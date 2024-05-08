Cumulus Media Names Mike Eaby Vice President/Executive Producer of Westwood One Sports

ATLANTA, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) today announced Mike Eaby’s promotion to Vice President/Executive Producer of Westwood One Sports. In his new role, Eaby will manage and oversee all Westwood One Sports multi-platform content and live event production. Eaby will assume his new responsibilities on May 15, reporting to Bruce Gilbert, Senior Vice President, Sports Content & Audience for Cumulus Media and Westwood One. He succeeds Howard Deneroff, who departs his position after more than 35 years with Westwood One Sports.



Eaby has spent his entire career with Westwood One Sports, having joined as an editor after graduating from college in 1997. He has been an on-site producer for the NFL on Westwood One for 25 years, including 16 Super Bowls and 23 AFC/NFC Championship Games. Eaby has also served as an on-site producer for the network’s NCAA March Madness basketball tournament broadcasts for 23 years. In addition, Eaby has been the coordinating producer for Westwood One’s broadcasts for 21 Masters Tournaments, 10 Olympic Games, and eight PGA Championships.

“Mike has played a substantial role with Westwood One Sports for nearly 30 years, both in the control room and on the field, greatly contributing to the success of our Sports franchise, including marquee events like the Super Bowl and March Madness,” said Collin Jones, President Westwood One and EVP, Corporate Strategy & Development, Cumulus Media. “Our listeners, advertisers, and league partners turn to Westwood One Sports because we deliver consistently outstanding audio broadcasts. With Mike’s experience, passion, and vision, I'm confident he is the perfect person to quarterback Westwood One Sports into its next era.”

Jones added, “Westwood One Sports is known as the best in the business for audio sports play-by-play, and I would like to thank Howard Deneroff for his immeasurable impact on our sports programming and production success over the years.”

“First and foremost, I want to recognize Howie who has been an unparallelled mentor to me throughout my career,” said Eaby. “As a result of his guidance, I’m prepared and ready to lead Westwood One Sports into its next chapter and am grateful to Cumulus for entrusting me with the keys to our industry-leading sports play-by-play business. With the expansion of sports media into the digital landscape, I’m excited for what the future holds as we explore new technologies, platforms, and business possibilities.”

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 401 owned-and-operated radio stations across 85 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,800 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. Cumulus Media is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

Contact:

Karen Glover | Cumulus Media | kglover@westwoodone.com