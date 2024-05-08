Submit Release
Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES

May 8, 2024

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Zoe
Last Name(s) Yujnovich
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Integrated Gas and Upstream Director
Initial notification/amendments Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

 
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Disposal of shares
Currency EUR
Price €33.870468
Volume 47,281
Total €1,601,429.60
Aggregated information:  
Price
Volume
Total		 €33.870468
47,281
€1,601,429.60
For full breakdown see table at the end of this notification. 
Date of transaction May 6, 2024
Place of transaction Citi Match, Off Exchange

Julie Keefe
Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.

Full breakdown of transaction

Total Quantity Price (€) Total for trade (€)
412 33.86 13950.32
458 33.86 15507.88
75 33.86 2539.5
387 33.86 13103.82
446 33.865 15103.79
345 33.87 11685.15
74 33.87 2506.38
26 33.87 880.62
836 33.875 28319.5
436 33.875 14769.5
929 33.875 31469.875
669 33.88 22665.72
138 33.88 4675.44
52 33.88 1761.76
517 33.87 17510.79
418 33.87 14157.66
70 33.875 2371.25
49 33.875 1659.875
359 33.875 12161.125
252 33.875 8536.5
614 33.88 20802.32
604 33.88 20463.52
507 33.88 17177.16
838 33.885 28395.63
341 33.885 11554.785
204 33.885 6912.54
160 33.885 5421.6
66 33.885 2236.41
82 33.89 2778.98
54 33.89 1830.06
159 33.89 5388.51
68 33.89 2304.52
439 33.885 14875.515
13 33.885 440.505
596 33.885 20195.46
329 33.885 11148.165
83 33.885 2812.455
145 33.885 4913.325
483 33.885 16366.455
73 33.885 2473.605
379 33.885 12842.415
587 33.885 19890.495
226 33.885 7658.01
113 33.885 3829.005
44 33.885 1490.94
412 33.875 13956.5
590 33.88 19989.2
434 33.88 14703.92
642 33.88 21750.96
421 33.875 14261.375
558 33.88 18905.04
39 33.88 1321.32
107 33.88 3625.16
420 33.875 14227.5
414 33.875 14024.25
420 33.875 14227.5
75 33.88 2541
48 33.88 1626.24
293 33.88 9926.84
345 33.88 11688.6
683 33.885 23143.455
1006 33.8775 34080.765
508 33.875 17208.5
415 33.875 14058.125
672 33.88 22767.36
578 33.88 19582.64
68 33.88 2303.84
89 33.88 3015.32
167 33.875 5657.125
345 33.875 11686.875
33 33.875 1117.875
31 33.875 1050.125
156 33.875 5284.5
67 33.875 2269.625
127 33.875 4302.125
668 33.875 22628.5
633 33.88 21446.04
395 33.88 13382.6
121 33.88 4099.48
606 33.88 20531.28
6 33.88 203.28
190 33.88 6437.2
345 33.88 11688.6
124 33.88 4201.12
345 33.88 11688.6
286 33.88 9689.68
67 33.88 2269.96
56 33.88 1897.28
67 33.88 2269.96
231 33.88 7826.28
345 33.88 11688.6
45 33.88 1524.6
97 33.875 3285.875
505 33.875 17106.875
1500 33.8725 50808.75
958 33.875 32452.25
1055 33.8725 35735.4875
428 33.865 14494.22
239 33.875 8096.125
410 33.875 13888.75
583 33.875 19749.125
209 33.875 7079.875
124 33.875 4200.5
88 33.875 2981
50 33.875 1693.75
456 33.875 15447
57 33.875 1930.875
714 33.88 24190.32
534 33.88 18091.92
576 33.865 19506.24
109 33.865 3691.285
587 33.865 19878.755
112 33.865 3792.88
591 33.855 20008.305
226 33.86 7652.36
345 33.86 11681.7
67 33.86 2268.62
44 33.86 1489.84
814 33.865 27566.11
734 33.87 24860.58
130 33.87 4403.1
345 33.87 11685.15
159 33.87 5385.33
124 33.845 4196.78
57 33.845 1929.165
138 33.845 4670.61
46 33.845 1556.87
34 33.845 1150.73
430 33.845 14553.35
412 33.845 13944.14
592 33.85 20039.2
67 33.845 2267.615
345 33.845 11676.525
345 33.825 11669.625
67 33.825 2266.275
67 33.825 2266.275
345 33.825 11669.625
345 33.82 11667.9
289 33.82 9773.98
123 33.82 4159.86
67 33.82 2265.94
345 33.82 11667.9
67 33.815 2265.605
67 33.815 2265.605
345 33.815 11666.175
67 33.815 2265.605
345 33.815 11666.175
74 33.82 2502.68
383 33.82 12953.06
1 33.83 33.83


