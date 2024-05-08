Lactalis Canada Releases 2023 ESG Report

Report Highlights Progress Aligned to Company’s Purpose of Enriching and Nurturing the Lives of Canadians

TORONTO, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lactalis Canada –the Canadian dairy leader behind iconic brands like Cracker Barrel, Black Diamond, Balderson, Astro and Lactantia and a subsidiary of France-based Lactalis Group – today released Lactalis Canada’s 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report which highlights the company’s commitment to being a sustainable and responsible dairy processor for its key stakeholders across its supply chain including its people, consumers, customers, suppliers, dairy farmers, government, industry and community partners.

“Our 2023 report highlights the tangible gains we have made in improving our performance towards our ESG goals,” said Mark Taylor, President & CEO, Lactalis Canada. “As we move forward, we are keen to work collaboratively and proactively with our customers, suppliers, dairy farmers, government, industry and community partners on important shared ESG objectives. We know that by working more closely together, we can make faster and more meaningful progress.”

This report details the company’s ESG achievements and advancements, as well as its future goals. It is aligned with the company’s global ESG framework established by Lactalis Group, focused on three key pillars: People & Communities; Authentic Products & Heritage; and Land & Resources and underlined by three key priorities: Circular Economy & Packaging; Climate; and Animal Welfare. In 2023, the company continued to adopt practices to improve its social and environmental footprint by embedding sustainability into its daily operations, improving its performance across these pillars. Key highlights include:

People & Communities

Launched new mentorship program designed to foster inclusivity and provide employees with access and exposure to senior leadership.

Received 2023 Canadian Grocer Impact award in Supporting Employees category, in recognition of commitment to training, professional development, mental health and wellness, and improved Total Rewards program.

Invested over $2.7 million in charitable organizations across the country, including nearly one million litres/kilograms of nutritious high-quality milk and dairy products.

Improved safety performance with a notable 23% decrease over the past two years.

Authentic Products & Heritage

Achieved 100% regulation compliance by ensuring all Canadian sites obtained SFCR licences under the Safe Food for Canadians Regulations.

Reduced sugar content by 25% in milkshakes and exceeded goal to triple organic dairy product volume, with sales five times higher than in 2020 and over 40 organic retail products sold each year.

Advanced responsible sourcing practices, with the Blue Cow logo on approximately 800 products that contain 100% high-quality, nutritious Canadian milk and meet strict standards for safety, quality, biosecurity, animal welfare and stewardship.

Maintained leadership in animal welfare, upholding strict ‘Zero Tolerance’ policy against animal mistreatment, advocating for the adoption of ambitious animal welfare standards, and promoting the implementation of best practices.

Land & Resources

Reduced reliance on road transport through Intermodal Transportation program to Western Canada, with 70% of freight now moving by rail, reducing CO₂e emissions by 14,000 metric tonnes since its launch, equivalent to removing 3,000 trucks from the road.

Since 2019, lowered scope 1 and scope 2 emissions intensity by -11.2% by upgrading industrial equipment, using high-efficiency refrigeration systems, and enhancing GHG management.

Increased package recyclability to 84% and launched 25 projects to improve packaging for over 400 cheese and yogourt products.

Reduced cardboard use by 68,000 kilograms, plastic use by 162,000 kilograms and landfill waste by 42,000 kilograms through light weighting projects.

“Lactalis Canada’s focus in on the journey and not simply the destination. The momentum we have built since 2021 continues to guide us in embedding real and meaningful change across the company,” said Taylor. “We will maintain our high standards of profitable and responsible growth as we progress on our ESG journey, delivering value for all Lactalis Canada stakeholders.”

