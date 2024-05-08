Highlights

Coastal gastropods compensated for outer shell thinning by building shell internally.

Rocky shore species compensated much better than estuarine species.

Growing edge shell deposition was limited in acidification-exposed corroded shells.

Shell production related to environmental availability of biomineralization substrates.

Abstract

Few studies have considered the capabilities of gastropods living in minerally-deficient acidified coastal waters to compensate for outer shell corrosion or compromised growing edge shell production. We compared inner shell thickening between pristine shells (control) and corroded shells (experiment) of two related intertidal neritid gastropod species from reduced salinity and acidified environments. We predicted that the rocky-shore, Nerita chamaeleon, which has greater access to shell building biomineralization substrates, should better control shell thickness than the estuarine, Neripteron violaceum. Accordingly, N. chameleon was found to compensate perfectly for variation in the thickness of the outer calcitic blocky layer (BL). Optimal shell thickness (OST) was maintained by selective reabsorption of the aperture ridge of the distal shell (aragonitic crossed-lamellar layer, CL) and by increased internal deposition of proximal (older) shell (aragonitic protocrossed lamellar, PCL). Despite greater exposure to acidification and hyposalinity, N. violaceum showed no significant compensatory shell thickening. These findings reveal that shell thickening capability may vary greatly among intertidal gastropods and that this may be constrained by environmental biomineralization substrate availability. Such environmentally-related responses carry implications for predicted future reductions in coastal water pH and salinity.

Marshall D. J. & Tsikouras B., 2024. Compensatory shell thickening in corrosive environments varies between related rocky-shore and estuarine gastropods. Marine Environmental Research 198: 106536. doi: 10.1016/j.marenvres.2024.106536. Article (subscription required).

