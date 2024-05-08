Tánaiste honours the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust

“I particularly want to pay tribute to Colin and Eithne Bell, along with the rest of the Bell family. In the depths of their own grief at the tragic loss of their beloved son, Kevin, they extended the hand of friendship to other bereaved families by setting up the KBRT, providing support to those in need in the most difficult and devastating of circumstances. Today we also remember Kevin Bell, who tragically lost his life in 2013 at the young age of 26. While Kevin’s life was cut short, his legacy lives on through the KBRT.