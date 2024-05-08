BearingPoint Caribbean Rebrands as Blyce

BearingPoint Caribbean, a driving force for digital government administration for nearly four decades, is embarking on a new chapter.

Willemstad, Curacao, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BearingPoint Caribbean, a driving force for digital government administration for nearly four decades, is embarking on a new chapter. Effective April 15th, the company will unveil its new identity: Blyce.

A Distinct Path for Growth

BearingPoint Caribbean (now known as Blyce) was formerly part of BearingPoint, a global consulting firm. Since 2010, it has operated independently, carving out a successful niche in developing software solutions specifically for government agencies. These solutions empower authorities to deliver services, enforce regulations, and collect payments efficiently.

This strategic focus has fueled significant growth for Blyce. Once serving governments solely in the Dutch Caribbean, they now support 18 jurisdictions worldwide. This success reflects the company's evolution beyond its original brand.

Blyce: New Look, Same Commitment

"Blyce represents the essence of who we are today," says Avinash Grootens, CEO of Blyce. "Our core values and commitment to our clients remain unchanged. We're the same dedicated team, delivering innovative solutions and exceptional service. This rebranding marks an exciting new chapter, propelling us to serve our clients even better on a global scale."

Global Reach

The Dutch Caribbean, once a cradle, now serves as a springboard for its global reach. The demand for efficient solutions in tax administration, social security management, and license/permit processing extends far beyond the islands. Blyce reflects this global focus while retaining its Caribbean roots.

A Legacy of Innovation

Blyce emerges from BearingPoint Caribbean's legacy of empowering governments with technology. For 39 years, the company has been a trusted partner, working alongside governments to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, and unlock funding for development.

The Blyce Promise

"Blyce is more than an introduction of a new name," says Franco Diaz, Managing Director. “Blyce is meant to be the intersection of heritage, technology, and purpose. Building on BearingPoint Caribbean's rich history, we are expanding our reach and ambition. Blyce honors our past while propelling us forward."

About Blyce

Blyce offers a powerful suite of software solutions designed for the specific needs of small and developing nations undergoing public service transformation. Their team of over 140 experts combines cutting-edge technology with deep domain knowledge to deliver:

• Government Transformation: Driving efficiency, effectiveness, and accountability in public service delivery for businesses and citizens.

• Citizen Empowerment: Equipping citizens with modern self-service portals and facilitating accurate decision making and transparent processes of their cases.

• Increased Compliance: Improved services and effective enforcement leading to higher compliance and resulting in greater public revenue and fiscal sustainability.



