DAQ Issues Title V Air Quality Permit to CTI Wilmington Terminal

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ) has granted a Title V air quality permit to CTI of North Carolina, Inc. - Wilmington Terminal.

The existing gasoline and fuel oil terminal operates at 1312 S. Front St., Wilmington in New Hanover County, and was formerly known as Buckeye Terminal. This new permit increases the permit class for the facility from synthetic minor to Title V, which was required due to an ownership change. CTI of North Carolina operates a neighboring major source bulk chemical terminal with its own Title V air quality permit at 1002 S. Front St., Wilmington, and the two facilities are now considered a single entity for permitting purposes.

The new permit does not include any physical or operational changes. CTI plans to continue operating the Wilmington Terminal facility with the existing throughput limits and existing control devices, including vapor combustion units that reduce emissions of volatile organic compounds. Emissions will not increase.

As a major source Title V facility, the Wilmington Terminal is now subject to more frequent inspections and more stringent reporting and recordkeeping requirements. The final permit includes conditions that ensure ambient levels of all pollutants beyond the facility’s fence line comply with emission standards, including applicable health-based standards.

DAQ conducted enhanced public engagement to solicit comments on a draft of the air permit. The Division shared project information in English and Spanish with local governments, health departments, places of worship, schools, day cares and community organizations. Division staff thoroughly reviewed the comments received and addressed all comments in the final permit review.

Copies of the final permit, final permit review, final environmental justice report, permit application, and a one-page project fact sheet are available online.

If you need this information in Spanish, French, Tagalog or another language, call 919-609-2189 or email Guadalupe.Jimenez@deq.nc.gov.

Si necesita esta información en español por favor llame al 919-609-2189 o mande un correo a Guadalupe.Jimenez@deq.nc.gov.

Comunicado de Prensa (español)

Página de Información (español)

Si vous avez besoin de ces informations en français, veuillez appeler le 919 609-2189 ou envoyer un e-mail à Guadalupe.Jimenez@deq.nc.gov.

Para sa karagdagang impormasyon sa wikang Tagalog, tumawag sa numerong 919-609-2189 o magpadala ng elektronikong liham sa Guadalupe.Jimenez@deq.nc.gov.