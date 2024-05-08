Highlights

Summer temperatures revealed embryo vulnerability to seasonal fluctuations.

Hatching success ranged from 82% in control and SSP2-4.5 to 11% in SSP5-8.5.

The death of embryos was preceded by distinct individual growth trajectories.

Abstract

In a 10-month experimental study, we assessed the combined impact of warming and acidification on critical life stages of small-spotted catshark (Scyliorhinus canicula). Using recently developed frameworks, we disentangled individual and group responses to two climate scenarios projected for 2100 (SSP2-4.5: Middle of the road and SSP5-8.5: Fossil-fueled Development). Seasonal temperature fluctuations revealed the acute vulnerability of embryos to summer temperatures, with hatching success ranging from 82% for the control and SSP2-4.5 treatments to only 11% for the SSP5-8.5 treatment. The death of embryos was preceded by distinct individual growth trajectories between the treatments, and also revealed inter-individual variations within treatments. Embryos with the lowest hatching success had lower yolk consumption rates, and growth rates associated with a lower energy assimilation, and almost all of them failed to transition to internal gills. Within 6 months after hatching, no additional mortality was observed due to cooler temperatures.

Coulon N., Pilet S., Lizé A., Lacoue-Labarthe T., Sturbois A., Toussaint A., Feunteun E. & Carpentier A., 2024. Shark critical life stage vulnerability to monthly temperature variations under climate change. Marine Environmental Research 198: 106531. doi: 10.1016/j.marenvres.2024.106531. Article (subscription required).

