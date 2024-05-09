Catalina Behavioral Health Elevates the Tucson Rehab Landscape with Joint Commission Accredited Services

Catalina Behavioral Health offers JCAHO-accredited treatment in Tucson Catalina Behavioral provides evidence based services for drug and alcohol rehab in Tucson Catalina offers Tucson IOP and PHP services for outpatient rehab support in southern Arizona Catalina offers accredited mental health-only as well as addiction treatment programs.

TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a pivotal move to address the pressing need for effective substance abuse treatment, Catalina Behavioral Health proudly announces its Joint Commission accreditation as a local treatment center of choice for Tucson and Arizona as a whole. Specializing in comprehensive drug and alcohol rehabilitation programs, the facility stands poised to transform lives and foster a healthier community for locals and those throughout the Grand Canyon State.JCAHO Accredited Excellence in Substance Abuse TreatmentCatalina Behavioral Health sets itself apart as an example of excellence regarding both its inpatient and outpatient rehab offerings for Tucson . With its accreditation for behavioral health services, the facility solidifies its commitment to providing evidence-based, compassionate care to individuals struggling with addiction."Our Joint Commission accreditation affirms our dedication to providing evidence-based care to those battling addiction in Tucson. We believe each client deserves a safe and proven path to recovery." - A Spokesperson for Catalina Behavioral HealthTailored Programs for Lasting RecoveryAt Catalina Behavioral Health, each individual receives personalized care tailored to their unique needs and circumstances. Through a multidisciplinary approach, encompassing medical, psychological, and holistic modalities, their accredited Tucson treatment facility supports clients' path to recovery in a lasting and effective manner.An Expert Team of Behavioral Health ProfessionalsBehind Catalina Behavioral Health's acclaimed programs is a team of seasoned professionals dedicated to guiding clients toward healing and growth. From board-certified physicians and licensed therapists to experienced addiction counselors and support staff, every member of the team brings expertise, empathy, and commitment to their vital roles.Community-Centered Mental Health TreatmentAs an integral part of the Tucson community, Catalina Behavioral Health is deeply invested in fostering collaboration and support networks for individuals in recovery. Through partnerships with local organizations, educational initiatives, and outreach efforts, the facility strives to reduce stigma, increase awareness, and expand access to quality addiction treatment and mental health treatment services.An Ongoing Commitment to ExcellenceCatalina Behavioral Health's Joint Commission accreditation also underscores its unwavering commitment to excellence in offering mental health rehab and substance abuse treatment services. By adhering to rigorous standards of care and continuous quality improvement, the facility ensures it is always evolving to adopt the most proven approaches and therapies.About Catalina Behavioral HealthCatalina Behavioral Health is a leading provider of drug and alcohol treatment programs , dual diagnosis, and mental health treatment services in Tucson, Arizona. The facility offers comprehensive rehabilitation programs tailored to meet the unique needs of each client. Through evidence-based practices, compassionate care, and community collaboration, Catalina Behavioral Health is dedicated to transforming lives and building a healthier future for each client who walks through their doors.

