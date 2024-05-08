Rippling Launches Performance Management

Creates single source of truth for employee development that lets HR focus on managing performance, not spreadsheets

SAN FRANCISCO, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rippling , the leading unified workforce management platform, today launched Performance Management . With Performance Management, Rippling customers can run global performance review cycles with 360º feedback, calibrate ratings confidentially, and run compensation processes including bonus payments. They can set up merit matrices and push changes directly to payroll. Rippling also supports year-round performance with triggered milestone reviews, goal setting, and soon, 1:1s.



Unlike point solutions or legacy all-in-one systems, Performance Management is customizable to the business’s needs. And since all Rippling apps are natively built on top of the unified platform, clients can seamlessly connect performance data with other Rippling applications like Recruiting and Payroll as well as past cycle feedback and historical changes. As a result, reviews are always based on up-to-date employee attributes and can even be triggered at specific moments in the individual employee's lifecycle– all while ensuring complete control over who has access to performance data.

“For HR leaders, unlocking employee talent is a top priority. But too often, they’re forced to design the performance management process around rigid, disconnected systems, rather than around the culture and the business’s needs,” said Darcy Mackay, Rippling’s SVP of HR and Client Services. “We want companies to stop managing spreadsheets and spend more time developing their people. Our Performance Management solution does just that.”

“By removing the worry and arduousness of traditional review cycles, Rippling has helped us turn our performance management process into a strategic asset. We’re able to easily run an equitable, thorough, ongoing performance process for our team members and we’re already seeing the impact on our business,” said Laura Downey, LightForce’s HR Manager.

Rippling’s new Performance Management solution addresses the most common performance management pain points:

Aligning Employee Performance with Business Goals

Shared organizational goals are usually stored in a different system or locked in static documents, making it time-consuming to set and track an individual’s objectives and their progress against them. With Rippling, managers can quickly create goals, cascade them through their reporting line, and allocate ownership to specific members of their team. Likewise, instead of logging into a separate system, employees can review their goals regularly, using a system they’re in every day. And, because the Performance Management product connects to Rippling’s Employee Graph, business leaders can report on goal outcomes and trends alongside any other data in Rippling—including department, tenure, level and engagement surveys.

Launching Review Cycles

Traditionally, launching a review cycle takes hours of manual work, especially if any customization is required. Because Rippling already understands a company’s roles and reporting structures, set-up is simplified and customization is painless. For example, you can create a full 360º review with upward, downward, and peer reviews. Within that cycle, you can decide how many peer reviews you want for each employee, specify unique questions for each department or reviewer, and even set rules about who should do the review if an employee transitioned managers during the review period.

Managing Calibrations

Ensuring reviews are consistent and fair usually requires hours of meetings and a plethora of spreadsheets– both in an effort to make sure no manager can view sensitive reviews and ratings information outside their scope. Because Rippling is built around one central source of truth for your organization, the system already knows which managers and HR business partners should have access to which employees’ information. It automatically handles all permissions, allowing appropriate managers and HR to compare and calibrate ratings directly in the app in either tabular or graphical format without having to use a single spreadsheet, eliminating the risk of confidential information falling into the wrong hands.

Streamlining Compensation & Rewards

After a typical review cycle, companies struggle not only with defining rewards schedules but also with sticking to their overall budget. Once compensation decisions are made, propagating those changes to a payroll system in an error-free manner is, at best, difficult and at worst, not even possible. This process often takes significant time after a review cycle, requiring endless spreadsheets and analysts to complete, resulting in review processes that can take many months to complete.

Rippling streamlines this entire process with built-in, customizable merit matrices, a real-time multi-currency view of a company’s overall rewards budget and dynamic policies that ensure an equitable process to help retain talent. This means any merit or level changes reflect automatically across the system, including payroll.

Connecting Everything Together

The problem of disconnected systems is widespread. More than half of HR teams use seven or more point solutions. Legacy all-in-one systems, on the other hand, may share a common interface, but they lack configurability, preventing HR teams from tailoring review cycles to meet their particular organization’s needs. Often, privacy and data protection concerns are to blame for the fragmentation. But with Rippling’s Employee Graph at the core of every one of its products, including Performance Management, permissioning is already built in.

