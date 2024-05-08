Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,793 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,924 in the last 365 days.

Compensatory shell thickening in corrosive environments varies between related rocky-shore and estuarine gastropods

Compensatory shell thickening in corrosive environments varies between related rocky-shore and estuarine gastropods

Published 8 May 2024 Science Leave a Comment
Tags: biological response, chemistry, laboratory, morphology

Highlights

  • Coastal gastropods compensated for outer shell thinning by building shell internally.
  • Rocky shore species compensated much better than estuarine species.
  • Growing edge shell deposition was limited in acidification-exposed corroded shells.
  • Shell production related to environmental availability of biomineralization substrates.

Abstract

Few studies have considered the capabilities of gastropods living in minerally-deficient acidified coastal waters to compensate for outer shell corrosion or compromised growing edge shell production. We compared inner shell thickening between pristine shells (control) and corroded shells (experiment) of two related intertidal neritid gastropod species from reduced salinity and acidified environments. We predicted that the rocky-shore, Nerita chamaeleon, which has greater access to shell building biomineralization substrates, should better control shell thickness than the estuarine, Neripteron violaceum. Accordingly, N. chameleon was found to compensate perfectly for variation in the thickness of the outer calcitic blocky layer (BL). Optimal shell thickness (OST) was maintained by selective reabsorption of the aperture ridge of the distal shell (aragonitic crossed-lamellar layer, CL) and by increased internal deposition of proximal (older) shell (aragonitic protocrossed lamellar, PCL). Despite greater exposure to acidification and hyposalinity, N. violaceum showed no significant compensatory shell thickening. These findings reveal that shell thickening capability may vary greatly among intertidal gastropods and that this may be constrained by environmental biomineralization substrate availability. Such environmentally-related responses carry implications for predicted future reductions in coastal water pH and salinity.

Marshall D. J. & Tsikouras B., 2024. Compensatory shell thickening in corrosive environments varies between related rocky-shore and estuarine gastropods. Marine Environmental Research 198: 106536. doi: 10.1016/j.marenvres.2024.106536. Article (subscription required).

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Compensatory shell thickening in corrosive environments varies between related rocky-shore and estuarine gastropods

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more