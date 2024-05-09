Purpose Healing Center Expands Accessibility of Phoenix Detox Services and Rehab Programs in Phoenix
Purpose Healing Center expands Phoenix detox and Phoenix rehab accessibility in Maricopa Co, accepting Arizona Medicaid and delivering compassionate care.
Our mission is to extend a helping hand to every individual in need in the Phoenix Valley, ensuring that access to quality addiction treatment is not a privilege but a right.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Purpose Healing Center proudly announces the heightened accessibility of its premier Phoenix detox and rehab programs for the entirety of Phoenix Valley and Maricopa County communities. As a source of accredited and effective dual diagnosis and addiction treatment, Purpose Healing Center underscores its commitment to offering comprehensive care by extending services to individuals in need across the region.
— a Spokesperson for Purpose Healing Center
Expanding Access to Critical Behavioral Healthcare
In response to the escalating need for specialized addiction treatment, Purpose Healing Center continues to lead the charge in providing accessible solutions that accept nearly all forms of AHCCCS and AIHP insurance for those battling substance abuse disorders in Arizona. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, the center has expanded its partial hospitalization programs and dedicated intensive outpatient services to accommodate individuals residing in the Phoenix Valley and surrounding areas.
A Consistent Provider of Exceptional Addiction Treatment in Arizona
Purpose Healing Center stands as a paradigm of excellence in alcohol and drug rehab treatment, with a steadfast dedication to providing compassionate care and evidence-based interventions. Accredited by the Joint Commission, the center upholds rigorous standards of quality and safety, ensuring that each individual receives the highest caliber of treatment.
Comprehensive Services Tailored to Individual Needs
At Purpose Healing Center, individuals can access a comprehensive range of services designed to address the complexities of addiction and co-occurring mental health disorders. From medically supervised detoxification to supportive residential rehabilitation programs, the center offers a holistic approach to healing that prioritizes each individual's unique needs and circumstances.
"Our mission is to extend a helping hand to every individual in need in the Phoenix Valley, ensuring that access to quality addiction treatment is not a privilege but a right." - a Spokesperson for Purpose Healing Center
Arizona Medicaid (AHCCCS) Acceptance Facilitates Access to Care
In an effort to remove barriers to treatment, Purpose Healing Center proudly accepts nearly all forms of Arizona Medicaid, also known as AHCCCS, making quality addiction care accessible to individuals from diverse socioeconomic backgrounds. By embracing AHCCCS insurance for rehab support, the center ensures that financial constraints do not hinder individuals from receiving the life-saving care they deserve.
Leading the Way for Addiction Treatment in Maricopa County
As one of the few facilities in Maricopa County offering dedicated medically supervised detoxification services, Purpose Healing Center occupies a pivotal role in the local healthcare landscape. With a team of experienced professionals and a commitment to excellence, the center continues to set the standard for addiction treatment in the region.
A Brief Background on Purpose Healing Center
Purpose Healing Center is a leading addiction treatment and dual diagnosis facility with locations in Phoenix, Arizona, as well as Scottsdale. Accredited by the Joint Commission, the center offers comprehensive detox and rehab programs tailored to individual needs. They invite those seeking support to reach out directly by phone for assessment and insurance verification.
Admissions
Purpose Healing Center
+1 (480) 405-5633
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alcohol and Drug Rehab Phoenix Services are Accessible at Purpose Healing Center