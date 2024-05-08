Bernhard Url appointed as EFSA Acting Executive Director

The Management Board of the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) has appointed Dr. Bernhard Url as the Authority’s Acting Executive Director, effective from 1 June 2024.

The appointment, which was agreed by Board members via written procedure, means Dr. Url will continue to lead EFSA as the recruitment process for the Authority’s next Executive Director, due to be completed next year, moves forward.

Dr. Url first became Executive Director of EFSA in June 2014 and his mandate for a second term in office was extended in June 2019 for another five years. A qualified veterinarian by training, he was the Managing Director of the Austrian Agency for Health and Food Safety (AGES) prior to joining EFSA.