Director/PDMR Shareholding
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES
May 8, 2024
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Zoe
|Last Name(s)
|Yujnovich
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Integrated Gas and Upstream Director
|Initial notification/amendments
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Disposal of shares
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|€33.870468
|Volume
|47,281
|Total
|€1,601,429.60
|Aggregated information:
|Price
Volume
Total
|€33.870468
47,281
€1,601,429.60
|For full breakdown see table at the end of this notification.
|Date of transaction
|May 6, 2024
|Place of transaction
|Citi Match, Off Exchange
Julie Keefe
Deputy Company Secretary
ENQUIRIES
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550
LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.
Full breakdown of transaction
|Total Quantity
|Price (€)
|Total for trade (€)
|412
|33.86
|13950.32
|458
|33.86
|15507.88
|75
|33.86
|2539.5
|387
|33.86
|13103.82
|446
|33.865
|15103.79
|345
|33.87
|11685.15
|74
|33.87
|2506.38
|26
|33.87
|880.62
|836
|33.875
|28319.5
|436
|33.875
|14769.5
|929
|33.875
|31469.875
|669
|33.88
|22665.72
|138
|33.88
|4675.44
|52
|33.88
|1761.76
|517
|33.87
|17510.79
|418
|33.87
|14157.66
|70
|33.875
|2371.25
|49
|33.875
|1659.875
|359
|33.875
|12161.125
|252
|33.875
|8536.5
|614
|33.88
|20802.32
|604
|33.88
|20463.52
|507
|33.88
|17177.16
|838
|33.885
|28395.63
|341
|33.885
|11554.785
|204
|33.885
|6912.54
|160
|33.885
|5421.6
|66
|33.885
|2236.41
|82
|33.89
|2778.98
|54
|33.89
|1830.06
|159
|33.89
|5388.51
|68
|33.89
|2304.52
|439
|33.885
|14875.515
|13
|33.885
|440.505
|596
|33.885
|20195.46
|329
|33.885
|11148.165
|83
|33.885
|2812.455
|145
|33.885
|4913.325
|483
|33.885
|16366.455
|73
|33.885
|2473.605
|379
|33.885
|12842.415
|587
|33.885
|19890.495
|226
|33.885
|7658.01
|113
|33.885
|3829.005
|44
|33.885
|1490.94
|412
|33.875
|13956.5
|590
|33.88
|19989.2
|434
|33.88
|14703.92
|642
|33.88
|21750.96
|421
|33.875
|14261.375
|558
|33.88
|18905.04
|39
|33.88
|1321.32
|107
|33.88
|3625.16
|420
|33.875
|14227.5
|414
|33.875
|14024.25
|420
|33.875
|14227.5
|75
|33.88
|2541
|48
|33.88
|1626.24
|293
|33.88
|9926.84
|345
|33.88
|11688.6
|683
|33.885
|23143.455
|1006
|33.8775
|34080.765
|508
|33.875
|17208.5
|415
|33.875
|14058.125
|672
|33.88
|22767.36
|578
|33.88
|19582.64
|68
|33.88
|2303.84
|89
|33.88
|3015.32
|167
|33.875
|5657.125
|345
|33.875
|11686.875
|33
|33.875
|1117.875
|31
|33.875
|1050.125
|156
|33.875
|5284.5
|67
|33.875
|2269.625
|127
|33.875
|4302.125
|668
|33.875
|22628.5
|633
|33.88
|21446.04
|395
|33.88
|13382.6
|121
|33.88
|4099.48
|606
|33.88
|20531.28
|6
|33.88
|203.28
|190
|33.88
|6437.2
|345
|33.88
|11688.6
|124
|33.88
|4201.12
|345
|33.88
|11688.6
|286
|33.88
|9689.68
|67
|33.88
|2269.96
|56
|33.88
|1897.28
|67
|33.88
|2269.96
|231
|33.88
|7826.28
|345
|33.88
|11688.6
|45
|33.88
|1524.6
|97
|33.875
|3285.875
|505
|33.875
|17106.875
|1500
|33.8725
|50808.75
|958
|33.875
|32452.25
|1055
|33.8725
|35735.4875
|428
|33.865
|14494.22
|239
|33.875
|8096.125
|410
|33.875
|13888.75
|583
|33.875
|19749.125
|209
|33.875
|7079.875
|124
|33.875
|4200.5
|88
|33.875
|2981
|50
|33.875
|1693.75
|456
|33.875
|15447
|57
|33.875
|1930.875
|714
|33.88
|24190.32
|534
|33.88
|18091.92
|576
|33.865
|19506.24
|109
|33.865
|3691.285
|587
|33.865
|19878.755
|112
|33.865
|3792.88
|591
|33.855
|20008.305
|226
|33.86
|7652.36
|345
|33.86
|11681.7
|67
|33.86
|2268.62
|44
|33.86
|1489.84
|814
|33.865
|27566.11
|734
|33.87
|24860.58
|130
|33.87
|4403.1
|345
|33.87
|11685.15
|159
|33.87
|5385.33
|124
|33.845
|4196.78
|57
|33.845
|1929.165
|138
|33.845
|4670.61
|46
|33.845
|1556.87
|34
|33.845
|1150.73
|430
|33.845
|14553.35
|412
|33.845
|13944.14
|592
|33.85
|20039.2
|67
|33.845
|2267.615
|345
|33.845
|11676.525
|345
|33.825
|11669.625
|67
|33.825
|2266.275
|67
|33.825
|2266.275
|345
|33.825
|11669.625
|345
|33.82
|11667.9
|289
|33.82
|9773.98
|123
|33.82
|4159.86
|67
|33.82
|2265.94
|345
|33.82
|11667.9
|67
|33.815
|2265.605
|67
|33.815
|2265.605
|345
|33.815
|11666.175
|67
|33.815
|2265.605
|345
|33.815
|11666.175
|74
|33.82
|2502.68
|383
|33.82
|12953.06
|1
|33.83
|33.83