0x0 Announces Upcoming Launch of AI and On-Chain Analytics Platform Fueling Copy Trading on Ethereum

Cryptocurrency trading platform and exchange 0x0 announces the future launch of its copy trading platform on Ethereum.

Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 0x0, an innovative cryptocurrency trading platform and exchange, announces the upcoming launch of its copy trading platform that allows users to identify Ethereum addresses with the highest profits. The company was founded in 2017 to disrupt the industry’s susceptibility to misinformation. By leveraging AI and on-chain analytics, 0x0 is building one of the first decentralized exchanges for copy trading. With the company’s help, users can access historical data of profitable traders vetted by 0x0’s proprietary ranking system. This unique approach to the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency will unlock higher returns for traders of all experience levels while reducing risk. 0x0 already has an established platform used all over the world. However, a huge update is poised to shake the industry later this year.

Cryptocurrency is emerging rapidly as a possible alternative to centralized trading infrastructure, offering heightened transparency and accessibility to previously exclusive assets. The fixed-supply nature of decentralized currencies also promises additional security despite economic constraints. In this arena, 0x0 is pioneering a novel trading platform and exchange that will enable users to connect and uplift their trading knowledge.

Since cryptocurrencies are slightly more volatile than their fiat counterparts, all traders must develop a responsible trading strategy. Without the right expertise, newcomers can make costly mistakes. However, it can be difficult for a new trader to begin learning about cryptocurrency. The realm is still in its infancy, which means many people are still relying on guesswork to become profitable traders. In this environment, people often seek advice from third-party influencers or business moguls who claim to understand the markets. These declarations can be dangerous to follow since any financial investment should be made when a person is fully equipped with unbiased information.

To counteract this growing issue of misinformation from profitable traders and those with large followings, 0x0 is leading the charge to a more ethical, safe cryptocurrency landscape. The company harnesses blockchain's transparent design to scrape information from multiple sources that help identify profitable traders and their specific transactions. 0x0’s top trader leaderboards give cryptocurrency enthusiasts easy access to trades they can copy if they please. This efficiency greatly reduces time spent researching and planning when to buy and sell tokens and can lead to more consistent profits.

The company is deeply passionate about uplifting cryptocurrency, which may become the future of global finance. 0x0 takes additional safety measures to differentiate its copy trading platform from centralized exchanges. Those ranked as profitable traders are not informed or compensated for their status. This prevents these influential people from negatively impacting the markets for personal gain.

“0x0 is disrupting the world of cryptocurrency by giving all traders a data-driven platform that highlights some of the most profitable transactions for them to copy,” says Pravjit Singh, Founder of 0x0. “Our company aims to help users trade safely and enjoy better returns with historical data.”

Users can access 0x0’s valuable historical data and reliable trader ratings by buying its tokens. No sign-up is required and alerts on specific traders can be received via email or Telegram. 0x0 also offers users bullish and bearish market ratings and a trader discovery tool. As the company looks to spread this copy trading platform to multiple blockchains, it aims to become the most user-friendly and ethical provider in the industry. However, their mission doesn't stop, the company has a downloadable application in its pipeline, automating trades.

“Our mission from the start has been to provide our users with the information they need to take their trading to the next level. Later this year we will be releasing an application that will take this to the next level. No longer will our traders have late nights staring at their screens, worrying about market trends. Instead, positions will be opened and liquidated automatically, ushering in a new generation for the industry,” says Pravjit Singh.

Media Contact

Name: Catherine Iriawan

Email: catherineiriawandxb@gmail.com





There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation.