BUKI Named Among TIME's Top EdTech Companies of 2024
UKRAINE, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BUKI, known as UpSkillsTutor in the USA and operating globally under various brands, proudly announces its inclusion in TIME's prestigious list of the Top EdTech Companies for 2024. This accolade recognizes BUKI as one of the emerging leaders in educational technology, alongside other innovative companies from the USA, Australia, India, France, and more. Remarkably, BUKI is the only company from Ukraine to be featured on this list, a testament to its unique approach and substantial impact on global education.
Founded in August 2014 by a group of physics students, BUKI began as a modest initiative to help peers find tutoring assistance. Today, it connects over 110,000 tutors with students across more than 2,200 cities worldwide, facilitating over 1.2 million successful learning sessions. BUKI’s rapid growth is underscored by its expansion into markets such as Poland, Kazakhstan, Nigeria, Spain, and Mexico, with its services extending to a wide variety of subjects at no cost to the client.
"Being recognized by TIME as a top EdTech company is not only an honor but also a reflection of our dedication to transforming the educational landscape," says Vadym Synzheretskyi, CEO and co-founder of BUKI. "This achievement is shared with every member of the BUKI family - from our committed tutors and enthusiastic students to our resilient team that has continuously innovated to meet the diverse needs of global learners."
BUKI's platform stands out due to its accessibility and the immediacy with which students can begin their learning journey. A robust feedback system ensures that tutors are reliable and effective, fostering a community of continuous improvement and high satisfaction. The platform’s success is echoed in the heartfelt testimonials from both tutors and students who praise its impact on their educational and professional pursuits.
Additionally, the company’s resilience and adaptability were particularly evident during the challenges posed by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. BUKI not only sustained its operational capabilities but also significantly contributed to humanitarian efforts, raising over 6.3 million UAH for volunteer needs.
Looking forward, BUKI aims to cement its position as the leading tutoring marketplace globally. As the world of education continues to evolve, BUKI remains committed to innovation and excellence, ensuring that quality learning experiences are within reach for anyone, anywhere.
To learn more about UpSkillsTutor and explore their extensive range of subjects, please visit their website at https://upskillstutor.com/.
About the Company
UpSkillsTutor is an International EdTech company and part of the BUKI family. Dedicated to revolutionizing the way people find tutors and learn worldwide, the company provides a user-friendly platform that connects tutors and students efficiently. With successful operations in multiple countries, UpSkillsTutor is committed to making education accessible and affordable for all.
The company has been the recipient of numerous awards, including being nominated as a 2023 honoree in Forbes 30 Under 30 in Europe, Europe EdTech 200 Most Promising EdTech Startups, 1st place at Forum’s ‘Idea F,’ and over 130,000 5-star reviews.
UpSkillsTutor
info@upskillstutor.com