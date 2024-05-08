Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,819 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,909 in the last 365 days.

Tánaiste honours the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust

“I particularly want to pay tribute to Colin and Eithne Bell, along with the rest of the Bell family. In the depths of their own grief at the tragic loss of their beloved son, Kevin, they extended the hand of friendship to other bereaved families by setting up the KBRT, providing support to those in need in the most difficult and devastating of circumstances. Today we also remember Kevin Bell, who tragically lost his life in 2013 at the young age of 26. While Kevin’s life was cut short, his legacy lives on through the KBRT.

You just read:

Tánaiste honours the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more