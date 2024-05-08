The Global Gin Industry Comes together for the Gin Guild’s Spring Installation in London

Industry legends assemble. L-R Desmond-Payne, Lesley-Gracie and Tom-Nichol The Gin Guild Installation ceremony at Guildhall London May 2024

The world's leading gin distillers and industry professionals came together in for the Gin Guild’s Annual Gin Industry Dinner and Spring Installation

The growth, quality and innovation we are seeing in the gin industry shows no sign of slowing down, and it is exciting to see new members joining from across the world.” — Pal Gleed, Gin Guild Director General

Gin distillers and industry professionals from around the world gathered at the London Guildhall for the Gin Guild's Annual Gin Industry Dinner and Spring Installation. The evening, celebrating twelve years since the Gin Guild's foundation, began with a formal installation of new members representing global distillers from four continents including Japan, the USA, Scotland, Wales, Netherlands, France, Sweden, Italy and the first member from Brazil. New gin brands swearing the oath of gin included Katherine Jenkins's Welsh Cygnet Gin, US-based Alpine Distilling, Audemus Spirits from Cognac, British brands Hepple, Tipplemill Thirlings from Ad Gefrin and Japanese craft gin Amrta. With the Spring 2024 Installation taking membership from distillers and industry professionals to 526, the Gin Guild also welcomed British Consul General and author Ameer Kotecha and hospitality industry legend Peter Dorelli to its industry affiliation. Following the installation, guests for the Annual Gin Industry Dinner included representatives from more than 60 gin brands and guests including the Gin Guild's inaugural member, John Burke and Grand Rectifier Desmond Payne MBE. The event also showcased gins from across the membership, drawn from the historic Guild Bar.Gin Guild Director General Pal Gleed commented, “The growth, quality and innovation we are seeing in the gin industry shows no sign of slowing down, and it is exciting to see new members joining from across the world. As always, this annual event makes for exciting conversations around what we’ll see from distillers in the next year.”After dinner speaker Jane Peyton, Principal of The School of Booze and author of The Philosophy of Gin and The Philosophy of Cocktails said, “ I had the distinctly enjoyable experience of attending the Gin Guild’s annual dinner, and if any proof were needed on the dynamic global nature of gin, that was it, with gin makers present from dozens of countries.”Alex Watson, co-founder of Renais Gin was installed as the Gin Guild’s 500th member. He said, “It is a privilege to join the Gin Guild and be in the room with such a supportive community representing distillers and gin brands from across the world.”Sipsmith co-founder and Master Distiller Jared Brown commented, “It was an astounding event, and wonderful to see so many people that are passionate about gin coming together to share that passion. The truth is, gin brands aren’t competitors; we are all working towards the same mission to combine tradition and innovation to drive excellence and reach in the industry.”Ameer Kotecha said, “I was delighted to be presented with my juniper berries and be installed as a member of the Gin Guild. Gin is one of the UK's finest products and exports and I look forward to continuing to do all I can to champion gin and to help distillers to showcase this great British product all around the world."The Gin Guild’s annual Ginposium gin industry event will take place in London on Friday, 14 June 2024 https://www.ginposium.com/ About The Gin GuildFounded in 2012, the Gin Guild is a spirit industry member-funded body, supported by its members, including the four major gin distilling companies, Bacardi, Diageo, William Grant and Sons and Pernod Ricard, and representing the gin industry as a whole. It aims to promote the distilled gin category across the globe, enhancing its image and widening its appeal to worldwide consumers. It is the natural home of Gin innovation, including new start-ups and craft distillers and craft distilled gin.The Gin Guild membership is international and includes those from Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Jersey, Liechtenstein, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Northern Ireland, Norway, Peru, Russia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, USA.The Gin Guild brings together gin distillers and industry leaders involved in the production, promotion, distribution and consumption of gin. It promotes and encourages commitment to excellence in gin distillation and industry custodianship of the spirit category. Guild membership stands at over 490, with the members representing, through their respective companies, thousands involved in the gin industry.The Guild is an industry association. It does not seek to promote any particular branded product or products but aims to bring the widest range of products and their producers and those associated in the wider industry, together in order to provide a valued forum for all those involved in gin production, sales, marketing and distribution. For more information visit. www.theginguild.com Guild MembershipMembership is open to a range of gin industry players. The classes of membership are as follows:Founder Rectifiers, one person appointed by each of the four founding companies.Warden Rectifiers, one person from each company involved in distilling or a brand owner.Rectifiers, made up of members of the Founder and Warden companies and others involved in the wider gin industry including leading individual bartenders, spirits journalists, supply chain, as well as educators and as those working in production, distribution and media.

