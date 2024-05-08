The Trend is Durban’s Friend, Interview with Russell Curtis, CEO of Invest Durban
Durban is the best of Africa, and here, investors will find an unrivalled gateway to markets in South Africa as well as the continent beyond.”LONDON, UK, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In CEO Insight, Invest Durban CEO, Russell Curtis, unveils Durban's allure as Africa's premier investment hub, attributing its rise to collaborative efforts overcoming challenges. Multinationals flock to Durban, enticed by its strategic position and long-term prospects. Curtis underscores the region's appeal, citing Heineken and Club Med's substantial investments. Public-private partnerships drive infrastructure enhancements, with Transnet and ICTSI managing the Port of Durban, a pivotal trade gateway. Energy initiatives and logistical advancements further bolster Durban's attractiveness.
Curtis advocates for bridging perception gaps to attract global investors, emphasizing Africa's growth potential. Durban's focus on skills development, facilitated by industrial clusters and educational partnerships, addresses investor concerns. Notably, Durban's diverse population fosters international collaborations, particularly with India. Scholarships promote education accessibility, ensuring a skilled workforce for future investment. With ongoing developments in tourism and aviation, Durban solidifies its status as Africa's investment destination, poised for sustained growth.
