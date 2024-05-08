CAULIPOWER, The Better-For-You Brand Reinventing America’s Favorite Comfort Foods, Announces Veteran CPG Executive Tyler Ricks as New CEO

LOS ANGELES, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAULIPOWER, the better-for-you brand that has been disrupting the frozen aisle with delicious, better-for-you, gluten-free innovations since 2017, has named veteran CPG executive, Tyler Ricks, as the new CEO of the company. Ricks joins CAULIPOWER from the beverage brand, Super Coffee.



Ricks has been a member of CAULIPOWER’s Board of Directors since 2022. With his move to CEO, the company will now benefit from his extensive experience as a strategist and an operator. His appointment comes as the company commits itself to a new phase of growth building off momentum created by nine new product launches in the last year. The brand will continue its mission to reinvent America’s favorite comfort foods, so consumers never have to choose between taste, health, and convenience.

“Tyler’s exemplary leadership skills and experience are the perfect fit for CAULIPOWER and our next phase of growth driven by innovation. With his thirty years of experience across food and beverage, and half of that time focused on premium better-for-you brands, the company could not be in more reliable hands. I am absolutely thrilled to see what the future holds with Tyler on board. He is the best in the business,” said Gail Becker, Founder, CAULIPOWER.

“Gail is a unique breed of founder who built an award-winning $120M+1 brand from nothing in very little time by disrupting a category where consumers were desperate for new choices. I am looking forward to partnering with her and continuing to benefit from her insights across brand, innovation, and sales,” said Tyler Ricks, CEO, CAULIPOWER. “CAULIPOWER has already accomplished so much, but what excites me most is the future growth potential of the brand and leading this outstanding team.”

Classically trained in brand management, innovation and sales at PepsiCo, Ricks has previously been a leading executive and investor in the better-for-you food space helping companies like Plum Organics (acquired by Campbell’s), Bear Naked Granola (Kellogg’s), Yasso Frozen Greek Yogurt (Unilever), Wholesome Sweeteners (Whole Earth Brands), and others through dynamic growth periods and successful exits. Additionally, Ricks has held four CEO titles, 15 Board of Director seats, and invested in over 40 businesses. His experience ranges from leading pre-revenue start-ups to being the CEO for companies like Einstein Noah Restaurant Group – with 1,200 locations and $650M in revenue.

Marc Seguin, who led the company over the last two years during a transitional period will step down. “On behalf of the CAULIPOWER Board of Directors and all our employees, I would like to thank Marc for his contributions and wish him the best,” said Ricks.

CAULIPOWER products can be found in 25,000 stores nationwide. Check out all CAULIPOWER products near you at www.eatCAULIPOWER.com .

ABOUT CAULIPOWER

CAULIPOWER uses the magic of veggies and the power of taste to reinvent America’s favorite comfort foods. CAULIPOWER's first innovation, cauliflower crust pizza, created a white-hot category in 2017. Today CAULIPOWER is the #1 cauliflower crust pizza and #1 gluten-free pizza in the U.S. and has even been featured as an answer on Jeopardy! In addition to stone-fired cauliflower crust pizzas, the CAULIPOWER family of innovative products now includes cauliflower & chickpea-coated all-natural chicken tenders, nuggets and bites, veggie-based gluten-free frozen meals, baked (never fried) cauliflower-crusted pizza bites, and more.

Founder and mother of two sons with Celiac Disease, Gail Becker, left a successful corporate career in 2016 and set out to innovate the frozen food aisle. It remains her mission to eliminate the need for consumers to ever have to choose between taste, health and convenience. CAULIPOWER believes that no matter who you are, or how you eat – gluten-free, plant-based, vegetarian, or even flexitarian – you deserve delish.

CAULIPOWER is brought to you by Vegolutionary Foods, a company of "never-been-dones," inspired by what people want. Find CAULIPOWER in 25,000 stores nationwide and get recipe inspiration at eatCAULIPOWER.com and @CAULIPOWER.

1 SPINS, Total Brand Sales L52 wks ending 3/24/24