City of Prince Albert Fined $95,000 for Workplace Injury

CANADA, May 8 - Released on May 8, 2024

On April 25, 2024, the City of Prince Albert pleaded guilty in Prince Albert Provincial Court to one violation of The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 2020.

The company was fined for contravening subsection 9-2 (2) of the regulations (being an employer fail to ensure that workers use a fall protection system at a temporary or permanent work area if a worker may fall three metres or more or there is a possibility of injury if a worker falls less than three metres, resulting in the serious injury of a worker). As a result, the Court imposed a fine of $67,857.14 with a surcharge of $27,142.86, for a total amount of $95,000.

Two other charges were withdrawn.

The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred on September 22, 2022, in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, where a worker was seriously injured when they fell a distance greater than three metres while attempting to dislodge a hose nozzle.

