus hijos y futuros hijos.

El promedio de la población diaria de más de 34,000 personas en detención de inmigrantes ofrece una idea del número de familias separadas por la detención. Ese número puede aumentar hasta a 9,000 el próximo año según el presupuesto del presidente para el año fiscal 2025.

El abuso sexual es uno de los peligros que enfrentan las personas – tanto las que tienen hijos como las que no – en centros de detención de inmigrantes. “Victoria”, cliente del SPLC, de 23 años, cuyo nombre se cambió en este blog para proteger su identidad, huyó de Venezuela en 2021, dejando atrás a su madre y a su hermana para buscar asilo en Estados Unidos. Sin embargo, en lugar de encontrar seguridad en la frontera de los Estados Unidos, Victoria fue arrestada y trasladada en avión a Stewart, un centro de detención de inmigrantes donde un enfermero la agredió sexualmente mientras buscaba atención médica.

Victoria es sólo una de los muchos supervivientes del abuso del enfermero. Después de su liberación, se unió a cuatro valientes sobrevivientes para presentar una queja administrativa contra ICE y el operador de la prisión privada, CoreCivic, exponiendo un patrón de agresión sexual por parte del enfermero y represalias por parte de los guardias.

Victoria y sus compañeros supervivientes, a través de sus abogados, también presentaron una denuncia ante la Ley Federal de Reclamaciones por Agravios (FTCA, por sus siglas en inglés) contra el gobierno y denuncias contra el enfermero ante la Junta de Enfermería de Georgia. El reclamo de Victoria ante la FTCA fue denegado y la junta de enfermería cerró su investigación.

El enfermero sigue empleado en Stewart.

A pesar del desgarrador resultado de sus reclamos, Victoria asegura que el trabajo no ha sido en vano. De hecho, la ayudó a sanar. A través de su defensa, Victoria encontró comunidad, liderazgo y fortaleza al vincular sus experiencias con el extenso movimiento para cerrar los centros de detención de inmigrantes. A través del SPLC, se puso en contacto con abogados del bufete de abogados Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton y recientemente ganó su caso de asilo. Ahora que la detención y la amenaza de deportación ya quedaron atrás, está echando raíces con su pareja y espera una niña este verano.

“Saber que mi hija estará segura, hace que todos los sacrificios hayan valido la pena”, afirmó.

Como hija de una madre inmigrante, me conmueve la historia de Victoria y todos los increíbles relatos de primera mano que escuchamos de madres afectadas por las duras y obsoletas políticas de inmigración de nuestra nación.

En honor a Victoria y a todas las madres inmigrantes en el Día de la Madre este domingo, únase a mí para pedir a los legisladores que reúnan a las familias y restablezcan la dignidad de nuestras comunidades poniendo fin a la detención de inmigrantes.

Ilustración arriba: Los niños que visitan a sus madres en el Centro de Detención Stewart en Lumpkin, Georgia, no pueden abrazar a sus madres, sino que atentan intercambiar huellas poniendo las manos en las ventanas de plexiglás en los cuartos de visitas. (Por: Susie Ang)

Mónica Whatley es coordinadora principal de proyectos de la Iniciativa de Libertad de Inmigrantes del Sureste del SPLC, que brinda representación legal gratuita a solicitantes de asilo que se encuentran detenidos en centros de detención de inmigrantes en el Sur.